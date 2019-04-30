Muslims unhappy with Sri Lankan ban on face coverings following Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lanka has banned citizens from wearing face coverings as part of emergency regulations enacted after the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people last week.

President Maithripala Sirisena issued the ban on Sunday and it went into effect on Monday. It bans “all forms of face covers” that might hide a person’s identity, calling them a “threat to national security and public safety.”

The new rule effectively bans things like helmets and masks, but also Muslim garb such as burqas that cover the face and body and niqabs which are veils covering all parts of the face except the eyes.

Last week, a Sri Lankan Parliament member proposed banning the wearing of burqas on security grounds, the BBC reported.

Just under 10% of the country’s population of 21 million are Muslim.

“The President has issued his directive to ensure national security and a peaceful and reconciled society, where no ethnic group or community would be subjected to discomfort,” a statement from Sirisena’s office read.

Tensions remain high in the country just over a week after coordinated suicide bombings targeted several churches and luxury hotels, killing 253 and injuring hundreds more.

Following the attack, the extremist group ISIS claimed responsibility, but the Sri Lankan government suspects National Thawheed Jammath, a “homegrown Islamic extremist group,” is to blame.

Muslim groups in Sri Lanka have criticized the move to ban face coverings, saying they already made a voluntary decision to temporarily bar Muslim women from wearing face coverings several days ago.

“We strongly criticize the decision,” Vice President of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council Hilmy Ahmed told the BBC. “We will not accept the authorities interfering with the religion without consulting the religious leadership.”

Austria, France, China and Belgium are among several countries that have previously banned full-face veils in public.

