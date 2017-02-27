NAACP Calls for Economic Boycott of North Carolina

RALEIGH — The state and national NAACP calls for an economic boycott of North Carolina, citing racially-discriminatory gerrymandering and voter suppression laws.
NAACP National President and Chief Executive Officer Cornell William Brooks and North Carolina State President and National Board Member Rev. Dr. William Barber II, held a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday at the N.C. General Assembly to discuss the economic boycott and rally supporters for direct actions against the legislators.
“NAACP state and national chapters are putting on a boycott of North Carolina,” said Bob Finch, Lee County NAACP Community Coordinator Chairman. “We are urging coalition partners and unions to hold North Carolina’s feet to the fire.”
According to the NAACP Board of Director’s Resolution:
The National Board of the NAACP will explore such a North Carolina Boycott along with the NC State Conference until the N.C. legislature passes bills that accomplish the following (or until such results are achieved through the courts):
–Undo racially gerrymandered districts and create fair election districts.
–Repeal the entire HB2 law.
–Repeal SB4 law passed in a special session that stripped trained civil servants in county and state election boards from supervising elections.
–Repeal the requirement that litigants to appeal to the en banc Court of Appeals before they can file an appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court.
–Repeal legislation that stripped the current governor of powers his predecessor enjoyed.
“The ballot box didn’t work,” said Finch. “So now we’ve got to hit them in the pocket book.”
Two weeks ago during in the 11th Annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly the N.C. NAACP and its 200 coalition partners, drew close to 100,000 individuals to the state capital to protest against extremism in the NC General Assembly and Trumpism in Washington DC.
Barber informed the gathering that the NC State Conference Executive Committee had voted unanimously to ask the National Board of the NAACP to grant permission for economic boycott, which the NAACP National Board of Directors recently approved in a resolution last weekend during its annual board meeting in New York.
“The actions of the all-white caucus of extremists in our legislature and the former governor are out of control,” said Barber. “They have consistently passed legislation that is a violation of our deepest moral values, voting rights, civil rights and the fundamental principle of equal protection under the law.”
Along with the NAACP, at least 200 additional organizations are planning to join them in the economic boycott of the state. The press conference kicked off the economic boycott, which will include several stages and escalation of protest. The NAACP will refuse to hold its convention in North Carolina and will reach out to other organizations to take similar stances, said the NAACP in its press release.
“True democracy remains a distant ideal that the racist actions of members of the N.C. state legislature continue to disgracefully push further and further out of the reach of the African-American community,” said Brooks.
The NAACP plans to create an internal task force to examine the ways in which the economic boycott can be expanded throughout the state as well as replicated in other states.
“The NAACP refuses to accept this attack on democracy or the commoditization of bias against people due to racial or gender identity here in North Carolina or anywhere else around the nation,” said Brooks. “This we will fight against with all of our resources until we win.”
To see the complete resolution visit: http://live-naacp-site.pantheonsite.io/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Resolution-of-National-Board-as-Proposed-by-NC-State-Conference.pdf.
To view the press conference in its entirety visit: https://livestream.com/accounts/5188266/events/7051729.
Reach Staff Writer Michelle Bir at 919-718-1229.
___
(c)2017 The Sanford Herald (Sanford, N.C.)
Visit The Sanford Herald (Sanford, N.C.) at www.sanfordherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
NAACP Calls for Economic Boycott of North Carolina,
I say anyone with a working brain should and does boycott the Morons of the NAACP. That group is nothing but a Democratic LIE machine. They do nothing good for anyone but they will and do support every WORTHLESS Democratic bit of STUPIDITY AND IGNORANCE that is put out.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is exactly what happens when a political party determines that they will use Joseph Goebbels’s methodology to regain power, tell the biggest lie you can and have everyone in the media spread the same lies. Then other hate-filled groups with similar lack of morals and truth use the same tactic, scream one word lynchings at your opponents, RACIST, BIGOT, INTIMIDATION and then call for others to do their dirty work for them. For all of you people who voted for Obama only because he would be the first “black” person to become President, stop giving to this group and stop believing anything they spew. Obama hurt minorities just as bad or worse than he hurt whites. Whenever and wherever the name of the NAALCP is used you need to say that they sadly have turned to lies and propaganda to gain power. If I were the Governor of North Carolina, I would sue the NAALCP for everything they ever had or will have for their illegal attack on the economy and all people of N.C.
“The NAACP refuses to accept this attack on democracy or the commoditization of bias against people due to racial or gender identity here in North Carolina or anywhere else around the nation,”
In what universe does enforcing voter identification laws affect gender identity in any way? If Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner moves to NC and wants to vote, go ahead. As long as you vote only once. Whatever body issues HE has, he’s still a legal citizen of the USA. Voter verification is to crack down on illegal voting, dead voting, and multiple voting. All foundations of the present Democrat Machine.
Lime many such “Reverends” (Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, etc.) I have to wonder if this guy actually runs a church. If I see proof that he preaches at a church I’ll call him Rev. Until then he smells like an opportunistic politician. I’ll call him Mr.
Or not at all.
And once again, this just goes to show DEMS care not about the WILL OF THE VOTER>. if the voters pick AGAINST their agenda, their vote shouldn’t count is what they are effectively saying…
The best boycott would be ALL Blacks to actually move out of NC. Denying the NC the benefit of their presence in the state would show NC just how serious the NAACP is. think of all the money they would deny the state. It would be devastating to all the White people who would be left in the state. Maybe they could get the mexicans to leave with them. That would show the White people.
They would have to be refused to right to return. All Minorities that think that they have been singled out for unconstitutional treatment need to leave as fast as they can. Make the White people depend upon themselves.
Sarcasm,right?
Please do leave all you nasty whiners. There will be a LOT of money saved on just welfare alone. IMO…., the Rev is a hate mongering
I wonder. IF the blacks all DID leave NC, and both the economy rose AND CRIME cropped, would they be begging to come back in??
What products can I buy that come from North Carolina? I will order something today!
The people of NC, Thank You
I’d love to know myself..
Sounds like more tribalism than anything else. The ld tune of, “if we don’t like it, it has to be bad, and racist”. Same old whining, different words There seems to be the further aspect of higher wages for unskilled labor. To the point, on the point of workers versus number of applicants, the number applicants out weighs the number of workers that have been hired. It is unfair to the workers to grant higher wages for unskilled labor. The reason is simple. The number of workers will go down, which means some of those with jobs will lose their jobs. he number of customers will also tend to go down because people will eat out, less. Now, if this is a ploy to get more people to eat at home, to have more family at home to eat together and thus strengthen the family, then it is a good idea. Higher food prices at even fast food establishments would mean more people eat at home, or brown bag their lunches for school or for work. This would have meaningful effects on family life. On the other side, higher food prices mean fewer people at work, which brings on lower taxes and less money earned from taxes. That causes unrest in the nation, which is bad for everyone.
A racist organization telling a state that they have racist policies. You can’t make this **** up.
The unintended consequences these divisive ***** create is a situation which causes loss of employment by people who have nothing to do with the problem and are just trying to feed their families. The NAACP use to be a force for good, but it has allowed itself to be infiltrated with radical activist to change the direction of the progress MLK made. Marxism, Black Liberation Theology and a touch of Farrakhan comes to mind. How sad.
Chuckle of the day. Holding their feet to the fire caught my attention.
The NAACP should be more concerned with eternity in hell.
[The unintended consequences these divisive ***** create is a situation which causes loss of employment by people who have nothing to do with the problem and are just trying to feed their families.]
IMO it is not unintended consequences. IT IS WHAT THEIR GOAL is.. To cause financial hardship to the whites living in the state, so they pressure the government there to ‘give in to the economic bullies’…
National Association of ASBOs, Creeps & Pervs — there‘s what needs to be boycotted, not the state of NC!!!
I’ll be vacationing in North Carolina very soon. Will spend as much as I possibly can there.
Thank You K
NAACP is a farce, for one no such thing as voter suppression, and no hyphenated names. They call themselves “African-Americans.” Those in N C aren’t from Africa, born and raised in the United States of America. “They are just Americans”.
That makes perfect sense. They don’t like it, so they will punish the 2.2 million Black Americans that live in North Carolina. Liberal logic at its finest.
I’ll make an extra effort to buy products made in NC.
Thanks Icee
Its appreciated
I agree with getting rid of gerrymandering, the problem with that is that most gerrymandered districts were created in order to make sure the state would have black representatives. So we make sure each district has exactly 12.5% black composition, the national average. I am not sure that is exactly what the NAACP wants.
And then apply the exact SAME 12.5% population of blacks to things like the NBA, NFL, MLB etc… SEE HOW THEY LIKE IT THEN!
Barber and his Thugs need to go away
The NAACP
Has become a HATE group in NC
Same as Black Lies Matter or worse
“The bllot box didn’t work…” Yes, you moron, it did. It’s just that the majority of people don’t agree with you. These people astonish me. Democracy works because we all have to follow the rules established by what the majority of us want. Not by doing whatever we individually want.
That’s the thing Coco. Liberals ONLY let the ballot stand if the vote goes their way. If it doesn’t, they continually sue and challenge the voter’s will. Just look at how often CA VOTED 70% or more to not allow Gay marriage, but what happens.. OH YEA, liberals sued and took it to the 9th circus court to get overturned.
Or here in Ohio, where for 3 straight years voters said NO to medical MJ, and what happened.. liberals sued, whined and took to badgering the state senate to pass it anyway…
I’m cancelling my vacation to NY this summer and I’m taking my wife to Asheville, NC. My wife has been wanting too go to the Biltmore Estate. Perfect timing, I hear it’s just beautiful there! Thanks too the NAACP’s racist qualities, NC you’ll be seeing me soon!
Thanks Psycho
The people of NC Thank You
Yes, it is pretty there
Seems like the NAACP has turned into a purely racist organization now. How about a reverse boycott? We could just ask all N. C. restaurants (including fast food) and stores to refuse to serve black customers until the NAACP lifts its boycott. Bet THAT would REALLY get everyone’s attention real quick!
Nice that they support NC like that. Are they the only one who hasn’t realized a boycott to Trump means a boon to whoever they boycott? Wish they’d boycott California for the gerrymandering here, but then it worked in their favor here. We sure could use the boost a boycott would generate, but then that would go against the Democrat drive to run the state into the ground, lead by Moonbeam.
Those Democrats can sure run the state into the ground, they are good for that.
The NAACP has been a fully communist organization since the 1970’s. The previous senior leadership included those who were openly members of the Communist Party USA. They were forced out (like Obama’s Van Jones and two others) because it was “inconvenient” for them to openly admit what they were.
On the $15ers issue – none of these people understand that this idea requires forcing the wage scale of 70% of all workers upwards. If entry level is $9 and mid-manager’s are at $16 (like fast foods), then when the bottom folks get $15, the others will need to get $24+. And so on up the ladder. How much will goods and services cost when the cost of labor across the board rises by 50% or more? This also means employers also paying more to the feds in SS.
I honestly believe that if $15 /hour becomes reality then people will stop tipping, and that means at the better restaurants they will actually lose money overall.
Again karma
“The NAACP has been a fully communist organization since the 1970’s” — news to me that National Assoc of ASBOs, Creeps & Pervs has ever not been commie.
3 of my gaming buddies live out west, and they have already seen a drop in tipping AND people even going to restaurants that implemented that 15/hr min wage…
What if the businesses being boycotted said, “Well, if you don’t want to do business with US, that’s just fine, because we don’t want to do business with YOU. If you need groceries, car repairs, or your furnace fixed, call someone out-of-state! There was a time when a “We reserve the right to refuse service” sign carried some weight. Unfortunately those days are long past. Now it can cost you your life’s work, and get your life threatened in the process, especially if the complainant is a minority, ethnic, sexual. or otherwise.
Sadly so true.
I didn’t like the “We reserve the right to refuse service” policy though.
However the Judiciary (judges) have made a mockery of justice.
I have an interesting link that reveals the worst enemy that the black population has https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEW1BgA2mrc
That’s only their second-worst enemy — their actual worst is such POSs as Barber/Faracon/Wormtongue/Jackasson/…
I have tentative plans to move to Macon (GA) soon, which should be implemented in-full prior to 2017/07/31. In August, I plan to attend a retreat in OH — for which the shortest route is…taking I-85 to Charlotte and I-77 northwards from there.
I always stop in Charlotte each way (lunch going to OH, dinner returning — and the obvious petrol-fills). In addition to these, I’m seriously thinking now of making my initial trip to Macon a flight to Charlotte and a car-rental from there to Macon (rather than via closer Atlanta) — and sending some “selfies” of it to Barber so he can implode on it!
guess Michael Jordan and his business will suffer, but no problem, hurt other blacks with your nonsense.
How about you strive to succeed instead of working to harm others.
The NAACP is still on the racist and bigoted Democrat Plantation. In addition to seeing the United States through black glasses, the NAACP also sees everything through their leftist viewpoint which makes them operating on the left fringe usually in the Pacific Ocean.
It appears the Left’s post election tantrum continues. Hillary lost and Obama is finally out of office. Get over it you childish Leftists.
OK! Then we call a boycott of Black-owned businesses in retaliation, just for the hell of it so they can see what it’s like.
The national association of Always crying People