Nancy Pelosi aims for ‘bipartisan’ tax hikes, calls attack ad ‘accurate’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi embraced a guilty-as-charged response on Tuesday when asked about a Republican attack ad on her desire to raise taxes.
A Politico Live event on Tuesday featured the California Democrat fielding a host of questions related to midterm elections, including charges by the National Republican Campaign Committee that one of her political endgames is to dismantle tax reform legislation signed by President Trump.
“It said that you would like to institute a single-payer health-care program and raise taxes,” Politico’s Jake Sherman said. “I think they mean roll back the tax cuts that they passed this year. Is that true?”
“Well the second part there is accurate. I do think that we should revisit the tax legislation in the way that we always have, in a bipartisan, transparent way,” Mrs. Pelosi replied.
Footage of the event was promptly grabbed by the “GOP War Room” YouTube channel and posted online.
“Every day I wake up, I thank my lucky stars that Nancy Pelosi is leading House Democrats,” NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman said, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “The NRCC is absolutely thrilled she announced her intention to reclaim the Speaker’s gavel next year.”
Mrs. Pelosi has not shied away from politically risky stances on tax legislation signed into law by Mr. Trump. She has repeatedly called business’ cash bonuses directly attributed to the legislation “crumbs.”
“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the lawmaker said Jan. 11.
I hope the idiot Republicans are smart enough to use Pelosi wanting to raise taxes, in ad campaigns, during the midterm elections.
The current crop of Republicans is SO feckless and DUMB they will likely not ONLY fail to exploit Commucrat stupidity in their ad campaigns, they will actually climb on board the tax-hike train so that the Commucrats can run ads blaming THEM for raising taxes. SMH
Nancy, Nancy, I always feel so dumb when Fox plays a clip of your observations. Someone suggested I get a translator when I listen to your views and maybe I’m not as dumb as I think. So Nancy, what do you think, about retirement? It could make so many Americans feel better and I know you want the best for the people. Adios, Senora
One of the intentions of our Founding Fathers is the Role of Citizens deciding what Government should receive. In Pelosi’s Mindset (and that of other Progressives) it is the Role of Government to decide what Citizens should receive. And History constantly shows the Pelosi Mindset never works out well for the Citizens.
it is a total shame that this nation elects trash like her and many many others who do not a dam thing but get rich at our expense.
they spend money like it grows on trees in the washington bubble.
WAKE UP AMERICA.
THESE PEOPLE ARE TRAITORS AND CHARLETONS.
they are exempt from the laws they have forced upon us like obamacare.
crooks plain and simple.
The entire Democratic agenda has gone so far left as to approach Communism. Keith Ellison (Minnesota) was wearing a tee shirt that said “I don’t believe in borders”. Really? This type of agenda should scare the crap out of all Americans.
And, collaterally, Ellison proved something which many have known since 1963 — islam and communism are ultra-compatible!
I believe it DOES, Steven L. Cady. That is why NOBODY with any sense will vote for a Leftist LOON Commucrat, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL it. Hence their passion for importing HORDES of illegal “voters” to illegally VOTE, devising ever newer and more sophisticated ways to commit voter fraud, such as pre-progranmming voting machines with Commucrat votes–and not, of course, forgetting to employ the tried and true methods of dead people voting, people voting early and often in multiple precincts, etc.
Translation: Nancy Pelosi wants to raise taxes. No surprise there–she’s a COMMUCRAT, is she not? AND she wants REPUBLICANS to hop on board so they can share the BLAME when there is pushback by citizens tired of being TAXED out the ying-yang to finance Leftist LOON initiatives and projects. At that point, in typical Commucrat fashion, should the Republicans be so DUMB as to hop on board this train-wreck waiting to happen, she will point at them and scream–“it’s all THEIR fault your taxes are so high!”
Tell the Queen of the Moonbats to take a flying leap. If the Commucrats want to run on a platform of hiking taxes to higher than they were before the tax cuts, LET THEM. It’s their funeral, and we should not interfere with them digging their own graves!
Nancy Pelosi – the gift that keeps on giving. I heartily endorse and enjoy Nancy’s leadership and her wonderful ideas. ………….. speaking as a Conservative, of course. If she wants to lead her people (democrats, regressives and liberals) straight to oblivion, I say we should let her… And let EVERYONE know.
