Nadler will take a turn at impeaching Trump next week

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 6:35 am November 27, 2019
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The House judiciary committee joined the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday, scheduling a hearing for next week.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., scheduled the hearing for 10 a.m. EST Dec. 4. Lawmakers plan to explore the constitutional grounds for impeaching Trump.

The announcement comes one day after House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the three committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry — intelligence, foreign affairs, and oversight and reform — plan to submit a report on the probe to the judiciary panel after the Thanksgiving recess.

“Over the course of our inquiry, we have uncovered a months-long effort in which President Trump again sought foreign interference in our elections for his personal and political benefit at the expense of our national interest,” Schiff wrote in a letter to members of the House Democratic Caucus.

“As the evidence conclusively shows, President Trump conditioned official acts — a White House meeting desperately desired by the new Ukrainian president and critical U.S. military assistance — on Ukraine announcing sham, politically motivated investigations that would help President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially announced the impeachment inquiry Sept. 24, enveloping existing investigations into Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky under the umbrella of the probe. The investigations were prompted by a whistle-blower report about the call, accusing Trump of pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political rival — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The committees are also attempting to determine whether Trump withheld $250 million in military aid and a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders in exchange for a Biden investigation. The Trump administration officially released the military aid in installments in September.

3 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
7:49 am November 27, 2019 at 7:49 am

If you think the Schiff show was mind boggling, wait until the Dems come out next week with The Democrat redo of Hogan’s Heroes where your brain can no longer concentrate in their indoctrination Concentration Camps of befuddlement filled only with Democrat Slogan Heroes like Dem talking point Slogan Hero Schiff acting the part of Colonel Klink with no-neck Nadler “I know nothing Colonel Klink” as the heavy weight Sergeant Schulze whose memory of the failed Schiff show will be as accurate as Hillary’s Congressional Server testimony. Their Slogans get found dead on arrival in the Democrat media Heartbreak hotel rooms of coverups, like Epstein and Bob Crane did in real life who played Hogan,,,and like both, the real killer of both the Heroes and the truth is never identified. In their version the President is not FDR in a wheelchair, but Solid State Trump who does get kneecapped and crippled by the National Socialist 5th columnist planted American media deep State spies.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    8:51 am November 27, 2019 at 8:51 am

    The Liberal insanity of the socialist Democrat mind is about to be revealed to the cogent rational working brains of WE THE PEOPLE as their desperate attempts to accomplish a fake news impeachment uncovers the true motives of their party, which is not to serve and empower THE PEOPLE, but to grab power to serve themselves. I am sick and tired of their media brainwashers repeating over and over again that the impeachment process is not an exercise in a legal process but a POLITICAL process, as if our Constitution is no longer a written form of LEGALITY. Their media mind manipulating indoctrination tactics of repeating the same lie over and over so it will begin to be believed is worthy of a national socialist propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. They even claim the House could impeach a Ham Sandwich, then place the impeachment proceedings into the hands of a no-neck Nadler who obviously is more capable of eating the ham sandwich than impeaching one.
    Peach pits do contain trace amounts of a poisonous cyanide compound. This corrupted Democrat run truth compounded pit of fake news impeachment lies, will poison the American well of our American House and Senate for years to come if the duly elected representatives of THE PEOPLE drink of its draft or eat of its tainted Democrat offered fruit.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
pitter
pitter
9:14 am November 27, 2019 at 9:14 am

This witch hunt is so bad, that I’m glad I have an off button on the TV. They must be having their heart failed when they see the crowds at every Trump campaign stop. It’s no wonder they have been trying every trick to stop him. It has not taken long for most voters to see that Trump is for the people and the democrats are for themselves.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

