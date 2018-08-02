Mueller prosecutors rebuked repeatedly by trial judge with a history of colorful rulings

The 78-year-old Reagan-appointed judge, T.S. Ellis, sent jurors out of the courtroom several times as he reminded prosecutors that Manafort is not on trial for simply having a “lavish lifestyle.”
Ellis also surprised the courtroom late Wednesday when he said, “I’m hoping to finish this case much sooner than anyone predicted.”
[t]he Mueller team was rebuffed by Ellis when it tried to introduce photos of Manafort’s closets, filled with suits and other high-end articles of clothing. Ellis noted that those photos would eventually become fodder for the media, and called them “unnecessary” for jurors to see.
“Enough is enough. We don’t convict people because they have a lot of money and throw it around,” he said.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
The amount of money wasted on this Mueller witch hunt is phenomenal – close to $20 million. Good for the Judge. Mueller needs to go…and the sooner the door slams into his rear…the happier I will be.
The prosecutor is deliberately trying to prejudice the jury. He doesn’t give a damn about a search for the truth, (which is supposed to be what a trial is about), he just wants a scalp. This is the kind of persecutor who deserves to lose his license and go to jail. One of my mentors used to quote from an old book: “Justice, justice, shall you pursue, that you may live in the land which God gives you.” When lawyers forget about justice, they don’t belong in court, they belong in jail.
Then after 2 warnings, the judge should have the balls to tell the DA “STOP THIS immediately, or i will declare a mistrial, WITH PREJUDICE (meaning the DA can’t re-bring the same charges)..
Gig Em’ WHOOP 67
I believe we have spent enough time, money and news coverage to say one way or the other! My intuition says that they can’t find the smoking gun, so they are digging up and sifting through as much dirt as possible hoping to find a shred of evidence to either make a definitive statement or continue the hunt! Sad, when the losing team will not exit the field.
Good ol’ Ronald Reagan. Too bad all the judges he appointed are getting old.
I have reconciled myself that there are people, lots of them, who can and do spend more money in a day than I have earned in a lifetime. If I allowed this fact to affect me, I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night. Since I have obtained at least some measure of maturity (unlike the prosecutors in the Manfort case), I sleep just fine…even through thunderstorms.