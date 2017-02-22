NAMBLA Comes (Almost) to CPAC

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has been burned once again by the scheduled appearance of a so-called gay conservative. This time his name is Milo Yiannopoulos. Back in 2010, I wrote “The Gay Infiltration of the Conservative Movement” about a similar controversy. I maintained then, and I still do, that there cannot be a “gay conservative.” The failure to learn this lesson means that CPAC is destined to repeat the same mistake again and again.

Dr. Paul Church should have been a featured CPAC speaker on such issues. His scientific and medical warnings about the health problems associated with homosexuality have resulted in him losing his staff privileges at all three Boston-based hospitals where he used to work. He tells me, “My application to a Catholic Hospital was rejected, I have been investigated by my licensing board, I have been dismissed from one of my former practice sites, and rejected from two others.”

Dr. Church says medical evidence is being suppressed and censorship is being enforced in our major hospitals regarding the unhealthy behaviors of homosexuality.

Accuracy in Media recognizes the problem of censorship in the media. To try to puncture the media blackout, the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism published “Media Myths of the Homosexual-Transgender Agenda” by Peter LaBarbera. “With media support, homosexual and leftist activists now openly campaign to banish dissenting conservative voices,” he wrote.

That helps to explain the scheduled appearance of Yiannopoulos, who resigned on Tuesday from his position as a Breitbart News editor, at CPAC. This was CPAC official Matt Schlapp’s attempt to look non-traditional and controversial by bringing in a “gay conservative” who had been heckled and even shouted down by leftists on college campuses. But when comments condoning man-boy sex by Yiannopoulos were revealed, Schlapp was embarrassed and canceled the appearance.

The comments were so offensive that we might expect to find them on the website of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). Even CPAC’s Schlapp said the comments condoned pedophilia.

Schlapp and CPAC would have been better advised to feature authentic conservatives who have stood up for science and truth in matters of human sexuality. One of them is Dr. Church.

What happened to Dr. Church is an indication of how extensive the censorship in society has become. He says, “My case really went viral in 2015 and 2016 on many conservative news outlets, but was ignored by major ‘mainstream’ news, except one article by Fox News.” That’s right: just one article on the website associated with the major conservative news channel that millions of conservatives depend on for news and information.

How is such censorship possible? It’s because virtually all mainstream media organizations, including Fox News, are in bed with the homosexual movement. As we have documented on numerous occasions, major media organizations financially underwrite the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA). This means that most of their “news” on the subject is slanted or fake, since they have declared in advance that they favor one side of the story and will work to ignore or belittle the other side. The debate is rigged.

The desire among conservatives to look fashionable is strong. Milo Yiannopoulos has been treated as a conservative hero by Tucker Carlson of Fox News and David Horowitz of FrontPage Magazine. Incredibly, Horowitz has denounced CPAC for disinviting Yiannopoulos from the event. Horowitz had given Yiannopoulos a prestigious award for attacking campus leftists.

Yiannopoulos needs psychological help, not a speaking appearance at CPAC. What’s more, he needs to read a new 600-page book, The Health Hazards of Homosexuality, published by the pro-family group MassResistance, which explains how homosexuality can make a person susceptible to all kinds of dangerous and life-threatening diseases.

But don’t look for any reviews of the carefully documented book, even in the conservative media. MassResistance warns, “We can pretty much guarantee that you won’t see any reviews or notice of this book (or any book like it) at The Federalist, National Review, Weekly Standard, Human Events, TownHall.com, Fox News, or Breitbart.” The group cautions that even most of “the mainstream pro-family movement” will not touch the book, since “the reality is so disturbing and difficult to talk about.” The organization warns that “behaviors that were unthinkable are now being forced into schools (as early as Kindergarten), businesses, government, churches—and even the nation’s restrooms.”

Dr. Church will be speaking about the subject at a luncheon sponsored by MassResistance on April 9 in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

Although Dr. Church has gotten the silent treatment from most of the media, he says that he has received support from more than 15,000 petition signers in all 50 states and 47 foreign countries. He has been honored with awards from the Massachusetts Family Institute and the Catholic Medical Association. He has also received letters of support from the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, medical experts and ethicists.

“The LGBT lobby is indeed very powerful,” he says. Church tells Accuracy in Media that one last appeal to one of his hospital boards is still pending.

It would have been better and wiser for CPAC to feature those who have, as a matter of principle, stood against the tide, and have told the truth about a lifestyle that is incompatible with conservatism and dangerous to its practitioners.

