Mueller recommends ‘substantial’ jail time for Cohen, but no Russian collusion mentioned

Federal prosecutors in New York said Michael Cohen should serve a “substantial” prison term for tax evasion and paying hush money to two women, but the highly anticipating filings did not include any evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

But the government did disclose that in November 2015, a Russian national who claimed to have ties with Moscow contacted Cohen offering the Trump campaign political and business “synergy” with Moscow. The unidentified individual told Cohen he could secure Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval for the project.

The person offered to arrange a meeting with Mr. Putin, saying it could have a “phenomenal impact” on both the campaign and Mr. Trump’s business interests.

Cohen did not follow up with the individual, according to court filings. But revelation is significant because it shows that Russia may have made overtures to the Trump campaign earlier than originally known.

