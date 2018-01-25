NAACP sues Trump over protected status crackdown

The NAACP sued the Trump administration Wednesday arguing it discriminated against black people when it announced an end to special humanitarian protections for would-be illegal immigrant Haitians who’ve stayed in the U.S. since the 2010 earthquake.
The civil rights group used President Trump’s reported “sh–hole” comment earlier this month as evidence he was biased against the country — then went on to describe the horrid conditions of poverty, violence and poor health that plaque the people.
The new lawsuit also says Homeland Security used “noxious anti-Black stereotypes” to build a case against Haitians and, failing that, ignored conditions on the ground in deciding to end the special Temporary Protected Status that’s protecting nearly 60,000 Haitians from deportation.
“DHS’s Actions are consistent with the Trump administration’s … larger, racialized goals concerning immigration,” the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said in the lawsuit.
The challenge is likely to be a stretch.
The law creating TPS specifically grants the decision solely to the Homeland Security secretary, and says it’s not renewable by the courts.
In November, then-acting Secretary Elaine Duke said that she was ending TPS for Haitians — with an 18-month wind-down period — after an extensive review of conditions on the ground, as called for in the law.
She said that Haiti had sufficiently recovered from the earthquake to be able to take its people back by 2019. The U.S. government, beginning under the Obama administration, had already started deporting Haitians not protected by TPS back to Haiti, suggesting the previous presidency also saw the country as able to take back its citizens.
But the NAACP says the decision was infused with racial animosity.
They pointed to a New York Times report claiming Mr. Trump had said in a meeting that Haitians “all have AIDS,” and to derogatory remarks the president made earlier this month about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries that currently have TPS designations.
Even as it blasted Mr. Trump for those derogatory comments, the NAACP painted a bleak picture of life in Haiti, saying 40 percent of the country’s population “lacked access to fundamental health and nutrition services” and 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.
The NAACP said Haiti suffers from “food insecurity,” and also said women face horrid gender-based violence.
The lawsuit says Ms. Duke ignored those horrid conditions when she concluded Haiti could handle the return of its people.
TPS is supposed to be temporary, lasting as long as disaster conditions persist. In the case of Haiti, the government said it’s made huge strides since the 2010 earthquake but had asked for one more extension.
Other countries with TPS, such as El Salvador and Honduras, which have had the protection for nearly two decades, have begged the U.S. to keep their people here permanently.
They and Haiti have all grown dependent on the cash their citizens earn in the U.S. and send back home. Those remittances account for nearly 30 percent of Haiti’s gross domestic product, 17 percent of El Salvador’s and 18 percent of Honduras’s.
About 400,000 people are protected by TPS, with half of those from El Salvador. TPS grants a stay of deportation and work permits, though it is not supposed to be permanent status.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has proposed granting TPS holders a pathway to citizenship as part of ongoing immigration talks.
The NAACP said Homeland Security signaled its discriminatory intent against Haiti earlier in 2017 when it sought to collect information about public benefits claimed by Haitians living in the U.S.
When a judicial nullifying Liberal cannot get what they want legally to convict in a normal state court of law which reflects the will of THE PEOPLE, they try to get you in federal court via an accused violation of some strawman’s Civil Rights, which just reflects the will of their corrupted agenda. These reality recusing Liberals just keep denying the existence of international S**Tholes, just like they deny the existence of their own, or at least they deny like their own, that the s***holes don’t stink, and unlike the places of fowl defecation, social incontinence and uproar that they are, the Liberal mind pretends them to be desirable passionate places they and OUR CHILDREN should love and make love to. Instead of praising the United States for wiping the volcano erupted backsides of 60,000 leaky Haitians for over 15 years of social dependency, these Democrats want to keep them locked into American social dependency slavery, in social perpetuity for their own political use. Just how loving is that? Just how warped is their concept of love which keeps their beloved locked into political state of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child, an elderly adult, or a person who has a disability in order to pathologically control them. Now tell me that Liberalism is not a state of insanity!
I wonder why the NAACP did not sue Barack when he called Libya a “sh – hole”. I suggest you people in the NAACP look at yourselves in the mirror, when you play your race card!
Yeah, this is the same NAACP that complained because people “blacker than them” were getting into college and succeeding where they weren’t, because they didn’t act like victims.
This should be an easy one. For starters, some countries _are_ s**tholes.
I wonder if any of those liberals have traveled to countries that any normal person would label as a s**t hole? I have and I can tell you that that title hits the nail on the head.
I thought blacks in the US do not like blacks from other countries coming into the USA and competing with them. Maybe the extremely racist NAACP is just looking for another monetary hand out?
Other countries, Africa most assuredly, do not want blacks from America. They state that they are too soft and do not understand the culture or work/family ethics and they are not accepted there easily, if ever. I do not think we should start changing up the status of people just to help the Democrats keep a big voting base. If these organizations and policiticans refuse to look at what is good for the USA, then they need to shut their traps!
Shouldn’t the NAACP be suing the Clinton’s for stealing millions of aid money?
The Administration should direct it’s attorneys to keep this type suit going as long as they can so as to try and use as much “resistance” money as possible. Sooner or later, we can break the “resistance.”
Here’s an idea for the NAACP; if they feel so much compassion for the poor folk of Haiti, let them use their OWN money to make improvements for the Haitian people, and maybe get some of those big mouthed black athletes and celebrities to do the same. But I warn them, people have been pouring money into Haiti for a very long time with zero to show for it.
Go ahead and try and sue. The NAACP is stupid as the day is long if they think they can sue Trump. Federal law signed into law by Billy Clinton clearly says you CANNOT sue a sitting President for something he or she did while in office.
What part of the word TEMPORARY do some people not understand? How many years qualify before you have to go home and rebuild your own country? Also, just like DACA it is the law. Why do the people on the left believe that you only have to obey certain laws and only when you feel like it?
Give an inch and they will take a mile…..Lesson: Don’t give an inch…..
No one should have protected status. NAACP take a hike. This should be rejected by the judge.
The National Association of Communist People no longer represent “colored people” in the United States. Most blacks do not know and not care what the NAACP says or does. They are looking for jobs and they are now experiencing the lowest unemployment in many decades if not forever due to President Trump. Did this derelict organization sue when the deportation of El Salvadorans began recently? This involves immigration policy which is the purview of the POTUS and not the NAACP or any other leftist-communist group or judge.
One needs standing to sue. Where is the harm to NAACP? And I don’t think you do standing by proxy. If we are going to be the haven for every person who is uneducated and poor, we need more control over how the rest of the world operates, such as authorization to bomb the living hell out any jackass who goes to war against his own people or any rebel leader sho makes war on civilians. Or better yet, a U.N. active military response. Any major country which protests, like Russia, would their seat on Security Council, minor countries would lose general assembly voting privileges for 5 years.
Apparently we should allow all people all over the world to come to America, because they live in s—hole countries…and then grant them citizenship so that they and their progeny can forever vote for Democrats????
If liberals want to help people from s—hole countries, let them adopt a family and pay all of their expenses forever, so that the taxpayers don’t have to.
For one thing, the earthquake in 2010 was how many years ago?
For another, that earthquake didn’t affect the Dominican Republic? Even though it’s on the same island?
Haven’t they gotten enough special treatment by now?
This is what some people have to resort to if they’re going to justify their accusations of “racism” against Trump–that he didn’t continue to extended, indefinitely I guess, special considerations to Haitians after 8 years (!) of their being here following the earthquake there. At what point, dear God, do people finally stop using race to gain favor or to show alleged disfavor? It’s soooo tiring.
The decision to end special humanitarian assistance is NOT based on race, folks. It’s based on “enough already.” How long must we hold you hand? We’re not the world’s babysitter. Get outta here, will ya? Go back home and live your life; let us live ours here.
Since it ticks-off National Advancer of ASBOs, Creeps & Pervs….a sign that DACA and TPS (even outside of DACA) should be binned with extreme haste!