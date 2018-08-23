Mueller’s team proving ‘dual system of justice at the highest levels’

Radio host Rush Limbaugh says special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is proving to millions of citizens that a “dual system of justice” exists in America.
The man behind the “Golden EIB microphone” told listeners on Wednesday that a large population of Americans view legal battles surrounding President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, along ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, very differently than political pundits.
Mr. Limbaugh said that the U.S. Department of Justice’s handling of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s secret email server, particularly when juxtaposed with law enforcement’s focus on Mr. Trump, demonstrates a dangerous development.
“There is clearly now a double standard, a dual system of justice at the highest levels of our Department of Justice,” the conservative said. “You can see it in the way the DOJ and the FBI exonerated the Democrat presidential candidate when real crimes were taking place for years and years right under their noses, crimes they perhaps even participated in.”
“Those crimes, because they involved the Democrat nominee, were exonerated. The Democrat nominee herself was exonerated,” he continued. “You go to the Trump campaign, the Republican, the opponent, where there aren’t any crimes, there wasn’t any collusion with Russia, there hasn’t been any obstruction of justice, and yet this is where the allegation of crimes is occurring? And it’s occurring with people who are peripheral to the original charge of all this — Russian collusion, stealing the election?”
Mr. Limbaugh added that members of the media are essentially casting Mr. Mueller as a “sitting supreme branch of government who has the power to oversee the Trump administration” on a daily basis.
“What makes it really frightening, and the reason people are losing faith in some of the greatest institutions this country’s ever had, leading with the Department of Justice, is because it’s plain as day what I just pointed out to you: There is a dual system of justice in this country. If you’re a Democrat you’re going to be exonerated or given one hell of a benefit of the doubt. If you’re Republican, you’re gonna be presumed guilty, and a never-ending pursuit to get you will then commence.”
The host’s comments came in the wake of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea to eight criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan, which include bank fraud, tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
Mr. Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crimes in an Alexandria, Virginia, courtroom. Charges included filing false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts in 2012 and bank fraud charges.
“Robert Mueller, as I said yesterday, and his team are plowing through the Constitution. They’re shredding it as they go,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “None of this is about collusion with the Russians to steal an election. These people have an unlimited charter, Mueller, to go anywhere with the express purpose of overturning the results of the election in 2016.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Jeff Sessions just said he “won’t allow (himself) to be blackmailed”? What an incredibly stupid and arrogant statement!
The phony ******* is cowardly allowing, overseeing actually, his Deputy Rosenstein and the Special Counsel, Mueller and their crazed loons to criminally blackmail (i.e.- extort, they being attorneys, “half-truthingly” call it “flipping”) criminals like Cohen into lying (they being attorneys, “half-truthingly” call it “composing”) about events in order to cut deals reducing their own criminal charges and consequential prison sentences to benefit themselves and the prosecutors at the expense of a duly elected President of the United States, who incidentally is doing a great job on behalf of American citizens.
Ergo, Jeff Sessions is, himself, completely immersed in blackmailing activities and absolutely guilty of blackmail himself!
Is the news of two lawyers convicted of bending the rules a revelation to anybody?
An information update, for those who don’t interact with attorneys on a regular basis:
Lawyers’ primary training and skill sets are expertise at “the rules” and morphing the meaning of words (example: “It depends on what the meaning of ‘is’, ‘is’”).
Working lawyers are in the desperation business and are often desperate characters themselves, whom very often bend the rules to their own purposes as that is their raison d’être (the reason, i.e. – the purpose of the existence of their profession).
A prosecutor’s inability to nail any working attorney for anything at all, is either in of itself an indictment of a prosecutor’s incredible incompetency or of an attorney so incompetent, he or she has had no clientele work entrusted to them.
Given that our Houses of Congress and the Office of the Presidency itself are too often populated by attorneys … is it any surprise that so much corruption in our government exists?
.
.
Justice for all?
Not for nothing, but …
Manafort and Cohen get jail time for not paying taxes, while Al Sharpton whom owes much more in taxes then both of them combined got 80 invitations to and appearances at the White House and his own TV Show?
PS – NOT TO MENTION … WHERE ARE ALL THE DOCUMENTS CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES HAD REQUESTED FROM JEFF SESSION’s DOJ and FBI … SO THE CONGRESS COULD PROVIDE ITS OVERSIGHT OF THE DOJ ROLE IT IS CONSTITUTIONALLY LEGALLY TASKED TO DO? Is it not clear that either Jeff Sessions and his Deputy are completely incompetent or are covering up quite an amount of criminal activities within the Departments its responsible for Managing?
Either way, is it not quite clear both have to terminate their relationships with the DOJ?
Re the issue of moneys paid by attorney Cohen to “influence a campaign”?
What a crock of bull shyte!
Those moneys were clearly used by Cohen to pay off extortionists!
The reason such an irrational crock of bull feces campaign influence accusation even exists is that the DOJ/FBI etc had implemented a “The Best Defense is a Good Offense” defense strategy in order to head off their own and the Hillary and Obama teams from being investigated for their own actual criminal campaign activities, by keeping Trump and his team on the back of their heels so busy defending themselves against those ridiculous charges to mount a special counsel investigation into the prior administration’s pre-inauguration and hold over deep state staffing’s corrupt campaign activities.
Moneys paid by attorney Cohen to “influence a campaign”?
What a crock of bull ____!
Those moneys were clearly used by Cohen to pay off extortionists!
The reason such an irrational crock of bull feces campaign influence accusation even exists is that the DOJ/FBI etc had implemented a “The Best Defense is a Good Offense” defense strategy in order to head off their own and the Hillary and Obama teams from being investigated for their own actual criminal campaign activities, by keeping Trump and his team on the back of their heels so busy defending themselves against those ridiculous charges to mount a special counsel investigation into the prior administration’s pre-inauguration and hold over deep state staffing’s corrupt campaign activities.
andjacksonian, do you know why a shark won’t eat a lawyer that falls into the water?
Professional courtesy.
Do you know why God invented snakes before lawyers?
… practice
WHERE ARE ALL THE DOCUMENTS CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES HAD REQUESTED FROM JEFF SESSION’s DOJ and FBI … SO THE CONGRESS COULD PROVIDE ITS OVERSIGHT OF THE DOJ ROLE IT IS CONSTITUTIONALLY LEGALLY TASKED TO DO? Is it not clear that either Jeff Sessions and his Deputy are completely incompetent or are covering up quite an amount of criminal activities within the Departments its responsible for Managing?
Either way, is not quite clear both have to terminate their relationships with the DOJ?
Sessions, if he likes it or not, serves at the pleasure of the President of the United States, Donald J Trump. The President should direct his AG to appoint a Special Council to look into the Clinton email scam, with the same constraints as Mule Ear, to investigate anything that might be connected to that case. Such instructions should not conflict with Sessions recusal. The window for an investigation of these crimes is slowly closing. It’s not to late. Yet.
I believe session is afraid of and being lead by the never Trump rinos . I have yet to see him do anything that the rinos did not want done . Even with illegal immigration, if it causes problems for Trump , then he will do it . He ask for the job of AG , thats the only job he wanted and Trump trusted him . Now we know why , because being to top law officer in the country , you can make things happen or you can make them go away . He is not committed to doing his job , and Trump now knows it . From the first day in office Trump has been working with both hands tied behind his back . If you truly care about this country , the up coming elections are the only chance you are going to have to get rid of these people and clean the swamp . If we do not do it now , it will not get done .