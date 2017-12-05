MSNBC’s politically correct Joy Reid revealed as anti-gay

MSNBC host Joy Reid has apologized for writing a dozen blog posts a decade ago that included anti-gay jokes and other “tone deaf” remarks.

Twitter user @Jamie_Maz first resurfaced the 2007-2009 posts from Ms. Reid’s now-defunct website The Reid Report, which included about a dozen posts smearing Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist as a closeted gay man.

“Miss Charlie, Miss Charlie. Stop pretending, brother,” she wrote in 2007, one year before the former Florida governor married his now-estranged wife Carole Rome. “It’s okay that you don’t go for the ladies.”

Ms. Reid also questioned the authenticity of the former Florida governor’s marriage and joked about him having sex with Republican Sen. John McCain.

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘god, do I actually have to see her naked?'” she wrote.

Ms. Reid, who currently hosts MSNBC’s weekend morning show “AM Joy,” was a talk radio host and columnist for the Miami Herald at the time she authored the now-deleted posts, which were accessed through the archive service Wayback Machine.

Ms. Reid on Sunday issued an apology to Mr. Crist and the LGBT community for the “insensitive” remarks.

“In 2007 I was a morning talk radio host and blogger, writing about Florida politics (a blog I maintained until 2011.),” she wrote in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Among the frequent subjects of my posts was then-governor Charlie Crist, at the time a conservative Republican, whose positions on issues like gay marriage and adoption by same-sex couples in Florida shared headlines with widely rumored reports that he was hiding his sexual orientation.Those reports were the subject of lots of scrutiny: by LGBTQ bloggers, writers and journalists, conservative blogs, a controversial documentary film called Outrage, and even by the comedic writers at South Park. But it was my own attempt at challenging Crist on my blog that has now raised the issue of not just my choice of words, but what was and is in my heart.

“Let me be clear: at no time have I intentionally sought to demean or harm the LGBT community, which includes people whom I deeply love. My goal, in my ham-handed way, was to call out potential hypocrisy,” she continued. “Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it — not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.

“In addition to friends and coworkers and viewers, I deeply apologize to Congressman Crist, who was the target of my thoughtlessness,” she wrote. “My critique of anti-LGBT positions he once held but has since abandoned was legitimate in my view. My means of critiquing were not. In the years since I went from blogger to opinion journalist, I have also learned, through brilliant friends and allies in the LGBT activist community, how to better frame my critiques of those who challenge people’s right to love who they want, marry them, and walk in the world as fully free people.”

1/x From 2007 to 2009 @joyannreid authored a dozen homophobic posts not only attempting to out Charlie Crist as gay, she attacked & mocked him for being so. She repeatedly referred to him as “Miss Charlie” and tagged posts about him under “gay politicians.” (thread) pic.twitter.com/tRYvJ3lTc8

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

2/x Joy constantly refers to Crist mockingly as “Miss Charlie” and insinuates that his marriage is a fraud to cover up his being gay. pic.twitter.com/2E7i8rCq8C

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

3/x She makes a joke about John McCain “tapping” Crist, says Crist spent his honeymoon ogling male waiters and thinking about how he didn’t want to see his wife naked, and mocked Crist’s big gay wedding. pic.twitter.com/KmWxJymc3J

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

4/x Joy mocks Crist as Will from Will and Grace, says he is faking a marriage to a woman to run for VP. pic.twitter.com/dTShwF1ecQ

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

5/x Joy says Crist would decorate the White House with flamingo-shaped napkins making it gayer than George Takei. pic.twitter.com/Y7euWsip0P

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

6/x Joy writes a post on Crist under the tag “not gay politicians” and shares her awful opinions on gay men who get married. pic.twitter.com/ZX2sOGDvL6

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

7/x Joy calls Crist “Miss Charlie” and again declares his potential wedding to a women is a fraud and a “veep marketing strategy”. pic.twitter.com/ZMCbEfURfn

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

8/x Joy constantly refers to Crist mockingly as “Miss Charlie” and insinuates that his marriage is a fraud to cover up his being gay. pic.twitter.com/HMcGE1LlPr

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

9/x More garbage from Joy. pic.twitter.com/ANnS72PHFH

— Jamie M (@Jamie_Maz) November 30, 2017

