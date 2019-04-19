Mueller report should read: ‘Trump attempted to obstruct our coup’

Rush Limbaugh says special counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-page report would have been more accurate if he had openly lamented President Trump’s attempt to obstruct a silent “coup.”

The man behind the “golden EIB microphone” said on Thursday’s show that hundreds of pages were not needed to explain the details of an investigation that concluded with zero criminal charges against the president.

Mr. Limbaugh told his audience that the lengthy report exist primarily to fuel biased media attacks against Mr. Trump.

“This wasn’t an investigation,” he said. “It was an attempt at a coup. It was an attempt to throw Donald Trump out of office and nullify the election results of 2016. It was disguised as an investigation.”

The longtime conservative talk-radio host noted that the report “recounts everything you’ve read in the New York Times and the Washington Post about collusion before concluding there wasn’t any! It’s made to order for people who want to continue running this operation to get rid of Trump. … The report itself says there was no collusion.”

Mr. Limbaugh said journalists will now opine on Mr. Trump’s motivations and whom he could have fired — but didn’t.

“You’re unable to conclude that no criminal conduct — then what the hell are you writing 400 pages for?” he asked. “You don’t do this to people you’re attempting to prosecute. You find nothing on ’em and then submit a 400-page report about it? That isn’t done except in this case.””How about looking at it from Trump’s perspective?” Mr. Limbaugh continued. “He knows he’s being set up here. … What would you do in this circumstance?”

“This report reads, in fact, as if Trump was supposed to cooperate in his own obstruction. And because he didn’t, he’s guilty of obstruction. ‘Donald Trump attempted to obstruct our coup,’ is how this should read. ‘Donald Trump attempted to obstruct our effort to throw him out of office,’ is how this report should read,” he concluded.

