Mueller said to be nearly ready to present findings on collusion, obstruction

Special counsel Robert Mueller is almost ready to present his findings after months of investigation on two key aspects of the Trump-Russia probe, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Two unnamed officials told Bloomberg that Mr. Mueller is close to finishing up his conclusions regarding the issues of potential collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign and possible obstruction of justice committed by the president.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been pressuring the special counsel to wrap up the investigation that has gone on for more than a year, the sources said. However, it is ultimately up to Mr. Rosenstein to choose what is reported to Congress and the public.

Bloomberg reported that Mr. Mueller’s findings won’t be concluded until after the midterms, which could be a critical time for shaking up the Justice Department.

Speculation suggests that President Trump is looking to fire and replace current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia probe. A new head of the DOJ could alter who Mr. Mueller reports to.

The president denies all allegations.

Mr. Trump has been a harsh critic of the Muller probe, referring to it as a “witch hunt” and “bogus” many times. However, he said in an interview with “60 Minutes” that he has “no intention” of shutting down the investigation.

