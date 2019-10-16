MSNBC Anchor Chuck Todd Admits He’s Suppressing Clip of Trump Criticizing Hunter Biden

NBC host Chuck Todd chose to suppress news coverage of President Donald Trump, with the anchor announcing he would “take a stand” and refuse to air the president criticizing Hunter Biden – son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – during one of the president’s campaign rallies in Minneapolis.

The Meet the Press moderator said that he, “in good conscience,” couldn’t show the criticism of Hunter Biden because “he’s not a public figure, he isn’t running for office, and he’s not a campaign surrogate. He’s not even on the campaign trail, and he isn’t in any way asking for this attention, obviously.”

WATCH: The president held a campaign rally last night and attacked Hunter Biden. We cannot in good conscience show it to you @chucktodd: "Politics ain’t beanbag, but it isn’t supposed to be this either. We all need to play a role in not rewarding this kind of politics" pic.twitter.com/ERPk4SJ0Yf — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 11, 2019

“Politics ain’t beanbag, but it isn’t supposed to be this either,” Todd said. “We all need to play a role in not rewarding this kind of politics The president’s red meat vitriol wasn’t new, neither was his use of profanity, or his railing against the media, or his attacks on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, or his anger at the ‘insane impeachment witch hunt.’ None of that should go unremarked on because the idea that the President of the United States is doing all of those things on a regular basis is actually quite remarkable. We’re just not shocked anymore.

“The fact that we expect the president to act that way when he’s in front of a crowd of his supports, that’s also remarkable. But what’s even more remarkable about what happened at last night’s rally is the president went further than he’s ever gone before. So, we are going further than we’ve ever gone before to say we aren’t gonna play the sound. We aren’t gonna repeat the president’s vicious attacks on Hunter Biden.”

In response, the Wall Street Journal’s James Taranto pointed out the irony of the network’s move.

“I wonder how long it will take these guys to figure out that making an announcement that you are suppressing the news defeats the purpose of suppression,” Taranto replied to MSNBC on Twitter after the account posted the show clip of Todd announcing he wouldn’t air the clip.

I wonder how long it will take these guys to figure out that making an announcement that you are suppressing the news defeats the purpose of suppression. https://t.co/kaCm15WyDA

– James Taranto (@jamestaranto) October 12, 2019

“The urge to virtue signal overwhelmed their urge to suppress,” replied Twitter user Michael Battey.

The urge to virtue signal overwhelmed their urge to suppress.

– Michael Battey (@MSBattey) October 13, 2019

Joe Biden brags about how he threatened to pull $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. The prosecutor, who was fired, was leading a corruption investigation into a company that employed Biden's son, Hunter pic.twitter.com/xZd3vIMbuL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 20, 2019

