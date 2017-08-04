MSNBC’s Joy Reid blames Rush Limbaugh for Trump

Joy Reid, MSNBC’s hostess with the mostest on all things race-baiting — who, for example, recently expressed reserved and “delicate” hope for Rep. Steve Scalise’s gun wound recovery because of his record “on race” — blamed voter racism and anger, fueled by talk show powerhouse Rush Limbaugh, for the rise of President Donald Trump.
As if conservatives are cattle and can’t think for themselves.
This is leftist elitism, on steroids.
Reid, in the context of discussing Sen. Jeff Flake’s RINOey new book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” which basically takes pot shots at Trump, told her TV host Chuck Todd that “right-wing talk radio over the last 20 something years” has spawned the anger that’s spawned the “vulgarity” that’s spawned, ultimately, the Trump White House.
And of particular fault?
Limbaugh, she said.
Reid said, Mediaite reported: “Donald Trump recognized better than they did, better than Jeff Flake did, better than John McCain did, that he could simply identify with the text of what people were saying on talk radio or listening to when they heard Rush Limbaugh, the anger and rage they felt all the time, the sense of political correctness, meaning, ‘I can’t say these things because I can’t keep my job and be in polite society.’ Trump said, ‘Yes, you can, or I can say them for you.’ ”
And that was Trump’s key to success — Limbaugh’s listeners, she said. Limbaugh’s sheeple-like listeners, she meant.
“So all Trump did was take a lot of the subtext and anger that was already there,” Reid said. “He didn’t invent this. Trump is just making it open and obvious, and Republican elites can’t stand it.”
Not that Reid would really know, of course. It’s hard to believe she actually listens to Limbaugh — or to any of the other leading radio talk show hosts for the free-thinking and conservative crowd. You think Michael Savage is on her daily list of to-do listens?
Or Sean Hannity — Mark Levin?
Reid’s simply drawing her opinion based solely on what the left loves to think about the ideological right — that conservatives are one education degree shy of becoming liberal.
She takes it a step farther, though, and groups Republicans as racists.
“Donald Trump understands that the base of [his] party is fine with big government,” Reid told Todd. “They [just] don’t like that certain people are getting it.”
Certain people — like minorities?
What a crock. Reid’s blind-as-a-bat assessment of what drives conservatives is an offense to the struggling heartland Americans who have indeed been angry — but at the elitist classes in politics and media who think progressivism, atheism and government control ought to be the future of America.
It’s these voices Trump tapped into — and happenstance, they are oftentimes the very same voices that turn into conservative talk radio.
Reid’s remarks, representative of the whole Democratic Party’s way of thinking, may reveal the left’s awareness of voter anger. But they sure do miss the mark on explaining why.
Note to Reid and her ilk: It’s not a black thing, a race-tied thing. It’s not a Limbaugh thing, or Savage thing, or talk radio thing at all. It’s a government encroachment thing. Conservatives, whether they be Limbaugh listeners or not, are sick and tired of being told by the elites of America that traditional values and limited government principles are archaic ideas and that Washington, D.C. — and only Washington, D.C. — has the answer, is the provider, and should be the new national god.
Quals to “work” at MSNBC (actual name LSDNC, portmanteau of LSD and DNC) include being delusional to the nth-degree. Any questions?
It’s time (again) for blacks to straighten out their own mess. Trillions (reparations?) have been spent to educate and sustain them, yet for so many, they still live in 3 rd world conditions and refuse to partake in the educational system. Studying and attaining good marks are “acting white”, and dropping out is the desired result to achieve. Having 3 or more kids without a husband before your 22, is not the way to go. There are now some people in their 3rd or 4th generation of welfare existence and this feral behavior is the prime reason for them failing to get out of poverty. It’s not the teachers,cops, “the system”, or republicans that are “keeping them down”, but it may be the democrat philosophy: Keep them dependent so they’ll vote for us.
You are so correct. Many of these blacks do exactly what she claims Trump has done. Trump however actually cares about people black or green or white. He just wants them to improve themselves so our country gets “great again”. Reid simply wants to keep the blacks poor and angry so they vote against the whites. It hasn’t worked for many election cycles and won’t work in the next one. Even the dumbest smarten up after awhile. The Democrats have nothing to base their party on, because they don’t give a crap about anybody.
When we have generations that not only don’t WANT to learn, but to follow the law, NO AMOUNT of money spent will change a bloody thing, TILL THE MENTALITY of the black hoodrats changes.. and since i don’t see that EVER changing, we need to STOP wasting money on the black hole that is black culture..
Thanks, Rush! I always said you were the best!
And now with the college admittance being examined for fairness, the black are again complaining that there aren’t enough of them getting a chance at a good education! Hello? Don’t you mean a free education? How is it that in just over 50 years, a huge portion of the black community is filthy rich-anyone ever think about that? Lyndon Johnson also made the statement that if we kept the black communities on welfare, they would vote Democrat for the next 200 years! So, the liberals can blame everybody but don’t bother to look at themselves!!
“Not enough chances of a good education”// Don’t make me laugh.
Last time i looked BLACK MALES had over 30 different scholarship foundations to PAY for their college, compared to barely 10 for WHITE males..
Black FEMALES, that number is over 40..
THEY HAVE a lot MORE opportunities than ever..
“black communities” wasn’t quite the way LBJ phrased it.
He was much more colloquial…
Blacks are the biggest racist group of minorities in this country today and I think we can thank BO for accelerating this racism and stupidity! The main stream media like the WP, NYT and cable networks like MSNBC promote this racism – our country is in real trouble!
That “harmless little fuzzball” is “The Most Dangerous Man in America” according to Gloria Alred and now the unviewed race baiter and racist Joy (who has none) Reid blames Rush?
No dear snowflake and demented Democrat Unjoy Reid it was we who “love God and guns” we who are the producers, instead of the takers, we who helped fight for and worked for this country, we put Donald J. Trump into the presidency. Your candidate lost. Get over it.
“Joy Reid, MSNBC’s hostess with the mostest on all things race-baiting — who, for example, recently expressed reserved and “delicate” hope for Rep. Steve Scalise’s gun wound recovery because of his record “on race”
Well, if SHE ever gets shot, I will express a “reserved and delicate hope” that she will achieve ROOM TEMPERATURE–because of being the TOXIC race-baiting HATEMONGER she is! I’m just fed-up with left-tard FOOLS like her constantly stirring the pot, proclaiming “all” white people are racist, etc. I’ve about reached the zero tolerance point with ALL OF THEM, and it’s way PAST time for the Left to be held accountable for the racial division and HATRED they have ginned up in our country. NOBODY with any sense at all thinks this is the way to “improve” race relations in our country and eliminate “racism.” It’s just the same old TIRED “identity politics” designed to DIVIDE AND CONQUER.
The hard truth is that the Leftist LOONS in the Commucrat Party–encouraged by Obama–have SO fouled their own political nest with white voters (except for the most rabidly leftist ideologues and IDIOTS), that the ONLY way they can get any votes at ALL is their constant attempt to MARGINALIZE white voters and whip up the black and brown ones to vote for them with race-baiting BS like this, and, of course, the ever-present “free stuff.”
Hell, if this collosial waste of oxygen ever got shot, i would CELEBRATE..
Joy Reid is as blind as a bat because of her Black-tinted glasses. She sees every issue as racial. That is the definition of a racist. Which she is.
Joy Reid is just another dishonest, racists black person.
IMO 90%+ of blacks only ever see things through black racist tinted glasses.. To them, EVERYTHING’s about race..
True. They have learned this is the way to get white people to give them whatever they want.
Yea … I listen to Limbaugh, Savage, Hannity, and Levin frequently and Joy Reid is correct. Most modern day Trumpkin Conservatives allow those whackadoodle Bozos do all their thinking for them. Why think critically at all when the guys on the radio seem to know everything? Just ask them. Sadly, there are just a few thoughtful, intelligent Russell Kirk or William Buckley type Conservatives left out here surrounded by screeching demagogues and angry squealing harpies…
…..yet you listen to them all.
Yes otherwise I couldn’t comment on them…
I wish Reid would listen to Rush; her head would explode during the first hour, and we’d be rid of her.
I second that suggestion.
BETTER yet, make her listen To Steven Crowder!!
saw this women on one of the libby stations last week….. speaks better then MWaters and the ghetto dwellers but she appeared to be an ignorant race baiting libby
how do people w this little substance and intelligence make it on TV… embarrassing but morons like this should get more people to vote Republican
Affimative action. That’s how.
Yet another inmate of the democrat slave plantation and bobble-head toady of the extreme left makes a lame attempt to place the blame for their humiliating defeat on Rush Limbaugh, rather than where it REALLY belongs; right square on the heads of Hillary Clinton and the democrat party. THEY are their own worst enemies, and the enemies of all freedom-loving Americans as well. They did it to themselves, and have no one else to blame for it. Not being intelligent enough to learn from past mistakes, they will double down on stupid in 2018 and 2020 by continuing to attempt to sell what right-thinking Americans aren’t buying anymore.
The reason miss thang thinks Conservatives cannot form original thoughts is that those who follow her, and many on the left, couldn’t pour H2O out of a boot if the instructions were on the sole.
I saw her at her original job at the Dallas zoo, throwing crap at people as they passed by and it seems she is still at it.
I think Joy Reid has done messed with the wrong man.
When Rush gets through with her…
Actually it was 8 years of race baiting and back stabbing of America by obama that caused Mr.Trump
How does Jeff Flake (good last name there, RINO baby) get away with titling his new book,
“Conscience of a Conservative”. I read and still have copies of the original book by that name that, I would guess, bares little or no resemblance to any RINO’s version today. The original was published in 1964 by a REAL CONSERVATIVE, no RINO…a guy named Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater (who would turn in his grave over the dealings and positions by the current Senior Senator , the Squealer from the Hanoi Hilton whose jockey crap on board his carrier likely caused the deaths of many dozens of sailors …by the resulting fire…Sen. John McCain). Barry was a true, ardent conservative. OH how history would be different and we would be a far better nation in far greater shape had HIS Candidacy for President not been trashed by the Democrat leftists, led by the likes of Lyndon Baines Johnson, possibly the biggest crook to ever hold office in America. And, look at all our Vietnam dead Goldwater would’ve spared. Don’t get me started. If you want to read a good book by that title, get Goldwater’s. He railed against our huge Federal Deficit back then, and planned to eliminate it. How big was it? Try about 365 BILLION. Not 20 TRILLION. It exploded under Johnson. Note: Those who refuse to learn from history are condemned to repeat it (and destined to vote for those who have also learned nothing…aka hope for Hillary.
As Rush says, he’s living rent-free inside the heads of the drive-by media — I wouldn’t want a place there, it’s a terrible slum — and obviously he has a place in Ms. Reid’s head. But she’s very late to the party; Rush just celebrated his 29th anniversary on national radio this week, so he’s been encouraging and informing conservatives, and converting the occasional liberal, a lot longer than the 20 years she claimed.
As for her employer, I’m not surprised that MSNBC has eclipsed CNN in the cable rating. People are fascinated by gory train wrecks, and by comparison CNN is barely a fender-bender these days. But while MSNBC is tossing red meat to the extreme left, Rush (along with Hannity, Levin and others) feed a much more balanced diet to the rest of America.
Also, keep in mind that MSNBC’s numbers pale when compared with Rush’s 27-million weekly listeners. And he does it on (mostly AM) radio during the work-day, while MSNBC’s best ratings (Rachel Maddow, I think) are during evening prime-time on TV.