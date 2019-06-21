MSNBC host slams AOC’s outrageous comments, gets attacked by the left; Trump’s BIG start

Someone on the left actually spoke out against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outrageous comments… and guess what happened? President Trump kicked off his presidential campaign with a huge fundraising haul that has Democrats worried, and Joe Biden opened his mouth and… well… you’ll see. All that and more on today’s show!

A member of the leftwing media actually took Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to task for her comparison of ICE detention facilities to concentration camps. Chuck Todd of MSNBC said Ocasio-Cortez was wrong and that other Democrats and those on the left should speak out. They did… and their target was Chuck Todd.

Also, President Trump kicked off his campaign with a packed rally in Orlando, FL. The enthusiasm transferred over to fundraising where his 24-hour total dwarfed anything the Democrats have done. Check out today’s show for all the details.

