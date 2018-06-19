Muslim professor made students remove shoes, praise Allah before entering office

A newly retired Muslim professor at the University of Connecticut was caught on camera last year ordering students to remove their shoes and praise Allah before entering his office.
Felix Coe, a former professor of biology at the public university, was seen berating a female student for not removing her shoes before addressing him in his office, according to a video posted last week by Jihad Watch.
“Take your shoes off,” Mr. Coe barked at the student.
“Why?” she asked.
“Then get the hell out of here. I don’t want to see you,” Mr. Coe responded.
“I am a Muslim,” he later explained. “You don’t come into my office with dirty shoes. That’s a curse.”
Mr. Coe then referred the woman to two signs posted outside his office that read, “Remove shoes before entering,” and “Knock first, then request entry / Say: Bismillah.”
“Bismillah” means “in the name of Allah” in Arabic.
In the same video, two men confront Mr. Coe in his office and ask why he required students to follow such rituals.
“I wanted to know why these [signs] are necessary,” one of the men asked Mr. Coe.
“Why would a student have to take their shoes off? Why would they have to say [Bismillah]?”
Mr. Coe responded, “Because I am a Muslim and I don’t want them coming in my office with dirty shoes.”
“This is your office, this is not a prayer place,” the man argued.
At one point in the video, Mr. Coe tried to grab the other man’s recording device as he tried to escort them out of his office.
“Don’t touch,” the man fired back.
The university told Campus Reform that Mr. Coe retired since the video was taken in December and that the signs were taken down as soon as they were made aware of the issue.
“UConn promptly resolved the issue in a manner that respects the rights of all involved, and affirms the University’s values of civility and inclusivity,” a university spokesperson said. “Regarding this instance, the sign that had directed guests to precede their conversations with a specific Arabic phrase was immediately removed at the University’s direction.”
I hope the “newly retired” is euphemism for “canned” (which Felix P0S Coe deserved)!
Canned with extreme cowardice.
AND i hope his ‘firing’ came with NO PENSION too… AND tht all parents of those kids who raised this issue, REMOVED THEIR Kids from this college..
Muslims do not belong nor fit in America. They do not honor our constitution, our laws, nor our God, the one and only true God. We need to oust all of them like other countries have begun to do.
I never heard of this story until today. Can you conceive of the uproar it would cause if a Jewish professor posted a sign; mandating all male students MUST wear a yarmulke/yamaka in order to speak with her during posted office hours…and entrance only granted after requesting permission by saying “Shalom.” I’m certain that even the most devout Jewish students would consider the professor to be an absolute nut-job.
Telling is the fact that none of the other professors, teaching assistants, or the Dean of the department didn’t object. They were likely afraid to–for fear of being branded as Islamophobic.
OR if a christian professor said “All students must come in carrying a bible”..
The outroar would be so loud, everyone would be temporarily rendered deaf.
Thank you to the people that exposed this Muslim for trying to force his religion on others!!! Share this with everyone as incompetent media won’t!