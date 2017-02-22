NAMBLA Comes (Almost) to CPAC

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has been burned once again by the scheduled appearance of a so-called gay conservative. This time his name is Milo Yiannopoulos. Back in 2010, I wrote “The Gay Infiltration of the Conservative Movement” about a similar controversy. I maintained then, and I still do, that there cannot be a “gay conservative.” The failure to learn this lesson means that CPAC is destined to repeat the same mistake again and again.
Dr. Paul Church should have been a featured CPAC speaker on such issues. His scientific and medical warnings about the health problems associated with homosexuality have resulted in him losing his staff privileges at all three Boston-based hospitals where he used to work. He tells me, “My application to a Catholic Hospital was rejected, I have been investigated by my licensing board, I have been dismissed from one of my former practice sites, and rejected from two others.”
Dr. Church says medical evidence is being suppressed and censorship is being enforced in our major hospitals regarding the unhealthy behaviors of homosexuality.
Accuracy in Media recognizes the problem of censorship in the media. To try to puncture the media blackout, the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism published “Media Myths of the Homosexual-Transgender Agenda” by Peter LaBarbera. “With media support, homosexual and leftist activists now openly campaign to banish dissenting conservative voices,” he wrote.
That helps to explain the scheduled appearance of Yiannopoulos, who resigned on Tuesday from his position as a Breitbart News editor, at CPAC. This was CPAC official Matt Schlapp’s attempt to look non-traditional and controversial by bringing in a “gay conservative” who had been heckled and even shouted down by leftists on college campuses. But when comments condoning man-boy sex by Yiannopoulos were revealed, Schlapp was embarrassed and canceled the appearance.
The comments were so offensive that we might expect to find them on the website of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA). Even CPAC’s Schlapp said the comments condoned pedophilia.
Schlapp and CPAC would have been better advised to feature authentic conservatives who have stood up for science and truth in matters of human sexuality. One of them is Dr. Church.
What happened to Dr. Church is an indication of how extensive the censorship in society has become. He says, “My case really went viral in 2015 and 2016 on many conservative news outlets, but was ignored by major ‘mainstream’ news, except one article by Fox News.” That’s right: just one article on the website associated with the major conservative news channel that millions of conservatives depend on for news and information.
How is such censorship possible? It’s because virtually all mainstream media organizations, including Fox News, are in bed with the homosexual movement. As we have documented on numerous occasions, major media organizations financially underwrite the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA). This means that most of their “news” on the subject is slanted or fake, since they have declared in advance that they favor one side of the story and will work to ignore or belittle the other side. The debate is rigged.
The desire among conservatives to look fashionable is strong. Milo Yiannopoulos has been treated as a conservative hero by Tucker Carlson of Fox News and David Horowitz of FrontPage Magazine. Incredibly, Horowitz has denounced CPAC for disinviting Yiannopoulos from the event. Horowitz had given Yiannopoulos a prestigious award for attacking campus leftists.
Yiannopoulos needs psychological help, not a speaking appearance at CPAC. What’s more, he needs to read a new 600-page book, The Health Hazards of Homosexuality, published by the pro-family group MassResistance, which explains how homosexuality can make a person susceptible to all kinds of dangerous and life-threatening diseases.
But don’t look for any reviews of the carefully documented book, even in the conservative media. MassResistance warns, “We can pretty much guarantee that you won’t see any reviews or notice of this book (or any book like it) at The Federalist, National Review, Weekly Standard, Human Events, TownHall.com, Fox News, or Breitbart.” The group cautions that even most of “the mainstream pro-family movement” will not touch the book, since “the reality is so disturbing and difficult to talk about.” The organization warns that “behaviors that were unthinkable are now being forced into schools (as early as Kindergarten), businesses, government, churches—and even the nation’s restrooms.”
Dr. Church will be speaking about the subject at a luncheon sponsored by MassResistance on April 9 in Boxborough, Massachusetts.
Although Dr. Church has gotten the silent treatment from most of the media, he says that he has received support from more than 15,000 petition signers in all 50 states and 47 foreign countries. He has been honored with awards from the Massachusetts Family Institute and the Catholic Medical Association. He has also received letters of support from the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, medical experts and ethicists.
“The LGBT lobby is indeed very powerful,” he says. Church tells Accuracy in Media that one last appeal to one of his hospital boards is still pending.
It would have been better and wiser for CPAC to feature those who have, as a matter of principle, stood against the tide, and have told the truth about a lifestyle that is incompatible with conservatism and dangerous to its practitioners.
—
Cliff Kincaid is the Director of the AIM Center for Investigative Journalism and can be contacted at cliff.kincaid@aim.org.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
NAMBLA Comes (Almost) to CPAC,
The MSM HYPOCRITES at their finest, along with politically correct Hospitals banning Doctor Church, who wanted to speak the truth.
pedophilia is rampant among muslims and homosexuals and they all are aware of it and try to pretend pedophilia is “normal”.
No one wants to address this issue because the underlying cause is spiritual. The EVIL spirit of perversion perverts EVERYTHING it touches, right down to the very nature of man. God destroyed a whole city because this evil could not be allowed to spread. Think about it, it perverts behavior, looks, attitude, the heart, the mind, the soul, male and female nature, and worst of all, love. God said they lust after their own bodies…that’s not agape love, it’s love of self. I really like Milo and his boldness in presenting his conservative political views but promoting homosexuality is not good, it is an evil endeavor. Accepting homosexuality as OK by Christians is impossible. Even “marriage” can’t condone their behavior. The LGBT is an evil organization that is grooming generations to accept and allow their perverted desires of our children and young adults, PERIOD! No other reason! We have to protect our young from this not be silent about it. The truth has been suppressed for too long! When good men do nothing, EVIL will flourish!
Mark 9:42 – And whosoever shall offend one of [these] little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.
Matthew 18:6 – But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and [that] he were drowned in the depth of the sea.
God’s laws on gays is stoning them to death so he don’t like either gays or pedophiles because this is caused by satanic powers and it is not of God. They are caused by the evil one that walks the earth.
The lifestyle and sexual practices which this young man laughs openly about is dangerous and revolting. Conservatives should not embrace him. If he bashes liberals on other policies, let him do so on his own.
Moral relativism
As long as the left is ALLOWED to frame the debate, any view will ALWAYS be measured relative to it.
Like the PBS Newshour with David Brooks being to the right of Mark Shields. It is the same sandwich, the only option being whether it is served with one slice of bread or two.
While there can be many good answers to the same question, there are answers outside the question, such as how to build a house precludes the answer to burn it down.
Anyone advocating homosexuality is advocating to burn the house down.
What is alarming, the left has moved even further to the left so that those for burning down the house appear to be to the right.