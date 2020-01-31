Trending
Murkowski to oppose impeachment witnesses; GOP can close trial

Posted On 1:15 pm January 31, 2020

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, center, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., react to the final statement of House Democratic impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday she will vote against extending the impeachment trial to hear witnesses, saying it’s become clear President Trump can’t get a fair trial no matter what.

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena,” the Alaska Democrat said in a statement.

With her support, Republicans believe they have at least 51 votes to close the trial down and move to a final vote acquitting the president.

One Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said she is backing witnesses.

Read more at the Washington Times.

