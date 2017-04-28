MS-13: Obama’s Unaccompanied Alien ‘Children’ Terrorize Long Island Towns

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Late at night, when helicopters thrum overhead and spotlights beam down onto lawns, many people here know exactly what’s going on.
“You just think, ‘Oh, God, whose child is it now?'” said Stephanie Spezia, a longtime resident of this suburb in the heart of Long Island that is caught in the grip of a violent street gang with Central American ties, MS-13.
MS-13 has been blamed for a trail of 11 corpses of mostly young people discovered in woods and vacant lots in Brentwood and neighboring Central Islip since the start of the school year.
The bloodshed in the two blue-collar towns has gotten the attention of President Donald Trump, who says the killings are the result of lax immigration policies that let too many criminal “scum” slip through.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was set to give a speech Friday not far from a park where the bodies of four young men were found this month bearing MS-13’s hallmarks: repeated slashes from a blade that left the victims nearly unrecognizable.
Some parents say they are afraid to let their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member, especially a refusal to join, can mean death.
After one high school warned parents not to let their kids wear anything “gang-affiliated,” gang members started deciding on a daily basis what colors were off-limits, leaving students to guess what not to wear.
“Kids are losing their childhoods,” said Jennifer Suarez, whose 15-year-old niece was beaten and hacked to death in the street last year. “You can see the stress on their faces as they get ready. It’s like, you know, they’re suiting up for battle.”
So how does a street gang with ties to Central America gain such an aggressive foothold in the suburbs of Long Island?
Related Story from November 2014: Obama opens door for Central American children to legally come to U.S.
MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the U.S., primarily immigrants from Central America. It has a stronghold in Los Angeles, where it emerged in the 1980s as a neighborhood street gang.
But its true rise began after members were deported back to El Salvador in the 1990s. There, the gang thrived and spread to Honduras. MS-13 and rival groups there now control entire towns, rape girls and young women, massacre students, bus drivers and merchants who refuse to pay extortion, and kill competitors or youths who simply refuse to join.
That violence has prompted a mass migration of people trying to escape, especially children, who have streamed north because of a U.S. policy allowing people under 18 who arrive without parents to stay in the country temporarily with relatives or friends.
Since the fall of 2013, the U.S. has placed 165,000 unaccompanied minors. Long Island has been a frequent landing spot. Suffolk County, which includes Brentwood and Central Islip, has gotten 4,500. Neighboring Nassau County has received 3,800.
In a recent roundup of 13 suspected MS-13 gang members accused of murder and other charges, seven had entered as unaccompanied minors.
“There’s no question that MS-13 is recruiting these unaccompanied children,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini. The youngsters “don’t have an established social network, at least many of them don’t, and MS-13 is providing that network.”
“They’re also using coercion,” Sini said. “They say, ‘If you don’t join the gang, we will kill you.'”
All told, nearly 200 suspected MS-13 members have been rounded up since September. Among the tactics Sini has employed have been stepped-up patrols, renewed cooperation with an FBI task force and helicopter sweeps of wooded areas where gang members have been known to gather.
Trump has promised to eradicate the gang in the U.S. through strict enforcement of immigration law.
“We are putting MS-13 in jail and getting them the hell out of our country,” he told The Associated Press this week. “They are a bad group, and somebody said they are as bad as al-Qaida, which is a hell of a reference. … We are out in Long Island cleaning out the MS-13 scum.”
The tough talk has made some residents fearful of law enforcement as well of the gang. They say it’s not about immigration politics but about making a community safer.
Residents of Brentwood and Central Islip, with a combined population of about 100,000, say the area of modest ranch homes, warehouses and strip malls has always been a diverse, welcoming place for immigrants trying to make better lives for their children.
Some longtime residents say law enforcement bears some of the responsibility for the gang’s rise because it ignored the burgeoning problem for years.
Parents say 4,200-student Brentwood High School lacks the means to help young people who are often left alone after school because their parents work long hours. There are few social workers and guidance counselors, they say, and not enough security guards or cameras.
“They can’t walk the halls without fear,” said Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas, who was found beaten to death last fall. Rodriguez said her daughter had been bullied for two years.
In the months leading up to her death, Kayla was involved in a series of disputes with members and associates of the MS-13, prosecutors said. Rodriguez said her daughter stood her ground and ended up dead.
Kayla and her lifelong friend Nisa Mickens, 15, were walking on a street near their homes when men with baseball bats and a machete jumped out and attacked them.
Nisa was found dead on a residential tree-lined street a day before her 16th birthday. After a day of searching, Kayla was discovered in a wooded backyard nearby. She lived a block away.
“People, they missed the opportunity to know a really great person,” said Nisa’s father, Rob Mickens, who is running for the school board to help push for change. “They would have loved to know her.”
Bertha Ullaguari said she noticed her 18-year-old son, Jorge Tigre, going from a good student on track to graduate from Bellport High to someone who was too afraid to go to school.
Then she got two truancy letters. When she pressed her son, he refused to tell her what was going on.
“Some bad things happened there,” Ullaguari said, her voice trembling. She had heard he had his tires slashed. There were rumors of gangs.
And then, about two weeks ago while she was driving with her daughter, they got a mysterious call. A girl on the line said Jorge was dead along with three others in a park 20 miles from his home.
“We nearly killed ourselves from the shock,” said Ullaguari, who is an Ecuadorean immigrant.
Jorge’s body and the three others were found cut, their torsos exposed and hands bound, just steps from a playground.
“It could happen to anybody’s child, anywhere,” Evelyn Rodriguez said. “We all need to be aware of this, and we need stand together. Because I don’t want it to be your child.”
—
Associated Press Writers Sara Walsh and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MS-13: Obama’s Unaccompanied Alien ‘Children’ Terrorize Long Island Towns,
What do you expect? Obama has done everything and anything to jeopardize the safety of Americans at the behest of his mentor, evil George Soros. That man must be deported and exiled like Napoleon.
https://californiajimmy.com/2016/02/05/1169/
Agreed, deport Obama and his liberal cronies as well.
MS-13 gang members are products of a society, and of a people, who produce gangs like MS-13. Americans don’t, and never have. We need all of those people, and peoples like them, gone. Trump talks about “draining the swamp” but the most dangerous swamp in the US (and everywhere else in the world) today is the swamp of Middle-eastern aliens living in the US.
mrp15, no, he needs to be charged with financing domestic terrorism and have all his damned money seized so he can no longer afford to BANKROLL all this globalist/leftist BS! And then send his wrinkled old behind to GITMO with the REST of the terrorists.
There are laws for these types of civil unrest. If the state cannot enforce them and return it to a civil society, the federal government needs to call out an armed National Guard. Armed with whatever they need to round up all these gangs, incarcerate them as Joe Arpio would until they can be deported back to whatever rock they crawled out from under with an under skin RFID that would alert any law enforcement agency that they had returned. New laws and a new “Devil’s Island” should await those who return to violence in our country. If it can be proven that Mr. Soros and his family are behind these groups, the President should have their best teams find them and dispatch them with extreme prejudice. As previously noted, it is far past time that our Congress should enact a new Sedition Act to deal with these terrorists.
This devil incarnate should be put to death for what he’s done around the world however, he son is coming up right behind him and no doubt the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Only complete confiscation of his wealth would end the madness.
I’ve said it before and i will keep saing it till i see action.
ROUND UP EACH AND every gang member of ANY OF THESE gangs, try them all for terrorism, and even if THEY THEMSELVES have not done a crim, TRY them as accessories to every crime that gang has perpetrated during their membership in said gang.
And as for these MS13 animals.. I AM SORRY but when you have rabid animals like this, there is only one solution. PUT A BULLET in each and every one of their heads!!!!!
http://www.wnd.com/2014/07/obama-inviting-invasion-of-murderers-gang-members/
Barack Hussein Obama aka Kenyan born Barry Soetoro is and has been the number one terrorist of the United States of America followed by the Clintons and there clansmen.
And that’s why ikeep saying he needs to be done for HIGH TREASON to this nation.
The former HNIC notwithstanding, the have NO Rights. They’re foreign invaders.
Actually, Obama had set up a ‘strategy’ to combat MS-13. Just open the doors to ISIS, and let the two groups kill each other. And that would also get around the problem that most states have abolished the death penalty.
mort_f1, if it DOES work out that way, it won’t be because Obama PLANNED for that to happen. He never DELIBERATELY did ANYTHING to benefit the United States in his LIFE. Except leave office–and he has been making trouble non-STOP since he did that! NOW he’s at the UN trying to instigate trouble against the US to save his damned Obamacare.
He has been neck-deep in sedition and TREASON designed to sabotage the peaceful transition of power and hamstring his successor, since BEFORE the end of his term, and certainly ever since he left the White House. He is a Communist/Muslim TRAITOR, and belongs in GITMO with the REST of the terrorists.
Airmail a MOAB to their headquarters.
Kinda hard to do that since their HQ’s are in residential neighborhoods..
Hillary wanted to open the borders even more. She would have formed a Hillary Supreme Court as her rubber stamp. You see what liberal judges are doing to the president’s administration even now. Something saved us from Hillary.
Ah yes, M13 is simply one more of the many gifts bestowed upon all of the “useful idiots” who voted for him unfortunately you and I must also suffer the same consequences!
I wonder how the ‘Traitor-in-Chiefs’ legacy with his constant barrage of anti-America actions will read out a hundred years from now?
That is assuming we will be around in a 100 years..
When ICE identifies MS13 member just shoot them on the scum and leave their body for the buzzards
But what if the MS13 gang member was forced to join or lose his life if he refused? The gang member needs to be interviewed to find out if he really was a willing member, or one who was bullied into joining.
Connie. What if they ALL say “But i had to join or i would have been killed”?? What then? Let them all go?
Is Long Island part of the Sanctuary City? Are any of the students gang members? How many parents are present in the homes of the students. If it is two parents per student, that would make 8,400 adults. how many officers does the town have on the force? Are the parents and the students legal aliens? I read that the Obama administration purchased a prison in the mid west. With the number of parents available, it would stand to reason that there would a few hundred parents available to protect the kids until their parents pick them up. Round up the gang members and send them to the empty prison, court facilities available in the prison would keep them in one place. From there it is back to their homeland, next door to George Soros, to California or Hawaii then there is always Gitmo.
Make no mistake–Obama’s goal from the beginning was to destroy the US and he did everything he could to achieve that–from allowing illegals in to be on welfare and create havoc to doubling our debt–he subscribed to the Cloward/Pivens philosophy that if you overloaded the system, it would collapse.
Gun control is doing great for Chicago and NY. I live in fly-over country and I will never be there again. Screw Obama. He’s the one that let all these criminals in.
We The People should sign a petition demanding all the snowflakes bleeding hearts. The irresponsibility and stupidity of this idiots is putting our security in danger. By the way, let us try to send all these pro alien judges along with them, see if they can defend them in their respective countries.
Is anyone really surprised by this? Several of these “minors” admitted to being MS-13 and defied anyone to do anything about it. This is Barack Obama’s revenge for people disliking many of his so-called accomplishments. Barack Obama was an anarchist before he got elected and he wants America to be a land of anarchy and so he will always have a legacy, even a malevolent one.
MS 13 members should be rounded up and held as foreign combatants until they can prove they are U.S. citizens if they do they should then be charged with sedition, no matter how young they may be and imprisoned. Foreign-born members should not be deported because they will attempt re-entry, they should be imprisoned in Gitmo. For life since gang membership is supposedly for life. Screw “em, they have no rights.
Obama gave us a lot to remember and fix in just 8 despicable years