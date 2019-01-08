Multi-millionaire says billionaires not welcome in 2020 Democrat presidential race

Potential 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wants billionaires bounced out of the Democrat’s primary — and that includes super PACs.

“This is a moment for all of the Democratic nominees, as they come into the race, to say, in a Democratic primary, we are going to link arms, and we are going to say grassroots funding. No to the billionaires,” she told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow Wednesday night.

By criticizing the mega-rich, she knocked the likes of Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, as Maddow pointed out. Both men are would-be rivals that fall into the billionaire category.

Warren said the primary should be a grassroots movement and not “one more plaything billionaires can buy.” She said the race should be about “what you can build.”

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is a billionaire media mogul who is listed 11th on the Forbes magazine rundown of the nation’s wealthiest people. Bloomberg said he’ll make up his mind about a run for president by February. Forbes lists his worth at $50 billion.

Steyer, a venture capitalist, is an anti-Trump Democrat who said he will visit Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada soon — all early 2020 primary states. Forbes lists his worth at $1.6 billion. He did not respond to Warren’s jab but kept up tweets against President Trump and Apple Inc.’s stock slide.

Warren used her MSNBC appearance to push her main mantra of rebuilding the middle class. She again tweeted out an appeal for donations, too. She urged Democrats to disavow super PAC money and self-funding candidates.

Her dislike for billionaires is also a direct hit at President Trump, listed No. 766 on the Forbes list with an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion.

Warren is said to be worth an estimated $4.7 million, according to multiple reports. She has also posted her tax returns on her website.

Warren was in Washington Thursday to be sworn-in for her second term in the U.S. Senate before she heads to Iowa this weekend, with plans to visit Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Storm Lake and Des Moines. Warren’s presidential moves have also drawn fire because she was just re-elected to represent Massachusetts in the Senate.

Her focus on Twitter Thursday was more local, with drug prices and a tentative agreement between National Grid and the unions.

