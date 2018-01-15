Multiple people in meeting deny Durbin’s ‘sh**hole’ story, point out history of misrepresenting

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Sen. Tom Cotton said Sunday that Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin is spreading a false story about President Trump saying the U.S. does not need more immigrants from “sh**hole countries” such as Haiti and El Salvador.
Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said Mr. Durbin “has a history of misrepresenting” such private meetings, which are not customarily recorded.
“I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly,” Mr. Cotton said on the CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”
He was referring to the Obama administration contradicting Mr. Durbin’s account of a 2013 meeting in which he claimed then-House Republican leader Eric Cantor told President Obama, “I cannot even stand to look at you.”
At the time, White House press secretary Jay Carney said it didn’t happen, but Mr. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, never backed down from his account.
Mr. Cotton, who attended the Oval Office meeting last week on immigration, said Mr. Durbin got it wrong this time too.
Mr. Trump himself denied making the closed-door meeting remarks, which was first reported by The Washington Post, tweeting that “the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”
He elaborated that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings — unfortunately, no trust!”
At least two Republicans at the meeting, Sen. David Perdue of Georgia and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, also said Sunday they did not hear the president use the sh**hole word.
“I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase,” Ms. Nielsen told Fox News.
Mr. Perdue was more emphatic in an interview on the ABC News program “This Week.”
“I’m telling you he did not use that word, George. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation. How many times do you want me to say that?” he told host George Stephanopoulos.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Mr. Cotton and Mr. Perdue were out of line.
“To impugn @SenatorDurbin’s integrity is disgraceful. Whether you agree with him on the issues or not, he is one of the most honorable members of the Senate,” the New York Democrat wrote on Twitter.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, was also at the meeting, and he backed Mr. Durbin’s version of events.
The account pushed by Mr. Durbin spurred an outpouring of complaints that the president is a racist. Mr. Durbin said as much when Mr. Trump denied using the vulgar expression, saying the president “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist.”
“We now know that we have in the White House someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America, somebody who could be the leader of the Neo-Nazi,” Rep. Luis Gutierrez, Illinois Democrats, said on MSNBC.
Rep. Cedric Richmond, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said they will attempt to censure the president this week.
“The President’s bigoted fearmongering is not acceptable and his remarks completely warrant total condemnation and censure from Congress,” they said in a joint statement.
Two Democratic lawmakers — Reps. John Lewis of Georgia and Maxine Waters of California — announced they would boycott Mr. Trump’s State of the Union speech later this month.
“I think he is a racist,” Mr. Lewis said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” program. “In good conscience, I cannot and will not sit there and listen at him as he gives the State of the Union Address.”
Mr. Lewis also led dozens of Democrats in boycotting Mr. Trump’s inauguration last year.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, said on “Fox News Sunday” that “in every respect, what he is showing is he is a racist.”
“Let me put it to you this way: mental instability, mendacity, now bigotry — having the combination, that’s lethal” for the nation, he said.
Some other Republicans defended Mr. Trump without denying that he might have said what was reported.
“I think it’s unfair to sort of paint him, ‘Oh well, he’s a racist,’ when I know for a fact that he cares very deeply about the people of Haiti because he helped finance a trip where they would get vision back for 200 people in Haiti,” Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who is an ophthalmologist, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
He said the comments were not constructive, “but I also think that, to be fair, we shouldn’t draw conclusions that he didn’t intend.”
⦁ Ben Wolfgang contributed to this report.
So tell me American Liberal “One World” minded Democrats, on the emotional driven hunt for American votes, regardless of the unintended deleterious consequences upon those immigrant countries and their people,,,, just how does America help these countries by stripping them of the most educated and qualified, or strong but uneducated HEALTHY workers, leaving behind only the desperate and wounded to breed more desperation and wounded humanity? These unintended consequence confused, or perhaps intentional outright evil of intent liberals, would redistribute the hard earned productive human potential from the poorest nations of the world, just like they attack and redistribute the wealth here in America, leaving, in their political wake of SELF-Interest/Party-Interest,,, only American Ghetto cities here at home, and entire Ghetto nations overseas. Would it not be better to keep these Doctors, businessmen, and capitalist producers in place to the benefit of THE FOREIGN COUNTRY, rather than the benefit of the DEMOCRAT PARTY? Greater love hath no nation than it skill-train and educate foreign people in American wealth building and freedoms concepts, and THEN SEND THEM HOME to rebuild their own fowled and broken nests. in American taught and EXAMPLED Self-governance, not SELFISH liberal dependency.
Drizzle Drazzle Druzzel Drone, time for these ones to go home, and make the world a better place in equal distribution of the human talent and success, not miss-spent, misguided corrupt foreign aid.
This is not liberal nor conservative. These educated and hardworking people are recruited by corporations who offer them salaries that don’t even compare to what they are earning in their native countries. In reality it’s not the politics but the reality of capitalism. I have seen this happen several times. Loyalty to their native countries disappear very quickly as they realize they have been given an opportunity very few get. The US is the land of opportunity and it’s not the responsibility of our government or the corporations to look after these other countries. I am all for the United States having the best or the brightest. It only helps this country excel.
And please don’t believe these educated people who start careers as doctors or in corporations carry the liberal flag. Many who do become citizens vote their interests just as most of us do.
The detestable Democrat Party revolve around and its philosophy is based on secrecy, Lies, Cons and Deceptions.
This also can be proven by who the Democrat Party wanted for their master and President, “Crooked Hillary,” the unethical, scheming, dishonest, untrustworthy, greedy, corrupt, lying, immoral, political profiteer.
If it were not for the intelligent, rational, moral “Deplorables” this country would be just another third world country run by Liberal Dictators.
Most people could care less if Trump said sh__h___ or not. If he said it…I agree with him.
If he didn’t say it…fine. Who gives a s___?
Perdue and Cotton are playing cutesy. Their back story is that they heard the President say “s***house,” not s***hole” (i.e. the equivalent), hoping to throw up enough smoke to dim this story and help it fade away.
This doesn’t even sound like Trump. Trump speaks in positive terms. Dems speak in negative terms. I’m sure Trump said something positive about immigrants who speak English, have jobs, etc. and the Dems took it the wrong way, as they are so oft want to do.
Trump: We’d rather have immigrants who speak English.
Durbin: You’re saying they come from a **hole. Hey everyone! Trump just called Haiti a **hole!
I’ve seen them do this too many times to believe otherwise.
Unless you have some proof of what Trump said? Or are you just taking the word of some Libs who have done nothing but lie about Trump for the last year and a half?
Both Marxism and Islam approve of the use of deceit to advance the cause. Does not really matter which group Durbin belongs to (both are factions of the Democrat Party), the tactics are the same.
Huh. You mean the habitual liar didn’t tell the truth? Next thing you might say is that Hillary’s latest statement was a lie. So confusing.
/sarc off
No it’s not confusing. It’s called character. Liars lie. It’s what they do. It’s a character flaw. And on this day of all days we should remember that MLK dreamed of a day where people would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Durbin’s character content is on E.
It’s highly useful to identify liars and spread the word. It means Durbin cannot be trusted. It’s not just a one-time lie, but a pattern of habitual lies over years.
The **hole comment doesn’t even sound like Trump. Trump talks of a merit system where if we import any immigrants they have to prove their qualifications. This makes sense. Trump was talking about positives and Durbin’s ant-like brain couldn’t comprehend positive character traits and translated it into something he could relate to.
I have no doubt Durbin heard Trump talking positives and inserted his own hateful words instead. Durbin is the racist. Durbin is the **hole.
Durbin has long been known as a liar and opportunist. In the past he has thrown both our military and law enforcement under the bus to gain political points. He has been an aid and enabler to our enemies both foreign and domestic and does not care who he hurts to further the socialist agenda of the Democrat Party.