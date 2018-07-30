Muslim Keith Ellison hopes to advance agenda through courts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rep. Keith Ellison asked himself the question that lingers over his political career before any of the 1,000-plus supporters at his recent rally could: Why was he leaving the safe congressional district he’s represented for more than a decade to run for state attorney general?
“Attorneys general all over this country led the fight against this Muslim ban,” he said to raucous applause. “It is attorneys general that are fighting and suing to protect an open internet.”
A year after falling short in his bid to chair the Democratic National Committee and with his party stuck in the minority, Ellison is angling for a change.
Democrats nationwide have increasingly looked to attorneys general in their states as a counter to President Donald Trump’s administration and its policies. State attorneys general pushed back against the administration’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, winning early court battles before a more limited version was upheld by the Supreme Court. More recently, they sued the Trump administration to stop the separation of children and parents who were in the country without permission.
Ellison, who, in 2006, became the first Muslim elected to Congress, said his quest isn’t personal. He has a lengthy priority list, including protecting President Barack Obama’s health care law and restoring so-called “net neutrality” provisions scrapped by the Federal Communications Commission under Trump.
“For me, it is a dramatic oversimplification to say that this is about Trump. It’s not,” he said. “But it is about policies that he’s pursuing that I think hurt consumers, hurt people’s rights.”
A 54-year-old with the campaign vigor of someone 30 years younger, Ellison has carved out a reputation as an energizing force in state and national politics while making frequent appearances on cable news shows. He was an early supporter of Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid and co-chaired the House Progressive Caucus until last year, recently taking charge of the push to expand Medicare for all.
Even before Ellison entered the race, there were signs of the new thirst among Minnesota Democrats for a more activist attorney general. Lori Swanson, the three-term Democratic incumbent, was humbled at a June endorsing convention by a little-known challenger who criticized her as too careful.
When she abruptly decided to run for governor, Ellison joined a stampede of five Democrats who filed to run for a seat that Republicans haven’t won in more than half a century. Though Ellison hasn’t won a statewide race, he has a higher public profile than any of his Democratic challengers and will likely benefit from an expected heavy turnout at the Democratic primary, where a fierce competition for the nomination to run for his congressional seat will be settled.
Though Ellison has significant rivals — his opponents include state Rep. Debra Hilstrom and Matt Pelikan, the party-backed candidate — his heavyweight status was underscored by Sanders’ endorsement, which came with appearances at a pair of July rallies.
“Bernie understands how important state attorneys general are to the economic livelihood and prosperity for working people,” Ellison said. “He knows attorneys general are on the forefront.”
If Ellison wins in August and again in November, he wouldn’t be the first congressman to make such a shift since Trump’s election. That distinction belongs to California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, who accepted an appointment to the job in December 2016.
Becerra has been among the most visible Democratic attorneys general in the country, filing and joining dozens of lawsuits challenging the Trump administration. He said the role of an attorney general hasn’t changed — only its visibility.
“Now we have an adversary that’s a lot more formidable than most that we would encounter, because it’s the federal government,” said Becerra, who considers Ellison a close friend from their six terms in Congress together. “He’s going to be taking on issues as attorney general that he worked on as a member of Congress … That’s what’s helped me.”
But Ellison is sure to face scrutiny in his first statewide bid, including renewed questions about his connections to Minister Louis Farrakhan, the head of Nation of Islam who has a history of making anti-Semitic comments. Ellison has sought to distance himself from Farrakhan since his involvement in the 1995 “Million Man March” and disavowed the Nation of Islam in his first congressional bid in 2006.
Republicans have warned that Ellison would focus too much on countering Trump at the expense of the office’s other responsibilities — and even fellow Democrats haven’t made Trump such a visible foil in their own campaigns. Minnesota’s attorney general represents hundreds of state agencies and boards, helps safeguard senior citizens against scams and fields thousands of consumer complaints each week.
“He has specifically stated that he wants to use the office of attorney general to obstruct the President’s agenda. He wants to go into court and use the politicized judiciary to achieve legislative-type ends that Democrats can’t achieve through the actual Legislative process,” said Doug Wardlow, the leading Republican candidate.
Ellison said his attorney general ambitions weren’t based around a platform to fight back against Trump, nor was it triggered solely by frustration with Congress.
“Maybe the legislative branch will one day reclaim its role as the first among equal branches of government,” he said. “I just think that if I really want to serve people, I need to be in another part of the government apparatus.”
Follow Kyle Potter on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ kpottermn
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Islam has been weaponized by the enemies of of America (as we know her from the history, tradition, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights) against the majority of Americans and the Constitutional Republic them and their ancestors have built.
And those who convert to Islam have became – as a group – a huge vulnerability for our national survival.
I agree. No mudslime should ever be allowed to hold ANY political office, and that INCLUDES a state AG spot.
You are correct. Muslims will NEVER assimilate into our culture and appear to be friendly while they build up a majority in a community. At some point, when their numbers get sufficient enough, they will institute Sharia in small areas. Our values in America like freedom of speech and freedom of religion will never be allowed when Muslims have a majority. This is why they come to America in the first place. We allow all religions freedom to worship in this Country. In Saudi Arabia, Christians and Jews are not allowed to have places of worship.
Frankly, those who convert to Islam do so due to wanting in on its sheer evil — which was exposed already with the fatwa imposed 30 years ago (and never rescinded) on Salman Rushdie, and more exposed since 2005/05/07.
Hey Keith Ellison, you can take your government run “net neutrality” (having the government control our freedom of speech) and shove it you know where, along with your open borders, illegal aliens have more rights than American Citizens bull! Keith, go move to Venezuela, you socialist!!!!!!!!
When I first saw the caption above, I thought it was calypso louie. Come to think of it, I wasn’t far off.
You spelled the name wrong — it’s loOie.
Better yet, go move to the mid east, you so love!
Just what we need, More Muslims in our government. Didn’t we have enough with Obama? They should not be allowed in our government. What’s next? Separate courts for Sharia law? More Mosques being breeding grounds for these mentally ill idiots to blow us up believing it’s an honor and 72 virgins waiting for them? Get them out of our country!!!!! Like Switzerland did. And other countries are waking up to realizing they must do also.
Keith Ellison needs to feel the sting of defeat from his fellow Democrats so he can exit the stage. Hopefully, those who live outside his muslim infested congressional district will send him packing in August.
As we’ve seen with hillary, no amount of defeat will cause them to ‘exit stage left’..
The whole quasi-religious government kill cult declared war against the USA by 1801 with no treaties with islam itself, nor are they possible unless the whole koran and other books and sharia laws are rewritten. Then the 1952 McCarran-Walter Act effectively outlawed it also within the USA and its territories. Why hasn’t this law been enforced and islam officially declared a non-religion under the first amendment as made clear in Madison’s Papers on the making of the US Constitution?
Reality is that pizzlam has been at war with all non-Muslims (the US was founded as a Christian — ergo very non-Muslim — nation) for 1400 years running!
https://www.wnd.com/2018/07/1400-years-of-uninterrupted-conflict-laid-on-islams-doorstep/
Ellison is just another fruitcake demorat. He is irritating to even listen to.
Redundancy alert — non-fruitcake democruds are rarer than hens’ teeth now.
mudslime ellison can shove his agenda and his political religion where the sun dont shine.
Never trust a muslim and especially if his name is Keith Ellison a black, racist America hater !
I read somewhere that George Soros was making a major effort to influence attorney general elections.
Because his NOI has already done pushed lots of false cases (remember the “discrimination” lawsuits filed by NOI thugs against Denny’s in late 1980s to mid 1990s for serving them pork when they had gone in and ordered meals without saying 3 simple words — “hold the meats” — due to wanting to foist taqiyya?) through US court system!