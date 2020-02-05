Nancy Flips Out!

I could not believe my eyes when I saw the “prayerful” Nancy Pelosi tear up the State of the Union Address. This petulant attitude of hers and doing this before “We the people. . . ” is beyond all I have ever seen.
When a person becomes president of the people, the Republicans and Democrats NEED to respect the office. This is our White House, this is a duly elected president and when any of them disrespect the president, they disrespect the American people who pay their salaries and pay for the White House, literally everything.
I never liked Obama, but I would respect the man, because he represented the American people, poorly yes, but would respect the office.
We may disagree with people vehemently, but always rise to the occasion and take the high road, not the low road as Nancy did.
