NAACP to paint Donald Trump as racist to score election points

The NAACP has found the Democratic Party’s new campaign message — and land ho, it’s all about President Donald Trump’s so-called racism.
Guess Nancy Pelosi’s “Resistance” and Maxine Waters’ “Impeach” weren’t working so well.
Here’s the heads-up of what’s coming down the pike this election season, from an emailed notification from the NAACP: “Nation’s Most Competitive Midterm Races May Hinge on Trump’s Racism. African American Research collaborative Poll Reveals Insights on Voters of Color in Nation’s 61 Most Competitive races.”
You know what that means, don’t you?
It means the NAACP is gearing to raise the racism label but good against Trump and Trump-tied candidates in the coming weeks. Prepare for the shrill.
That — despite this: “Black unemployment falls to the lowest level since 1972,” blared one CNBC headline in June.
Or this: “The black unemployment rate has never been closer to the white unemployment rate,” blared The Washington Post, in the same time frame.
If Trump were so racist, why would he concern his economy with opening doors to greater employment in minority communities?
“To be honest,” Darrell Scott, founder and pastor of the New Spirit Rival Church, said to Sean Hannity on Fox News just recently, “this is probably going to be — and I’m going to say this as the most pro-black president that we’ve had in our lifetime. … This president actually wants to prove something to our community.”
Watch out, NAACP. The black community is busting out of its Democratic Party mold. Trump isn’t quite the pariah in minority communities as the left would like to sell.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
I think that the black community is starting to realize that the real racist are the ones who keep trying to separate groups of people and pit them against each other. Otherwise know as democrats… When the day comes (hopefully soon) when they finally realize they have been duped, used and abused… that there will be a massive fallout of which the democrats will never be able to overcome.
All Trump has to do is ask “How much better are you after 18 months of my time in office, compared to the 8 years of Obama’s time in office?”.
We can all HOPE they are starting to wake up and realize that. BUT until blacks stop voting as a blok, for all things Demoncrat, i won’t say it’s hear..
naacp is a commie, racist group of black loosers ! The naacp is a major part of the democrat plantation that lies to the blacks. Revoke their citizenship and deport liberals !
The NAACP is calling someone else a racist. My! How Alinsky of them!