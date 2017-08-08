Msg to UAW: What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand?

Just because it came up short last week, don’t expect it to be the last attempt by United Auto Workers to organize a plant in the southern U.S.
Citing what it calls “threats” and “intimidation,” the United Auto Workers has filed charges against Nissan after workers in Canton, Mississippi, decided not to organize. Nissan employees voted on Friday to reject the UAW’s effort to unionize the Canton plant by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. The NLRB-conducted election tally was 2,244-1,307, opposing the UAW. (See earlier story)
“The courageous workers of Nissan, who fought tirelessly for union representation alongside community and civil-rights leaders, should be proud of their efforts to be represented by the UAW,” says UAW president Dennis Williams in a press release. “The result of the election was a setback for these workers, the UAW and working Americans everywhere, but in no way should it be considered a defeat.”
Williams adds that “Nissan and its anti-worker allies ran a vicious campaign against its own workforce that was comprised of intense scare tactics, misinformation and intimidation.”
But according to Trey Kovacs of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, that wasn’t the reason behind the union loss. Simply put, he says, the Nissan workers in Canton didn’t see a need for a union.
“In an area in Mississippi where good paying jobs are often scarce, the Nissan workers were making, on average, $26 an hour, which is far above the median wage in the area,” he explains. “So it was really a tough sell [for the UAW] to say We’re going to get you better pay and benefits when [those workers] already receive better pay than most other jobs that are in the area.”
As for the lawsuit? “Anyone could have predicted that they [UAW] would have filed these charges,” Kovacs responds.
He adds the union has spent a lot of time and resources trying to organize this Nissan plant.
“With such a bad loss at the plant, I think it will discourage them from trying to infiltrate the South because they’ve had so little success and it cost a good amount of money to take on these years-long campaigns to organize these workers,” he continues.
Kovacs suggests some self-analysis might be in order for the union following another overwhelming loss. “They’re going to have to do a cost-benefit analysis and [decide if it’s] really worth spending [their] members’ dues to try to organize these new members in the South,” he states.
Kovacs, however, does express concern that by being granted an election petition, the UAW was given access to the telephone numbers, email addresses, and work schedules of the Nissan employees – “Something it will undoubtedly use to convince Nissan workers to unionize in the future,” he writes. The NRLB, he adds, has similar concerns, admitting the information could be used to “harass, coerce, or rob employees.”
This was the third time UAW has tried to organize an auto plant in the Southeastern United States.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
UAW hasn’t gotten the message since Dwight Yoakam released “I got you” (donkeys-years ago)…. — the plant workers, on the other hand, understood it perfectly.
Part of its lyrics: “After all those years of paying union dues, they sure didn’t help any when I got the layoff news”.
I grew up in Pittsburgh in the 70’s. Anyone who was there at the time watched in horror at the slow train wreck on the news, as the unions killed the steel industry in Pittsburgh. At one time Pittsburgh produced more steel than the rest of the world combined. Now it’s not even in the top 10.
Unions are a deadly parasite. They absolutely won’t stop until the host body is dead.
Maybe at first (before 1900) I can see unions helping workers, improving safety conditions and so forth. But those are all laws now, at least in the USA. In the last 100 years, what have unions done to actually help the workers? Nothing.
Unions are the worst.
I defy anyone to tell me of anything truly positive unions have done in the last 100 years, that wouldn’t have happened if not for their heroic efforts.
They unions pretty much single-handedly de-populated most of the Democrat blue-collar strongholds of in the mid-western states, and they are about to do the same in California. Do these qualify as “achievements?”
And that’s why i feel UNIONS SHOULD no longer be allowed to exist.. They are a pox on society and business.
When the employers deliver more than the union can handle and membership dies, the money for the leeches- commonly called union bosses dwindles in proportion.
“average, $26 an hour, which is far above the median wage in the area”, does the union want to cut their wages by using the prevailing wage as a guideline???????????
During college, I worked each summer at a different union plant. The union rules were intentionally directed towards being as inefficient as possible. Inefficiencies generated the need for more (union dues paying) employees to produce the same or a diminishing amount of goods. The unions were never concerned with productivity and helping sustain union facility as profitable for the company. My shop-steward regularly reminded me that profitability is the company’s problem–not the union’s problem.
Unsurprisingly–all five of the companies I worked for back then have closed operations…either they went out of business completely; or, closed the plant and moved the jobs elsewhere…mostly overseas.
The real truth is, the folks in Canton, Mississippi aren’t stupid. Anyone with a brain need only look at what the UAW did for mid-West auto manufacturing and the union workers in the greater Detroit area. Doing so, simplifies the union vote for Nissan employees’ down to one easy question: Is UAW’s Detroit what we want to see happen in Canton and our jobs here?
And this is why so many business don’t WANT TO deal with unions.. CAUSE they are bad for business…
Love the union attitude that certainly mimics the dnc – We, the union leaders, are so much smarter than you deplorable employees, you should give us your money and we will tell the companies how they should manage you. Once again, we, the people, showed we are not really as stupid as the elites seem to think and we can manage our own lives very well. Thanks but no thanks.
Unions are cancer. They must be treated as such…ugly killing cancer
IMO they should be treated like the criminal enterprise they often are..