NAACP leader Rev. Barber says praying for Trump ‘borders on heresy’; NCGOP ‘outraged’

Religious leaders gathered in the Oval Office laid hands on President Donald Trump to pray that God gives him guidance, wisdom and protection.

A photo of the gathering made the rounds on social media but didn’t sit well with the Rev. William Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP.

A photo of the gathering made the rounds on social media

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, Barber called the prayer “theological malpractice bordering on heresy.”

“It is a form of theological malpractice that borders on heresy when you can p-r-a-y for a president and others when they are p-r-e-y, preying on the most vulnerable,” Barber said. “You’re violating the most sacred principles of religion.”

