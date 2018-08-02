Mueller prosecutors rebuked repeatedly by trial judge with a history of colorful rulings

The 78-year-old Reagan-appointed judge, T.S. Ellis, sent jurors out of the courtroom several times as he reminded prosecutors that Manafort is not on trial for simply having a “lavish lifestyle.”

Ellis also surprised the courtroom late Wednesday when he said, “I’m hoping to finish this case much sooner than anyone predicted.”

[t]he Mueller team was rebuffed by Ellis when it tried to introduce photos of Manafort’s closets, filled with suits and other high-end articles of clothing. Ellis noted that those photos would eventually become fodder for the media, and called them “unnecessary” for jurors to see.

“Enough is enough. We don’t convict people because they have a lot of money and throw it around,” he said.

