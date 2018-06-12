MSNBC’s Scarborough: Robert De Niro tirade ‘helping Donald Trump’s re-election’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed Robert De Niro’s profane rant against President Trump during Sunday night’s Tony Awards, saying the actor and the people who applauded him are unwittingly helping the president get re-elected.
Mr. De Niro received a standing ovation after he walked onstage at the star-studded affair and declared, “F— Trump.” Mr. Scarborough, an outspoken Trump critic, and his co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed during Monday’s edition of “Morning Joe” that it’s that kind of rhetoric that alienates voters and helps ensure a Trump victory in 2020.
“The low light of the evening, brought to you by Robert de Niro,” Mr. Scarborough said, Newsbusters reported.
Mr. Scarborough cited a tweet by MSNBC political analyst and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who wrote Monday morning that Mr. De Niro squandered the opportunity to say something of substance.
The greatest actor of his generation could have said something important. He could have defended liberal democracy or freedom of speech and expression. He could have stood for Decency. Instead he strengthened Trump’s hand by mirroring his debasement of our culture. Be better . https://t.co/dicDBu8ReX
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 11, 2018
Mr. Scarborough added, “If people that applauded De Niro’s statement last night don’t understand that they are helping Donald Trump’s re-election every time they do something like that, they don’t understand.”
“If your goal is to take down the president, it’s the wrong way to do it,” MSNBC correspondent Kasie Hunt agreed. “You’re playing right into his hands.”
“You’ll get him re-elected,” added Ms. Brzezinski.
MSNBC host and fellow Trump critic Stephanie Ruhle also denounced Mr. De Niro’s approach, though she admitted she understands his frustration.
“But when you think about what Americans care about, they care about the economy, they care about health care, they care about issues,” she said. “And many of them believe, whether he is or isn’t, that he’s delivering for them. When you see celebrities say I hope the economy bottoms out to get rid of Trump, I think that helps Trump.”
She also criticized comedian Bill Maher after he admitted Friday night that he’s “hoping for” an economic recession to bring down the president.
Robert De Niro is a low life liberal. The RNC will do well to put De Niro in a commercial. That being said, good old Morning Joe and Mika are low life big mouths just like De Niro, in the way they attack Trump! Maybe Joe should change the name of his show to “Hypocrite Joe” instead of “Morning Joe”.
I hope old Bobby lives just long enough to see President Trump’s re-election in 2020, then I hope he gets a brain aneurysm that leaves him a drooling vegetable (oh wait… too late on that part).
Mr. de Niro has certainly lost my respect and has absolutely NOT changed my political direction. Rather, he has helped solidify it.
Me too.
I suppose one thing that DeNiro is so Trump-o-phobic about is that Trump’s America may take a U-turn on the road towards “no majority” country. Apparently, DeNiro is one of the devoted warriors in the demographic war that has been waged on the American majority sometime after WWII.
DeNero looks dirty. I have never liked him as an actor or person. He always sounds like he needs to blow his nose. With that alone, no wonder that he has a s$%t mouth. He has to spit it out somewhere, and the world was the recipient of it…MEGA
So Scarborough and Brzezinski do have a little bit of common sense. I am shocked! It’s sad that De Niro is letting his hate get the best of him.
Poor De Niro, desperately trying to stay relevant to the leftists celebrity crowd in Hollywood and New York. So pathetic! He’s intellectually incapable of verbalizing his discontentment with the president so he just resorts to making physical threats and dropping the F-Bomb. Yeah, such a tough guy.. NOT! De Niro is just another old washed-up actor trying to relive his glory days by getting attention at awards ceremonies with his potty-mouth.