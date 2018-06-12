MSNBC’s Scarborough: Robert De Niro tirade ‘helping Donald Trump’s re-election’

Robert De Niro delivers profane anti-Trump rant at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed Robert De Niro’s profane rant against President Trump during Sunday night’s Tony Awards, saying the actor and the people who applauded him are unwittingly helping the president get re-elected.

Mr. De Niro received a standing ovation after he walked onstage at the star-studded affair and declared, “F— Trump.” Mr. Scarborough, an outspoken Trump critic, and his co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed during Monday’s edition of “Morning Joe” that it’s that kind of rhetoric that alienates voters and helps ensure a Trump victory in 2020.

“The low light of the evening, brought to you by Robert de Niro,” Mr. Scarborough said, Newsbusters reported.

Mr. Scarborough cited a tweet by MSNBC political analyst and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who wrote Monday morning that Mr. De Niro squandered the opportunity to say something of substance.

The greatest actor of his generation could have said something important. He could have defended liberal democracy or freedom of speech and expression. He could have stood for Decency. Instead he strengthened Trump’s hand by mirroring his debasement of our culture. Be better . https://t.co/dicDBu8ReX

— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 11, 2018

Mr. Scarborough added, “If people that applauded De Niro’s statement last night don’t understand that they are helping Donald Trump’s re-election every time they do something like that, they don’t understand.”

“If your goal is to take down the president, it’s the wrong way to do it,” MSNBC correspondent Kasie Hunt agreed. “You’re playing right into his hands.”

“You’ll get him re-elected,” added Ms. Brzezinski.

MSNBC host and fellow Trump critic Stephanie Ruhle also denounced Mr. De Niro’s approach, though she admitted she understands his frustration.

“But when you think about what Americans care about, they care about the economy, they care about health care, they care about issues,” she said. “And many of them believe, whether he is or isn’t, that he’s delivering for them. When you see celebrities say I hope the economy bottoms out to get rid of Trump, I think that helps Trump.”

She also criticized comedian Bill Maher after he admitted Friday night that he’s “hoping for” an economic recession to bring down the president.

