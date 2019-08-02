N.Y. law bans teachers from carrying guns to defend children in schools

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a new law Wednesday that bars teachers from carrying guns on school grounds — arguing that introducing more firearms is not the way to make students safer.

The law prohibits anyone from carrying firearms on campuses except for resource and law enforcement officers and security guards.

“The answer to the gun violence epidemic plaguing this country has never been and never will be more guns,” Cuomo said. “Today we’re expanding New York’s nation-leading gun safety laws to further protect our children.”

“These measures will help slow the proliferation of guns by keeping unneeded firearms out of school zones and helping to ensure unwanted or illegal guns don’t fall into dangerous hands.”

“While hundreds of districts across the country have decided to arm teachers in response to mass shootings, in New York, we said, ‘not here,'” state Sen. Todd Kaminsky added. “Arming classroom teachers is dangerous and takes our focus off of getting weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them.”

Several states have taken recent steps to allow armed teachers — including Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon and Utah.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in May that allows armed teachers in public school classrooms statewide. It requires each school board to decide whether to allow guns on campuses in their districts. To carry a firearm, teachers must complete 144 hours of training and undergo a psychological evaluation.

Tuesday, Cuomo approved a law banning 3D-printed guns and other firearms and components that can’t be detected by a metal detector. He also approved a state measure expanding requirements for the safe storage of firearms. Monday, he signed a law that bans bump stocks and extends the state’s background check waiting period.

Copyright 2019 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 3.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 3.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings