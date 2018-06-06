Muslim Democrat congressman to run for Minnesota AG to fight Trump

ST. PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, has filed papers to run for Minnesota attorney general.
Ellison, also the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, filed Tuesday just hours ahead of a deadline. Ellison will likely need to resign his post with the national party.
Ellison is in his sixth term representing a reliably Democratic Minneapolis-area seat. But he was lured into Minnesota’s attorney general race after the incumbent, Lori Swanson, jumped into the governor’s race on Monday.
Ellison says it was attorneys general who led the fight against President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from mostly Muslim countries. He says he wants to be part of that fight.
© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
I still don’t get how state and county officials can legally bar the President from exercising his legal Article II duties as defined in the Constitution.
Just ignore the fool?
Your question is an easy one to answer DrGadget: If you look at the Constitution as a “living document,” that can be changed–not by the amendment process; but rather, by properly selecting an activist judge to issue rulings which usurp Constitutional authority from the office of the President–you don’t NEED a Constitutional amendment to restrict or vacate Presidential authority.
The President is then faced with the dilemma, does he go along with the usurping of executive authority; or, does he invoke a Constitutional show-down…where ironically, the Courts have assumed an extra-constitutional power to deduce what the Constitution “should say” on any given subject.
As every Constitutional scholar knows, the authority of the Courts to review the Constitutionality of laws or policy, isn’t a power granted by the Constitution to the Judiciary. No article in the US Constitution grants the Courts the power of “judicial-review”–it’s an unwritten “inferred” power; one the Court simply asserted & assumed in 1803…and no President or Congress has since challenged.
As Courts continue in their activism; rewriting or opening creating new laws to over-ride the legislative branch of government; and, dictating domestic & foreign policy to the executive branch, there must eventually be a day of reckoning when the robed oligarchs go too far.
SCOTUS regularly over-rules the most activist lower-courts, expressly avoiding a showdown…which they might lose.
“Muslim Democrat congressman to run for Minnesota AG to fight Trump”
Hummm…..Are the majority of citizen voters of Minnesota demented Liberal Democrat Snowflakes?
Why would they want a hateful Muslim that hates our President! And hates him for trying to protect our country to be their Attorney General?