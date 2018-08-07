N.Y. targets NRA insurance liability program in backdoor gun-control scheme

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s discovered a way to kneecap the NRA by outlawing its gun-liability insurance program and is urging other states to follow his lead, saying they have a chance to exploit the gun-rights group’s admitted dire financial situation.
Mr. Cuomo said the National Rifle Association let on in court papers last month how much it relies on the liability insurance program to bolster its bottom line, and could succumb to pressure.
“I believe this insurance product is going to be illegal from a public policy point of view in most states,” Mr. Cuomo said on MSNBC. “Now that the NRA has said this is a major source of revenue, I’m going to pursue it nationwide.”
The liability insurance, Carry Guard, covers damages and court costs associated with defending against civil or criminal accusations of misuse of a firearm.
But under pressure from New York, which warned of “reputational risks” of doing business with the NRA, some insurers have backed away from underwriting the program.
In May, the state slapped $1 million-plus fines on insurance companies Lockton Cos. and Chubb Ltd., saying they violated state law by marketing and underwriting Carry Guard policies and that the policy improperly provided coverage for criminal proceedings arising from the use of a gun.
The NRA says Mr. Cuomo is engaged in a “blacklisting” campaign to smear the organization, and said its insurance is still available in the rest of the country.
But the gun-rights group also warned in court papers of a chilling effect, saying it has had “serious difficulties” obtaining new corporate insurance coverage and could have to close its affiliated television network if it can’t find a replacement.
“If the NRA is unable to collect donations from its members, safeguard the assets endowed to it, apply its funds to cover media buys and other expenses integral to its political speech, and obtain basic corporate insurance coverage, it will be unable to exist as a not-for-profit or pursue its advocacy mission,” according to an amended complaint filed late last month.
The NRA has sued to stop what it calls Mr. Cuomo’s campaign of harassment.
“The governor’s current campaign against the NRA extends far beyond Carry Guard,” said William A. Brewer III, lead counsel for the NRA in the case. “His scorched earth tactics are designed to prohibit the NRA from having access to insurance and banking services — simply because he disagrees with the political viewpoint of this law-abiding organization.”
The state had launched an investigation in October 2017 into the program, prompting Lockton and Chubb to suspend their participation in Carry Guard the following month.
Lockton issued about 680 Carry Guard insurance policies to New York residents between April and November 2017, some of which were underwritten by Chubb, according to consent decrees announced in May.
The companies agreed in May to pay fines of $7 million and $1.3 million respectively and not participate in Carry Guard or other similar programs in New York, after taking steps months earlier to distance themselves from the NRA.
New York has moved to dismiss the NRA lawsuit, arguing its actions were reasonable steps to prevent a business from assisting criminal behavior.
Mr. Cuomo on Monday said the NRA is made up of “bad guys” and that the group has given a new opening to gun-control activists by admitting how big an effect the insurance difficulties could have on the organization’s future.
“If they have less money to bully and threaten politicians into irrational positions I’m not going to lose any sleep over that,” Mr. Cuomo said. “And if they went away, you know, I would offer my thoughts and prayers just like they do every time we have another situation of innocents losing their lives.”
It would be in the NRA’s interest to exaggerate the financial effects of Mr. Cuomo’s moves — but such insurance programs are still a clear moneymaker for gun rights groups, said Robert J. Spitzer, a professor at SUNY Cortland.
“I think they are in financial trouble,” said Mr. Spitzer, who has written extensively on the politics of gun control. “Whether they’re going to be run out of business because of this move by Cuomo not so sure about that.”
Gun control advocates, meanwhile, have cheered the recent reports about the NRA’s supposed financial troubles, saying it’s a sign that their post-Parkland advocacy is working.
“Following the national March for Our Lives and more than 400 sibling marches across the country, and due to the tireless activism of students, gun violence survivors, and Moms Demand Action volunteers, a wave of corporations publicly distanced themselves from the NRA and its dangerous policies,” a spokeswoman for the group Everytown for Gun Safety said in a memo released Monday.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Looks like nothing more than a way to shut down the Second Amendment. I Hope New York looses in court. Just a bunch of Liberals that dislike people being able to protect them shelves.
Cuomo has armed guards to protect himself from the same people he wants to allow to rob, rape, and murder you. (Irony anyone?)
Hey Andy dumb dumb hope you read this you’re about as helpful as a snowball in hell just like you helped me with my problem with NYS COMP.
You and the other clown in NYC you know DeBlasiocrap both of you are destroying a once great state.
Didn’t work here. Life NRA member who sent them a $100 to help combat the Draconian law suits of the Socialist Democrat Social Justice Warriors. Guess Cuomo should be suing Ford, GM, Dodge, etc because they make cars that are used by felons to get away! Britain is now requiring people to get special permission to own a knife. How soon for screwdrivers? Molon Labe!
And an end run around our constitution.. I wonder, IF we the people, got onto companies to do exactly the same ‘scorched earth’ tactics towards liberal groups, like the SPLC, the ACLU and the like, how much hell would be raised by the media??
This guy is a traitor.
Cuomo’s stratagem is based on the presumption that insurance for liability arising from a criminal activity is illegal and not permitted. It further presumes that all firearms use is illegal, therefore uninsurable.
To all rational thinking people this is patently absurd, but if the logic is upheld by the appointed pseudo-legislators in black robes, then can not the same be reasonably said for those providing liability insurance for Planned Parenthood’s daily assault on fetal and partially-born human life?
If all firearms use in hunting and self-defense is de-facto illegal as assault and murder, it is far more appropriate to posit that all abortion is clearly assault and murder of the most vulnerable. Cuomo may want to re-think his persecution of the NRA by chasing down this particular rabbit-hole, before his own logic (and the logic of the authoritarian guns-only-for-us leftists) comes back to bite him hard in the @ss.
Cuomo is governor not because the geographic majority of New York supports him, but because the dependent heathen hordes of liberal snowflakes of urban and sub-urban New York City continually and unthinkingly vote by the millions for the concept of a all-knowing, all-seeing, all-powerful benevolent government which will provide for all their needs, wants and wishes including a world full of unicorns and puppy dogs if only scary guns can be taken away from the law-abiding.
Talk about Cuomo & NY being bullies! WOW!
And talk about all those companies, who caved INTO his in effect, blackmail.. Bunch of cowards.
“New York has moved to dismiss the NRA lawsuit, arguing its actions were reasonable steps to prevent a business from assisting criminal behavior.” So giving aid and comfort via “sanctuary” policies to ILLEGAL immigrants isn’t the same thing?
Not to these rabid commucrat’s it is not.
cuomo is asking for war!
By the looks of things, he’s gonna get his ear but he dam*ed sure isn’t gonna like it! If his strategy works to shut down the NRA and citizens to lose our rights, will be the start of the second civil war that many of the antigun activists won’t like. With that said, think about how many military veterans will be fighting that war as well. Of course they don’t realize how bad gun control doesn’t work. Let’s look at Chicago this past weekend at how many were shot and how many died.
It’s gotten to the point, if NYC got wiped out by a meteor, i wouldn’t shed a tear..
Cuomo is classified as “Leftus irrationalis”… a sanctimonious “MoFo” and chronic sufferer of “cranium rectalitis.” Saying that the 2nd Amendment-supporting NRA is made up of “bad guys,” is unadulterated BS; it’s left-wing whackos that have been perpetrating mass shootings. Not a single NRA member has been identified as the perpetrator of such atrocities. Cuomo wants to jettison the rule of law by opining that the NRA’s “insurance product is going to be illegal from a public policy point of view in most states.” Again, BS!
Pay attention Andy: The SCOTUS has already confirmed that the 2nd Amendment is an INDIVIDUAL right of the people to keep and bear arms for all lawful purposes. By your actions, you are trying to infringe on that God-given, constitutionally enumerated right with NO authority to do so. Gun control laws do NOT control criminals who don’t, by definition, obey laws (ex. Chicago); and We the People do not want to be subjects of a government or policies that make it difficult to protect ourselves, our loved ones or our property by any means necessary.
Yes, Radman, the city of Chicago has an extremely high murder rate BECAUSE OF their “common-sense” gun control. If the good people of Chicago were allowed to defend themselves from attack, the murder rate would plummet dramatically. As it currently is, only the bad people have guns and they are robbing, raping, and murdering the good people in record numbers. This isn’t just stupid; this is insane.
Radman. SINCE when have these commucrats, given a hoot about our constitution or what the Scotus says..
Does the state of New York provide public defenders for criminal cases? Aren’t they in fact aiding and abetting criminal behavior? Greasy Cuomo is posturing himself for his Presidential run, it will be fun to watch President Trump level him like a farmers field.
Sign me: another NRA bad Guy.
With a bunch of guns!
AND with its support of illegal invaders, and willingnes to THWART Ice, they are by definition as a state, aiding criminal behavior..
SO BY HIS logic, no bank or insurance company should EVER do business with NYC or NY state.
If I’m not mistaken, the Federal Circuit and Appeals Courts have ruled that a perfectly legal action can be “tainted,” based on statements of members of the executive branch that identify motives which are unconstitutional.
If equally applied, Gov. Cuomo has explicated stated a constitutionally illegal objective of attacking the legality of insurance products as a method of financially undermining the NRA via an abuse of the legal system.
I wonder if the American Bar Association has figured out yet that the basis of this insurance product is essentially the same as an attorney taking a retainer-fee; establishing legal representation in the event of criminal or civil charges. If it is illegal for an insurance company to offer products providing legal services in the in the event of criminal or civil charges; then, how is that different from what the legal establishment has been doing for centuries?
It would be interesting to see if some other State were to use New York’s basis for prosecution in a class-action suit against the ABA membership…for the same or similar product offerings…marketing and pre-sales associated with legal protection against criminal/civil prosecution of prospective clients.
I’m sure NY is “judge-shopping” to find a sympathetic venue for its case. I’m also sure that an enterprising NRA can do the same to achieve a countermanding verdict to move this to the SCOTUS…where Gov. Cuomo cleverness will fail when it is reviewed objectively.
Not just that. BUT if via his logic, banks started refusing to do business, with say the ACLU, or Freedom from religion foundation, because of what THEY do, can you imagine the outroar there’d be?
They are trying to get banks and other financial businesses to stop handling money for gun dealers and makers. If this works every shooting range in the country will end up with no insurance. The law doesn’t just apply to people in New York but to any business that does business in New York.
Then what? What’s next? Shut down race tracks? Pool Halls? The Boy Scouts? No. wait they already did that. Dairy or cattle farms? Coal mines? Power companies that use reactors?
This can change the whole game. I hope they understand that they can only push people so far.
Boycott all NY companies.
Hell, boycott ANYTHING TO DO with NY.. The entire bloody state, as far as i am concerned.
I am one of Cuomo’s “bad” people who support the NRA.
It is my honor to return Cuomo’s insult by blacklisting any and all companies, of any kind, that are based in New York. I urge YOU to join me in this effort to undercut the economy of the State of New York until both the loony liberals there and their supporters amend their ways.
Cuomo accuses the NRA of being a bully then proves to be one himself by attacking America’s oldest civil rights organization.
Join the NRA. Send contributions to the NRA. Only elect pro-gun candidates. Do not even visit New York.
Me too NRA member for over 70 years, Patron Life for over 20 years. Cuomo is full of HS like Nancy Sinatra, Madonna, Rosie, Hillary, Shummerbughead, Piglousy and the list goes on the nerve of them saying that we the NRA members should be executed, 5 million strong and many of us served in the military.
Well looking at it, there’s a HECK of a lot of companies based in NYC, or just have their company HQ there.. Inc Barns and noble book stores, ABC, CBS, Century 21, Citigroup, E-trade, Foot locker, Food network, HBO, Jet blue, Macy’s, Marvel entertainment, MTV, NBC, Nickelodian, Rockstar games, Time inc/Time warner, Univision, Verizon, Viacom, Metlife, Mutual of america, AOL….
I agree with elderal. It is time to blacklist the entire state of New York and their comodities and any state that is Anti Bill of Rights which is what the entire Cuomo family is, or for that matter the entire Democrat Party except in matters concerning them.
The insurance the NRA offers comes in two flavors. One is theft or loss insurance. The other is not “gun insurance” but lawyer insurance to defend a VICTIM who uses ANY WEAPON to defend themselves or others from a criminal attack. Often in some states, such as New York, crime victims are sued and some DAs file criminal charges because it is easy to do.
BTW, the NRA is a legal corporation that was created in 1871 in the State of New York.