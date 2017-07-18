NAACP leader Rev. Barber says praying for Trump ‘borders on heresy’; NCGOP ‘outraged’

Religious leaders gathered in the Oval Office laid hands on President Donald Trump to pray that God gives him guidance, wisdom and protection.
A photo of the gathering made the rounds on social media but didn’t sit well with the Rev. William Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP.
Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN
— Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, Barber called the prayer “theological malpractice bordering on heresy.”
“It is a form of theological malpractice that borders on heresy when you can p-r-a-y for a president and others when they are p-r-e-y, preying on the most vulnerable,” Barber said. “You’re violating the most sacred principles of religion.”
So, now we have another “race baiter” claiming that these men of God, fully ordained, and recognized by their religion are committing “heresy” for “his” religion. Way to preserve division and hatred, you screwball. B Hussein did try to avoid all religious connotations except Muslim, and I’m sure that Islamists would not find these Christians acceptable in their countries.
Regardless of color, we are human, we make mistakes, we live in an imperfect world.
When we enter our church we focus on our Lord, and we remember that the only thing
God sees are his children, created by Him. As a member of the clergy, a Pastor is
representing God, and he should see his congregation as God’s children. Not see
color, manner of dress, just sinners seeking the Grace of God, and praising our God.
The Pastor in question is the heretic, we should be praying for him. He has been ordained
because he answered the call to the pulpit, and he needs to find his way back.
I don’t think I want to pray for satan. We have enough to pray for without adding a satinastic so-called reverend to the list.
So did Jackson, Sharpton, and Wright and they continue to shed their skin like snakes do. But continue to emerge with the skin of a snake. Nay me lad to be a prayin fer tha likes o’ them is an endeavor in futility……. Looks like we are going have to form an association NAPPWT to protect us poor white trash
Al Sharptongue and Reverend JackASS son were also ordained, but i would in NO WAY pray for either of those 2 race baiters..
[except Muslim, and I’m sure that Islamists would not find these Christians acceptable in their countries.]
Hell in most Islamic nations, being christian is damn near a death sentence..
You pretty much nailed it.
Rev Barber is obviously an irreverand by Christian standards – promoting socialism and the New World Order agenda and probably totally in love with Obama, Hillary and others that follow a ‘different god’ like Lucifer/Satan/Allah?
Either he is totally ignorant of reality and how God gave America a reprieve from the satan worshipper Hillary (her body guard told about her frequenting a coven in California when Bill was president – now close to Podesta and ‘spirit cooking’ occult crap ). Bet he loves Muslim promoter, Christian critic and opponent, and transgender pusher Obama (by the way news was squelched on how Obama frequented the gay bars in Chicago – wonder about Obama calling Michelle “Michael”, Oh he meant “Michelle”(wonder if Joan Rivers was right about Michelle being a ‘trainee’ before she shortly died from a bad prescription from her doctor??).
Heresy for his religion?? Heresy has nothing to do with man’s relationship with man but man’s perverting the truth about God. In defiance of God and His Word one can claim he/she loves God but if the person hates his fellow man/woman the truth is not in him/her. Christians are never to hate the person but the evil they or another person does. Hate sin and love the sinner.
This is tough – some folks are tough to love. When one espouses and labels whole groups of people negatively then not only does the person hate but falsely labels whole groups of people hatefully. I do not hate any person but trust and allowing them in my house may be another issue. Trust is learned, so is hate. When hate labels all in a race then that is racism and hate on a grand scale.
Most of these so called ‘reverands’ spouting hate and division never knew Jesus as Savior or are apostate following Lucifer.
just another race hater and baiter from an organization that should not exist.
So-called ‘Reverend’ Barber seems to have a message of hate, not love.
I think he looks a bit like calipso louie.
Absolutely. As a Tarheel I can testify to the fact that the good reverend has probably never might a white person that he truly likes. He is a racist, through and through.
I felt the same way about this so called “Reverend” !
Better praying for the president than some worldly priests/pastors praying/blessing the opening of an abortion clinic which preys on the unborn especially minorities which is heresy
That is why i keep saying if god does exist, WHY DOES he keep letting these churches stray so far from his message without making his displeasure KNOWN (via say sending a lightning bolt to strike the spire, on a CLOUDLESS day!)..
Right on, Margaret Sanger wanted to enlist black ministers to encourage the blacks to get abortions to eliminate the race. Such ministers are so far from God that they may have never been saved or are ministers of Satan/Lucifer or would sell out their Lord for 30 pieces of silver so to speak..
If anything is heresy, it would be referring to Mr. Barber as any kind of reverend or spiritual authority.
Hateful, much, Mr. Barber?
Gee, he must be a graduate of the same theological seminary as the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jessee Jackson.
Another proponent of “liberation theology” like Obama, and the doctrine of that “faith” seems to be walk around with a gigantic RACIAL CHIP on your shoulder and use it to beat ANY WHITE PERSON you see into letting you get away with all MANNER of “professional victim” BS by blaming the white people for EVERYTHING in your life that is not to your liking!
Lol. The hypocrisy of this so called NAACP Rev. He needs to leave his personal feelings and agenda out of it. He should also repent for being a anti-white racist. Take the log out your own eye.
Betcha he wouldn’t of dared to say that about the last POTUS.
Hell, he more than likely said a prayer DAILY for obama..
Of course he would not say the same thing about the LAST POTUS, because he was not WHITE !
Well, of COURSE not, Real Truth! He was obviously perfect and WITHOUT SIN, because he was BLACK. (Or at least THAT was the side of his mixed-race heritage he was willing to CLAIM, because it offered him so many MORE benefits than claiming the OTHER half.)
I STILL remember that line from Obama’s book that pretty well sums up TODAY’S “Civil Rights” movement:
“I have always found it useful to nurse a sense of grievance against my mother’s race.”
VERY few black Americans (I REFUSE to call them “African Americans”, because if the “African” part is more important to them than the OTHER part, then they are NOT much of an American in my view!) But VERY FEW are 100% black–probably 90% are of mixed-race descent to one degree or another. But they CHOOSE to focus on the “black” part, because THAT is the part that gives them “membership to a “victim class”.
>> (I REFUSE to call them “African Americans”, <<
Actually, a hyphenated American (African-American, German-American, pick a nation) is someone born elsewhere and now an American citizen. Next time someone identifies themselves or someone else as a "African-American," ask them where in Africa they were born. When they admit they were born in this country, tell them to learn proper English.
[“I have always found it useful to nurse a sense of grievance against my mother’s race.”[]
But wasn’t he the same one who claimed ‘racism is inherent in whites DNA”..
As the bible say’s, beware of false prophets.
Rev. Barber, should you have “Rev.” in front of your name when you are a “political priest/minister” rather than a minister of Jesus Christ? How do I know this? Ministers of Christ are to lead by example in not only teaching the Word of God, but first living by the Word. 1 Timothy 2:1-3:
“2 Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, 2 for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. 3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, ” How can something be heresy, oh ignorant pastor, if we are exhorted by the Word to do it? It sounds like you are the heretic, not those who pray for President Trump.
By the way, I hated most of the policies of Obama, but prayed for him daily. Why? Because I am going to obey the Word of God despite my disagreements with the man.
Mr. Barber appears to be a CINO. If he is a Democrat he is a CINO. How any Christian can support the party of the KKK, slavery and abortion is the real heresy. Think about it, why would you support death to the unborn and modern day slavery. What have the democrats really ever done for minorities? CHRISTIAN IN NAME ONLY.
It is a good idea to pray for ANY President that they be given guidance, wisdom and protection. I would think that if this reverend feels that Pres. Trump isn’t ‘holy’ enough he’d want to pray even more for him. First of all, it would follow that he’d need prayers to change his ways (if that is what God wills). Secondly, I know my Bible has a passage that specifically says to ‘pray for your enemies’. No matter how you look at it praying for someone to be given God’s guidance, wisdom, and protection is NEVER a heresy.
This guy teaches at a church?? I think he ought to read the bible for it says………
“1 I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. 3 This is good, and pleases God our Savior…” -1 Timothy 2:1-3
This Bible verse is about praying for your leaders, including our President. Whether you voted for President Trump or not, God has placed him into his leadership position. This verse talks about praying for our leaders and everyone who is in authority. That means we should pray for our bosses, too!
From the Nelson Study Bible:
Therefore: Here Paul elaborates on what will build up the church (see 1:4). In these verses, Paul uses four of the seven New Testament terms for prayer. Supplications emphasizes personal need. The verb from which the noun is derived has the idea of “petition.”
Prayers is the general word for prayer. The term is always directed toward God with reverence or worship. Intercessions means “approaching with confidence,” suggesting free access to God.
Giving of thanks is an attitude of gratitude, the act of praising God for what He has done for us. Each of these aspects of prayer should be included in the prayer life of a church. For all men is the first object of prayer. This generic expression of male and female alike cannot be restricted to believers; it also includes nonbelievers, such as kings and all who are in authority.
Peaceable refers to internal composure or an amiable attitude. The idea of praying for kings has a twofold emphasis. First, it is a specific way to pray for all men, because the actions of a king affect society as a whole. Second, it reminds believers that God is the ultimate Sovereign. He is in control, and our prayer affect decisions at the highest level.
The Pastor’s political commitments have taken over his religious convictions. He is a man of politics, not a man of God.
The good “Reverend” is chairman of the NAACP’s political action committee. He’s just another Temple money changer who needs to be cast out…
Oh ya? Well, I pray for President Trump each and every time I say a prayer. I ask the Lord to guide and protect him and to crush all America’s enemies both foreign and domestic such as this fake Rev Barber. Amen.
So do I, CaptTurbo! I pray for Divine guidance and protection for Pres. Trump and VP Pence every day. I don’t necessarily pray for God to “crush” anybody, but for Pres. Trump and Pence to “prevail against their enemies.”
Interesting that “Rev.” Barber’s Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Protestant denomination has lost nearly 30% of its membership in the last 8 years – now fewer than 500,000 nationwide. And down from 2 million in 1960. Any possibility that the Rev’s message of love and tolerance isn’t resonating with the folks?
Well, I’d hate to think that his “message” IS “resonating with the folks,” Gadsen!
>> And down from 2 million in 1960. Any possibility that the Rev’s message of love and tolerance isn’t resonating with the folks? <<
No, I'm pretty sure it was Bush's fault. Lemme check with the experts at CNN.
I daresay that Barber is a Muslim doing taqia by pretending to be a Christian — given his daffynition of “heresy”….matters little of course, as he’s 10,000,000% hellhound!!!
Who is THIS A**HAT to tell people who they should, and should NOT pray for? Obviously he is UNFIT to use the title of “Reverend”, kinda like Al Not-So-Sharpton and Jesse “Shakedown Artist” Jackson!
Thank you so much for sharing your “opinion” , Rev’run.
It’s good to know that your fervent condemnations of those with whom you differ in opinion parallel the Rev’run Phelps of Westborough Baptist fame.
You DO know what they say about opinions, don’t you??
That makes me think. WHEN WAS the last time anyone heard anything from that west bro baptist church..
I believe the good Rev’run Phelps “went to his reward” a couple of years ago. The rest of the inbreds in “the congregation” Mostly related to each other seem to have been laying low. Not sure if the media just got bored or ***.
Finally some GOOD news, Zeigfried Whiffle!
I wonder how many Patriot riders, showed up at HIS FUNERAL to protest..
Reverend Barber! You’re famous! You are in the Bible!
“For such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, *masquerading as apostles of Christ.* And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness.”
(2 Corinthians 11:13-15a)
You certainly categorized him correctly with that Scripture, genemz!
OTB – one of the trolls on this site apparently doesn’t like scripture / biblical references – virtually every one has been down voted at least once. Shame they can’t migrate to HuffPo with others of their ilk…
Yeah, we’re used to that here, Gadsen. Our resident troll is apparently incapable–or perhaps just too COWARDLY–to express its views, so it just does so in a passive-aggressive way by skulking around “one-starring” everybody.
That’s been me.. As someone who’s agnostic, i three starred all posts with bible quotes i saw..
He reminds me of the many caricatures of “men of the cloth” that used to be standard fare for comedians, playwrights, novelists, and satirists, but are no longer, due to strangulation by political correctness. Barber is first and foremost a racist politician, interested only in perpetuating the now firmly entrenched notion of victimhood among, so it seems, the greatest majority of Blacks and pseudo-Democrats, and using it like a blunt instrument against any and all who oppose it by questioning its veracity, and acting rationally. How many times has he voiced threats, thinly veiled, against Whites, against Republicans, Conservatives, commercial entities, in order to extort money, and/or capitulation to his racist demands? That he is a hypocrite is doubtless. That he is far worse is what he proves by his own words and deeds. I wonder, did he ever pray for Obama? If he did, to what God did he direct that prayer? Jeremiah Wright’s? Al Sharpton’s? Jesse Jackson’s? Reverend Ike’s? Louis Farrakhan’s?
If this so-called member of the clergy believes what he just said, then he doesn’t believe the Bible. The Bible is very clear on praying for government leaders.
I seriously doubt this “member of the clergy” has even a PASSING acquaintance with the Bible, stephenjg. He probably gets his “theology” from a combination of the Communist manifesto, Obama’s books and the nihilistic ideology of South African Mau Maus.
The Rev. Barber must read a different ‘Bible’ than I do. In mine we are admonished to pray for our rulers and those in authority, there is no stipulation as to what our personal feelings are. His comments sound more in line with the Q’ran and its hateful views of those who disagree with The Prophet. Curiously there is reason given for his ioinion.
I wonder if he converted to islam and never told his congregation..
You need to be careful Reverend the Lord said to beware of false profits’ teaching false beliefs and you are starting to sound like what he warned against.
1st of all, there’s no such thing as a “reverend” in the Bible, so this clown Barber is a false teacher.
2nd, President Trump isn’t “preying” on anyone. He’s trying to free our country from the arrogantly incompetent socialist policies of libtard dipshit racist snakes LIKE Barber!!!