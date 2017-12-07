NAACP objects to Trump attending opening of civil rights museum

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plan to attend the grand opening of a Mississippi civil rights museum is drawing pushback, including from the NAACP.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Trump will travel to the state on Saturday to help open the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum as he celebrates the state’s bicentennial.

But the NAACP said in a statement that Trump should cancel his planned appearance because of his record on civil rights issues. Other activists are also threatening to boycott or protest Trump’s participation.

“President Trump’s statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. He called Trump’s planned attendance “an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier Tuesday that protests and boycotts of the event would be “honestly, very sad.”

You Might Like







“I think this is something that should bring the country together to celebrate the opening of this museum and highlighting (the) Civil Rights Movement and the progress that we’ve made. And would I hope that those individuals would join in that celebration instead of protesting it,” she said.

Trump has been criticized for racially charged tweets and comments, including blaming “both sides” for violence at a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump has also been critical of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police violence and racism.

Trump visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington this year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.0/10 (7 votes cast)