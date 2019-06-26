‘Mueller better be prepared’ for GOP questions at House testimony

Democrats are eagerly awaiting the chance to question former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on his findings from the Russia investigation, but the timing of the sweltering summer hearings could give those same lawmakers reason to sweat.

Mueller is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17. There is a more than reasonable chance that by that time, the Justice Department inspector general could release his highly anticipated report on the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) system in the early stages of the Russia probe.

If that happens, President Trump’s Republican allies who have long alleged FBI abuses as part of that process are sure to weaponize the report going into the hearings — and could be poised to turn the tables on majority Democrats.

This is an excerpt. See more at Fox News.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)