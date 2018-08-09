NAACP to paint Donald Trump as racist to score election points

The NAACP has found the Democratic Party’s new campaign message — and land ho, it’s all about President Donald Trump’s so-called racism.

Guess Nancy Pelosi’s “Resistance” and Maxine Waters’ “Impeach” weren’t working so well.

Here’s the heads-up of what’s coming down the pike this election season, from an emailed notification from the NAACP: “Nation’s Most Competitive Midterm Races May Hinge on Trump’s Racism. African American Research collaborative Poll Reveals Insights on Voters of Color in Nation’s 61 Most Competitive races.”

You know what that means, don’t you?

It means the NAACP is gearing to raise the racism label but good against Trump and Trump-tied candidates in the coming weeks. Prepare for the shrill.

That — despite this: “Black unemployment falls to the lowest level since 1972,” blared one CNBC headline in June.

Or this: “The black unemployment rate has never been closer to the white unemployment rate,” blared The Washington Post, in the same time frame.

If Trump were so racist, why would he concern his economy with opening doors to greater employment in minority communities?

“To be honest,” Darrell Scott, founder and pastor of the New Spirit Rival Church, said to Sean Hannity on Fox News just recently, “this is probably going to be — and I’m going to say this as the most pro-black president that we’ve had in our lifetime. … This president actually wants to prove something to our community.”

Watch out, NAACP. The black community is busting out of its Democratic Party mold. Trump isn’t quite the pariah in minority communities as the left would like to sell.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

