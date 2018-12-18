Muslim Ilhan Omar spurs uproar over Mike Pence ‘Jesus take the wheel’ tweet

Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar has ignited a social media pile-up over a tweet decried for mocking Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.
The Minnesota Democrat, the first Muslim woman along with Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib to be elected to Congress, tweeted a photo of Mr. Pence closing his eyes and added the message, “Jesus take the wheel!”
Ms. Omar was one of many who commented on Mr. Pence’s calm demeanor during the heated Dec. 11 Oval Office meeting between President Trump and Democratic House leaders, but her tweet struck many on the right as tone-deaf at best and offensive at worst.
Critics said Ms. Omar, who has denounced Islamophobia, religious discrimination and the “culture of intolerance,” has been largely given a pass for her Dec. 10 tweet, which they attributed to a media double standard.
Conservative radio talk-show host Curt Schilling said anyone making fun of Ms. Omar’s faith would have been “publicly shamed into exile,” while the Federalist’s David Harsanyi asked, “I wonder what would happen if Pence made fun of Omar’s belief in Muhammad?”
Incoming Dem Rep Ilhan Omar Mocks VP Pence’s Christian Faith https://t.co/qg9x3I5ZTF
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) December 16, 2018
Jesus take the wheel! #BorderWall pic.twitter.com/aEPle6HFF1
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 11, 2018
Ms. Omar has not removed or commented publicly on the 6-day-old tweet.
This wasn’t the first controversial religious tweet from Ms. Omar, who admitted after the November election to supporting the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, an issue she had skirted during the campaign.
In 2012, she tweeted that “Israel has hypnotized the world,” blasting the Jewish state’s “evil doings,” and the “apartheid Israeli regime.”
Imagine the amount of heat a Christian politician would take if he/she mocked a Muslim’s faith…. Gross take, @IlhanMN https://t.co/eGHnulObtQ
— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) December 17, 2018
Spurred by Ms. Omar, who wears a hijab, Democrats plan to create an exception to the 181-year-old rule banning headwear on the House floor by allowing religious coverings.
This Muslim and EVERY elected Muslim must be publicly asked on Fox News, CNN or wherever to declare OPENLY which takes precedence, The United States Constitution, or Sharia Law. If they declare for the Constitution, according to the Koran they can no longer call themselves Muslim and have decaled themselves an infidel worthy of death. No dodging this Question. Christians are taught to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, and render unto God what is God’s. Muslims are taught by their Islamic political organization disguised as a religion, to just lay low until the opportunity arises to render their political enemies into headless ground sausage. THE PEOPLE who voted this miscreant into office need to do their homework and properly vet those who would behead our American vets or strap a bomb on their own children in a heartbeat if offered the opportunity. I hope they body scan her each time she enters the Chamber of the house of THE PEOPLE.
If she takes the oath of office, either she is lying, or she becomes an infidel. They are allowed to lie to advance islam. I can not understand how a muslim gets elected. I would vote for a pig before a muslim.
Islam is a plague on humanity.
“When you think of the condition the world is in now you sometimes wish that Noah had missed the boat. The old liberal rebelled against taxation without responsibility. The new liberal wants the taxation as a handout without responsibility.”
(Bishop Fulton J. Sheen 1964)
[I can not understand how a muslim gets elected. I would vote for a pig before a muslim]
IMO muslims shouldn’t even be allowed to BE IN THE US, let alone run/hold office..
No significant difference. That’s why they don’t eat pork, there are rules against cannibalism.
The cause of this problem is that we have to many voters that refuse to educate themselves, but rather let the politicians educate them through falsehoods. It is too easy these today to look into candidates past statements and what they really believe, but far to many choose to believe everything they are told in a candidates favor, especially on the left. I think if you have no skin in the game then you should not be allowed to vote….in other words if you have no real property you should not be able to fill out a ballot.
When the Constitution was first written you had to be franchised “Own Property or a business” before you could vote.
You are pretty close in your analysis. Stand by, however, with many states already housing enclaves of these people, and accepting that they have no intention of assimilating to American values and principles, it’s just a matter of time before their numbers overwhelm this electorate. That is the modus operandi this “religion” uses in every other country they intend to occupy. Like the frog in that skillet of water, over a fire, pretty soon he cooks himself!
Islam is a plague on humanity.
Some day we will wake up and see that, with the muslim invaders and the lib snowflakes we are the minority and we’ll be overwhelmed. P C will be out the window together with the rights that our forefathers fought for.
And if, and when they do, patriotic Americans will rise with their guns and their pigs. They hate pigs, remember? Oh! And let’s not forget dogs too. We can use them to hunt them down.
This is what Europe’s seeing more and more. LETS NIP it in the butt before it takes us over too.
It would do no good to obtain a promise from Miss Ilhan to support the Constitution and reject sharia law since Muslims are permitted to lie in order to deceive unbelievers and advance the spread of Islamic ideology. This deceptive practice is called Taqiyya. Miss Ilhan cleverly engaged in Taqiyya during her campaign when she told a large assembly of Jews that she did not support BDS but quickly changed her position on this once she was elected. You need to take anything an observant Muslim tells you with a grain of salt.
Yup. Muslims are not only encouraged to lie, BUT FULLY authorized to do so.
We are surrounded by Muslims in our neighborhood. They don’t call America home. They could care less about our constitution or our laws. This is not hysterical hyperbole it’s reality. Don’t believe anything they say – it’s not based on truth. A lot of these folks own second homes and I know they aren’t paying income taxes on the income generated. No contracts, no filing – nothing. Y’all are being swindled.
She is getting hammered on twitter with that. I think it back fired on her big time.
Sad, is it not, when prospective politicians already display such a disconnect between her thought patterns and her speech?
News flash – she doesn’t care if she’s getting hammered about it. That’s not what she’s after. Anything she tweets is just a distraction.
Thank the Jehovah God of the Bible for Mike Pence. A genuine Christian. The country was founded on Mike’s God and if our Muslim rep doesn’t like it, go back to your native country and live there.
That would be New York, Brooklyn, I believe.
Screw that. Nip it at the bud. That means before it grows. They should not even be allowed to run for janitor. Deport them all.
just think for a moment how many of these slimes barry sotero obama let in to this nation to destroy it.
TOO bloody many!
Muslims law also allows/promotes lying to further their efforts against others so she could lie about her support of our Constitution and be entirely justified by her satanic faith in her furtherance to work against our government. Islam is an anathema to our Republic form of government and to all the “people of the book” (Jews and Christians who they have been working within letup since a.d. 624 to destroy.
This is good as maybe Americans will wake up to who this savages are. As Erdogan stated, “there is no radical Islam, just Islam” and it is a legal and political system as well as “so called” religious system. This is who they are, savages who want us kafirs subjugated or killed. She is a sham on our Democracy and will help to destroy it.
Islam is a plague on humanity.
“….Americans will wake up….” Ahh, hope does spring eternal, as long as there is breath! Over the past fifty-odd years, and counting, however, they are acting worse than Rip Van Winkle….Those people that the talking heads continue to extoll as “Not Stupid” returned the legislation branch of government back into the hands of those afflicted with malaise and decay. Stand by, that ‘slowing down’ of America’s decent to the ash heap of history has been rejected. The throttle may not have been thrown wide open, but the skids have received a dose of grease!
make her take off the hijab, its an insult to womem!
” Muslim Ilhan Omar spurs uproar over Mike Pence ‘Jesus take the wheel’ tweet…”
The Muslims who come to America come here with no more rights than a native American and come here under their own volition, no one forced the Muslims who are here to come to America. The Muslims Knew that this country had Christian traditions and constitution which were based on Christian values, what then, would be the objective of the Muslims who come to a country whos original founding Fathers, for the most part, were Christians, if it wasn’t to undermine the American government and eventually to force America to become a Muslim controlled Nation. Putin was supposed to have once said this about the muslins who entered Russia, ” Muslims Need Russia, Russia doesn’t need Muslims…”America should tell the Muslims the same thing that Putin told the Muslims, Muslims need America, America doesn’t need the Muslims ….
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE wished for “Jesus to take the wheel” as a payer, and in a calm and quiet manner. It seems the only time we hear filthy muslims shout out the name of their phony deity, They are stabbing some innocent bystander.
But then, that’s probably just a figment of my imagination. I’m sure they probably stab some of those innocent folks in silence, too.
I consider the deity of Islam not to be a phony but to be satan.
I doubt he wished for anything. Prayer is quite different than magic. Although there is no evidence that he was doing anything other than closing his eyes.
Still any reason is a good reason for a Muslim to talk down about an infidel.
Wouldn’t “Jesus take the wheel” imply for him to take control of an already heated situation and keep it from getting worse? Looks to me as a attempt at humor. Wish it was better so she COULD quit her day job.
That’s a very weak attempt to excuse an attack on Christianity, Darby.
How exactly is an attempt at humor an attack? Go back and watch the video. Christians can’t be as triggered, angry , and humorless as a gender confused liberal arts major. Save the anger for important things if you want to be taken seriously on important issues.
Of course I could use the reasoning I have frequently read here and been told by Christians. “If it isn’t true, why are you getting so upset?”
Oh please, it was NOT an attempt at humor, it was a religious slam. Do you really think if Pence had made a similar comment about the Muslim that it would have been perceived as humor? Pence would have been scourged by every media outlet in the country.
Beyond that, this woman with a sack on her head would have screamed religious persecution to the rafters and YOU know it, Darby.
You are right about Pence. The left would have erupted into moral outrage similar to what I’m reading here, and the religious right would point out how humorless and angry the left is. Two wrongs make a right? If you want to know why Christians aren’t taken seriously, look at your last comment. Complain about a perceived insult while doing your best to insult.
“If you want to know why Christians aren’t taken seriously, look at your last comment. Complain about a perceived insult while doing your best to insult.”
The problem is not Christians or Christianity but your ignorance
While I am no scholar of the religious writings of other cultures, rely on translation, even though have read the various translation of what other religions have written
Can you claim the same?
If not, stop telling me about what you think you know from what others have told you
The message in the Bible is fairly simple
G-d gave man all he is and man did not believe him, thinking they could do better
G-d is love, love is putting another before you, he gave his only son to prove he held nothing back
The problem most people have believing G-d gave them all he is is they think it would make them great
The sad true, when all there is is you you are both everything and nothing at the same time
That is what it means to be G-d
Are you going to use your creation to measure you?
Then they would need it to be equal to you
Luk 12:32 Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom
I think most of us here recognize the difference between a slam against Christianity and an attempt at humor.
It’s not like we don’t get plenty of chances to exercise discernment on this issue.
Nice try, though.
“Looks to me as a attempt at humor.”
You mean an effort to make fun of, to mock, demean, to show a lack of respect
I find it hard to imagine if such humor had been attempted by someone of another faith in a Muslim country they would still have their head
I do find it amazing that many in this country have come to believe they need to be the doormat of the world to get along and to not have any pride in their culture, their traditions and beliefs because it makes you sort of a supremacist but we should celebrate theirs
One should really ask why you are being fed this BS, and just as importantly, why are you swallowing it?
I’m not swallowing it because I am not viewing it through the prism of religious beliefs. I have seen Christians laugh at much worse when it came from the mouth of another Christian. Look at the comments and you see the real insult is the fact that she doesn’t believe the same as Christians and is thus fair game as a target of you own religious insults. How dare an unbeliever comment on your religion. I have no desire to defend Islam or get in the middle of a 1500 year long war, but such petty responses hurt your credibility if you were to bring up actual problems with her religion and policies.
Haven’t seen a response from VP Pence yet. If he does, I am sure it will be much more measured and less triggered than some on here.
“Look at the comments and you see the real insult is the fact that she doesn’t believe the same as Christians”
You do realize the comments others make are irrelevant as to what she said?
Irrelevant means it changes nothing she said
It is my position what she said was to convey a message, otherwise, it was a waste of time to say it.
Once you eliminate possible reasons the one most likely was to mock, make fun of, ridicule
Definitely lacking respect
Now you have to ask how is it a person would come into your country and disrespect you
It begs the question why in the hell are they even here
If the place is so worthless and the values held by some of its people are unworthy of basic respect, why are they here?
Do they want to teach us of their fine culture which would behead anyone who acted like them?
Then the woman is a complete moron
She makes fun of us while enjoying the very liberty Christ has given
Maybe, you are unaware of
Gal 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.
Your statement
“I am not viewing it through the prism of religious beliefs”
Is nothing more than you showing your ignorance of what you speak, you do NOT know what is believed but think you do.
Ignorance of what I speak? It’s the Muslims that are supposed to be hostile to non-believers in their countries, not Christians. Reading this though, how could any non- Christian believe that. Go back and read all the comments filled with Christian love.
I’m not emotionally involved so my perspective is Christians making a mountain out of a molehill. I still haven’t seen a reasonable explanation for how this is a terrible insult.
The country is becoming less and less religious. A minority group claiming victim status isn’t very attractive, a majority group crying victim will only accelerate that trend.
Mozlems can’t be loyal to any country, flag, or non-mozlem. Only to Izl0m, & Mozlems. Here are words from their books, taught from birth:
Fight in the name of allah & in the way of allah. Fight against those who disbelieve in allah. Make holy war/Jihad when you meet unbelievers/your enemies who are polytheists/what they call Christians. Invite them to 3 courses of action. IF they respond to any one of these, you accept it and do not do them any harm….note the word IF
1. Invite them to IzL0m. IF they respond to you accept it from them & desist from fighting against them. IF they refuse to accept IzL0m.
2. Demand from them the jizya tax/a tax on dhimmi/second class citizens/can be one third of their meager wages. If they agree to pay accept it from them & hold off your hand from harming them
3.If the refuse to pay the tax seek allah’s help & *KILL THEM* -Sahih MozLem 19:4294
I have been ordered to fight/torture people until they say, “None has the right to be worshipped but allah.” And IF they say so, pray like our prayers, face qibla/direction of prayer & slaughter as we slaughter, then their blood & property is sacred & will not be harmed & we will not interfere with them, except for legal matters.”
Sahih Bukhari 8:387
Wake the hell up! This is conquest in the current century using LefTards & PC crap!
Islam is a plague on humanity.
How can she even take the Oath of Office, She must swear to One Nation under God.
And “uphold” the Constitution of The United States! Problem being, the believers that Islam is destined to ‘rule’ the world have also the ‘belief’ that it is completely Koran approved to lie to the infidel in order to further the ‘true’ religion!
IIRC she (and others) are allowed to swear upon a Koran.. So they don’t have to swear under god..
Like many of her co-religionists, she’s an anti-Christian bigot. The only “news” is how overt she’s willing to be about it.
I certainly wouldn’t want to be accused of Islamophobia, so I’ll just say that female genital mutilation has far reaching effects.
If words mean anything, islamophobia means you are afraid of islam. Don’t be afraid of it just destroy it. It means to destroy you. Act first.
A phobia is a ‘irrational fear’ of something. THERE IS NOTHING IRRATIONAL about fearing islam.
How is it that folks in Minnesota keep electing such world class jerks? Was there a stupid bomb detonated over the Twin Cities?
LOL! They have ‘brain freeze,’ stays too cold too long up there. Remember they had Jesse “The Body” Ventura (WWE dude that sued a true hero’s wife) as their Governor! I am no longer amazed that talking heads continue to assure people that “The American People Are Not Stupid.” Scary thing happened on the way to that last presidential election. “We” have FAILED our kids and grandkids, and they will NEVER know the better America we grew up in! The rot can now only be slowed not prevented. In that election, and as seen by two Muslims now elected to congress, millions of “Americans(?)” supported a ‘convicted out of her own mouth criminal,’ in Clinton, and worse, an avowed Socialist/Communist, in Sanders! “We” have allowed our schools to be taken over, indoctrinating instead of teaching, and NOT teaching our “minds full of mush” progeny American history, culture, and values. If you don’t know where you came from, how can you know where you are going? Put another way, ‘those who believe in nothing, will FALL for anything!’
Brain freeze
Dronejockey:
Yes ! There was a manure bomb detonated over the Twin Cities and many other locations in our country. It was done by the little muslim fraud obama* when he settled in pods of knob headed Somalis, some of whom were strangers to shoes and flush toilets.
Be sure and thank him and the stupid knee jerk fools that elected him.
*Lower Case Intentional
Wouldn’t they have to have an actual brain, to ‘Freeze’?
Minnesota, just one of the states that has enclaves of Muslims practicing Sharia Law, NOT assimilating to America’s ‘Rule of Law’ (all but gone anyway, check how that works for our own criminals in government) or culture! Two in Congress now, stand by, MORE coming. “….Omar’s belief in Muhammad….” Is as misguided as those worshiping idols:
Call me an “Islamophobe” because I do believe: “Islam is a caustic blend of paganism and twisted Bible stories. Muhammad, its lone “prophet”, who made no prophecies, conceived his religion to satiate his lust for power, sex, and money. He was a terrorist.” BibleProbe.com
Islam is a plague on humanity.
Steven:
Sir Winston Churchill hit the button when he said “islam in a man is like rabies in a dog.”
I am not an islamamfobe. I simply do not like them, I want nothing to do with them, I dont want to be anywhere near them.
But that is not a phobia, ie an irrational fear.
If she does not like what God and his son Jesus has directed us to make this country then get out. If she is going to be a politition she should grow up and be a servant to all. She, if she is a she that, that she will will not be for all people. That is the type of government that we are suppose to have. If it does not like it get out.
.
Personally, I am sick and tire of people like Muslim Ilhan Omar who think we should all bow down to their believes. Frankly, I don’t give a damn about their believes, and they don’t need to give a damn about mine. But they need to be considerate of our believes and if they don’t want to be, then don’t get upset when we gripe about theirs. Apparently she has no class or she would not have commented on VP Pence. So, lady, don’t look for a one way street where you can scream Islamophobia and not expect comments in return. And by the way screaming Islamophobia is in the same category as those who always gripe about racism. It gets very tired. So, if you want to try to be a leader, put in you big girl pants and act like an adult. If you want to be an American, then act like it. If not, then go live some place where you will like it. This is America and our laws are much different that muslum laws, and our Constitution will keep us that way.
This Nation will not be destroy from the outside, it will be destroyed from within. These are not my words, but spoken by a great leader of the past. This is what the muslins are doing, and the uneducated voters are allowing it.
The end game of Islam is world domination.
I was very upset, when I found Muslims were elected in both Michigan, and Minnesota. The woman in Michigan flat out LIED to her voters to get elected. This is ALLOWED in the Koran unfortunately. The truth is that we CANNOT believe what a Muslim says, because they have NO respect for either Christians, or Jews, and they will say whatever they think YOU want to hear !
This lady will be a PIA forever because she was elected once from her district. The World, and especially America does not revolve around the Muslim faith or world. However, in America, we do treat all fairly in the great country we are.
This lady wants to world and especially America to revolve around the Muslims, and now that she has a 1/435 control, she wants the tail to wag the dog.
Unfortunately, with PC being so fraught with backlash, she may get some of her idology pushed thru!
Why are people who believe in Sharia Law and not the Constitution, allowed to hold public office in the US?
Because we have morons voting..
Well, maybe she should go back to the Muslim country of her choice and voice that, as we have our religious freedoms, unless I’m mistaken we can still voice our beliefs in Jesus outloud or has that been removed overnight?
We have a choice here, folks.
Its either…”Jesus take the wheel.”
OR…
“Allah, take the plane controls!”
Who’s the better pilot?
.
Christians have been known for some strange ideas in the last 2000 years, fortunately molesting goats is not one of them. Muslims are known for some strange barbaric notions like female genital mutilation, raising their children to be suicide bombers, & goat rape. The question is how insipidly stupid do you have to be to elect a Christian hating America hating skank follower of the murdering pedophile Mohammad to a place in the US congress. Obviously that is common knowledge in her district. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Rather “Jesus take the wheel,” than “Muhammad, take the head.”
I can’t believe voters have allowed our government to be defiled by ******** or have they? How did these individuals get elected to office. Legally or illegally? soros flooded lots of money into their election funds. These individuals true colors are already coming to the surface and they haven’t even been sworn into office.
Muslims have themselves to blame for their image as terrorists. There are many who are peaceful, but even they do not criticize the radical Muslims. That is who this mouthy woman should be criticizing for untold evils and murders.
Even those who ‘are not terrorists’ still WANT the same thing. A GLOBAL Islamic caliphate. They just don’t care when it happens, unlike the terrorists who want it to happen NOW.
Sand Swine!