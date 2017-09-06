MS-13 member held in N.J. murder

A 20-year-old MS-13 gang member was nabbed in Allston yesterday and charged with committing a murder in New Jersey 11 days ago, Boston police said.

Francisco Carlos Ramires of East Boston — who was also wanted for “a series of assaults in Brighton” — faces rendition to New Jersey for an Aug. 25 slaying in Perth Amboy, N.J., Boston police said in a statement.

Gang investigators at the Boston Regional Intelligence Center on Friday connected Ramires to the New Jersey homicide, and turned the case over to BPD’s gang unit, police said.

Ramires was known to local authorities by an alias, Carlos Campos-Cutone.

Ramires was arrested on outstanding Massachusetts warrants. Henri Salvador-Gutierrez, 18, of Brighton was also arrested on outstanding warrants, and Erick Hernandez-Jandres, 18, of Roxbury, was arrested for unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.

“I would like to commend everyone involved in this investigation — it was a true team effort between the BRIC, my investigators, and the New Jersey authorities. I’d especially like to commend the incredible job done by the BRIC analyst whose attention to detail initiated this investigation and ultimately led to the arrest of a very dangerous individual,” Boston police Commissioner William B. Evans said.

Prosecutors from the Garden State interviewed Ramires in Boston Sunday, and Ramires admitted to his involvement in the New Jersey slaying, cops said.

