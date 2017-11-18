Muslim basketball player cut for anthem warmup; ACLU on it

A Muslim community college basketball player in Kansas was cut from his team after taking warmup shots while the national anthem played, and then filed a complaint with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
The ACLU followed up by sending Garden City Community College (GCCC) a letter claiming that the Muslim player, Rasool Samir, was not protesting, but rather simply refraining from observing the national anthem because his Muslim faith forbids him from acts of reverence to anything but the god of Islam.
Protest or act of faith?
Instead of leaving the court during the anthem on Nov. 1, Samir decided to take warmup shots while others in the arena observed the flag before a game – which noticeably upset boosters – and triggered immediate action from his coach.
“After the anthem, a GCCC booster came onto the court and confronted Samir about disrespecting the flag, allegedly pushing and grabbing the player before security separated the two and a coach escorted Samir to the locker room,” TheBlaze reported. “The complaint claims that once Samir got in the locker room, the coach ordered Samir to leave the arena and return to his dorm.”
After confronting Samir on the court, the Broncbuster booster, Jim Howard – who was allowed to return to his seat for the game after the incident – came forward to discuss his reaction to the player’s non-observance.
“I’ve had enough of disrespecting our flag,” Howard told the Garden City Telegram. “I’ve been raising money for 32 years for this college, trying to help pay for scholarships for these kids. If they’re not going to respect our flag, then they need to get off our campus and out of Garden City.”
And unlike the NFL, the Kansas college had little tolerance for refusal to respect the country – and college rules – and the coach followed up by allegedly kicking the player off the team, but GCCC Director of Athletics John Green maintained that it was Samir’s decision to actually unenroll from the college.
“Later that same day, Coach Brady Trenkle met with Samir to discuss the incident,” TheBlaze’s Aaron Colen informed. “During that meeting, Samir says Trenkle told him he was being dismissed from the team and purchased Samir’s plane ticket back to his hometown of Philadelphia.”
According to the ACLU and the local paper, Samir apologized for shooting around during the anthem.
“[I did not] mean any disrespect at all to the fans or the flag at last night’s game,” Samir said, according to the Kansas daily. “I am truly sorry to anyone that felt disrespected, and I am also sorry to the school. I apologize for what happened.”
Inconsistent explanations?
On the other hand, another reason was given for Samir’s dismissal.
“The college says Samir was dismissed for a team rules violation because he did not leave the court with his teammates when the anthem was played,” Wichita’s KWCH 12 reported.
Green indicated that Samir’s behavior after the anthem incident spurred the final decision to boot him from the team, and a Garden City Community College statement gives a detailed response to the issue.
“This dismissal is not related to the national anthem, but for conduct following the event,” Green announced, according to the local station.
The ACLU is pressing GCCC to provide a clarification for its reasoning behind Samir’s dismissal from the team.
“…GCCC’s inconsistent explanations have made it difficult to ascertain the school’s official position as to why Samir is no longer on the team roster,” the ACLU stated in its letter to the school. “These shifting explanations also suggest that neither reason is true. Because we are concerned that Samir was kicked off the team for exercising his First Amendment rights, we ask that you please provide us with GCCC’s response to his allegations.”
The letter also contends that anti-American demonstrations are consistent with its own brand of “American values.”
“We believe any disciplinary action by GCCC against Mr. Samir for abstaining from the anthem is antithetical to our American values and a violation of his First Amendment rights,” the ACLU letter issued Nov. 9 expressed.
ACLU Legal Director Lauren Bonds, who penned the letter, is using conflicting accounts disseminated by the media in an attempt to invalidate the GCCC’s dismissal of Samir.
“I think our objective with the letter is to discern the inconsistencies in statements to the media,” Bonds told the Garden City Telegram Wednesday afternoon.
Bonds claimed that GCCC’s dismissal was unconstitutional by citing a dozen or more judicial rulings to indicate that Samir should not have been disciplined for abstaining from the anthem at a public institution.
“It’s a kind of compelled patriotic salutes that we don’t think should be the basis on if a student-athlete is allowed to participate in athletics,” Bonds argued in the letter she said was issued simply to gather information.
She suggested that the ACLU will sue if her leftist legal group does not deem GCCC’s response satisfactory, but noted that when her organization has implemented its routine intimidation tactics by sending demand letters to address similar situations across the nation, the matters are quickly resolved.
“Because we are concerned that Samir was kicked off the team for exercising his First Amendment rights, we ask that you please provide us with GCCC’s response to (Samir’s) allegations,” Bonds expressed in the letter. “In particular, we request any documentation you have that establishes Samir: (1) was not chastised by Coach Trenkle for refusing to salute the flag; (2) was not ordered to leave Conestoga Arena for asserting his right to abstain from the anthem; (3) left the team voluntarily; and (4) was dismissed from the team due to a violation of team rules that carries the penalty of dismissal.”
Shooting hoops during the national anthem is the equivalent of his wife reading the Koran during his love making. Both instances of minds dribbling before they fail to score. In America mind dribbling basketball players just get cut from the team. In Islam a mind dribbling rebellious wife could get cut from her life. One more display of how Islamic trained humans are not compatible with American values, which is why we have an anthem played on occasion to remind us who we are, not who someone wants us to become.
Draft him into the 82nd and send him to Afghanistan!
Isn’t that the Airborne? I’ll pack his parachute.
I coached HS basketball for 25 years. The warmup period is a TEAM exercise directed by the coaching staff, not some do-your-own-thing period. The right of freedom of expression is suspended for that period and for the game unless unexpected circumstances warrant it. The national anthem is no such case. I had a few athletes who were not citizens. They knew how to act during that period even though they were not American citizens. That snotty punk got what he deserved. The ACLU can kiss it.
This is not refraining from standing at attention; this is an intentional act of disrespect for a flag that this fellow and his cult intend to replace with the black banner of murder and mayhem. This is not showing deference to the mohammedan god; this is a gesture of contempt for a country that he and his coreligionists intend to conquer and subjugate. The Chinese would incarcerate him for three years and his desert homies would in all likelihood execute him for disrespecting their flags and anthems.
May as well have been standing at center court with both hands displaying that single digit finger sign of “personal” disrespect!
If Samir is not smart enough to show some respect, then he needs to be gone. He has 1st Amendment rights, but he is not smart enough to show a little respect. If nothing else he could have gone back into the locker room. To me, he was making sure he showed DISRESPECT to our flag. Actions have results, if you don’t like the result then don’t take then action.
would love to see a story about the integration of conservatives in the aclu–how can they possibly be the arbiters of civil liberties if they don’t have a balanced perspective on civility and liberty, let alone the application of the constitution? otherwise, they are just another agenda-driven special interest group. . .
The ACLU was and is a communist front group. The founders of the ACLU were all communist sympathizers and it is still the same today. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg was once on the board of the ACLU, acted as counsel for the organization, and has openly admitted her approval of the practice of eugenics.
The ACLU is perhaps one of the most evil organizations in America.
“ACLU is on it” They need to be on something, a slow boat out of the country with any of these Muslim whacks that have no intention of “assimilating!” No way this clown should have been allowed to be doing anything on the court except STANDING still, or stay in Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, ANYWHERE except the United States of America.
If this Muslim doesn’t want to sing the National Anthem, stand at attention, or place his hand over his heart, no one is forcing him to do so. But, if he doesn’t realize that what he was doing was being disrespectful of others who were trying to pay their respects to our flag and nation, then he is arrogant and stupid beyond belief.
I hope the school tells the ACLU to shove it.
Good move….better fire the problem before fans boycott you too.
If this clown Rasool Samir’s Muslim Faith forbids him from respecting our flag, we do not need this clown in our Country, as Rasool obviously is not loyal to the United States. Go back to where your ancestors are from, you disloyal clown and take the ACLU, which was founded by communists and atheists, with you.
Hateful disrespectors of our country and what it stands for, including the ACLU, are going on a trip; straight to hell.
Remember always that the muslim religion does not respect any laws, any nation, nor any religion other than their own. They do NOT assimilate, ever. Their religion is not a religion at all; it is only a brainwashed platform that performs certain repetitions in order to simulate religion. Indeed, it is not a religion of peace, but a religion, political doctrine and social hatred of any and all not aligned with their world view. Pretty much like liberals.
They have sayings among themselves : “We have one face for the West and one face for the East.”,,, “Jihadists cut off your head while moderates hold your feet.”,,, “Jihad is the viper in our chests.”
I have personally been in situations where Muslims DID stand when the Anthem was played, so I do not believe this player’s excuse !
Let’s see. A cross in the middle of the desert is forcing your religious beliefs on someone else on public land. Remaining mum about blocking Madison Ave. in NYC during prayer by an overflow crowd from a Mosque is not religious observance on public land. Disrespecting the patriotic beliefs of a crowd because of religious beliefs is not to be curtailed. Hmmm! It seems the ACLU needs to re-examine their aims. Then again maybe these are their aims namely to undermine all things American. Maybe they should be honest with themselves and the rest of us and remove the “A” from ACLU!
He knew. This is a case of “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.”