MS-13 gangster admits role in deadly stabbing of 15-year-old

A 22-year-old MS-13 member has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for his role in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy during a feud between rival gangs, federal prosecutors said.

Henry Josue Parada Martinez — also known as “Street Danger” — was one of four MS-13 gang members who killed Wilson Martinez, 15, whose body was found on Constitution Beach Sept. 7, 2015, prosecutors said.

Investigators said they taped Parada as he admitted to “being a member of MS-13, admitted that he was one of the men who murdered the victim, and identified other MS-13 members who committed the murder with him.”

MS-13 has been linked to three teen murders in East Boston since Wilson’s murder, and is being investigated along with the 18th Street gang in two other teen murders there in December 2016.

Federal prosecutors had linked some of the slayings to an escalating feud between MS-13, an international gang that locally operates mainly in East Boston, and Chelsea-based 18th Street.

Parada pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, generally referred to RICO conspiracy, according to acting U.S. Attorney William D. Weinreb’s office.

Parada is a Salvadoran national formerly of East Boston and Montgomery County, Md. He was identified as a member of MS-13’s Molinos clique, which operated in East Boston and other parts of Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Parada is scheduled for sentencing March 1. He faces up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and will be the subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence, authorities said.

He is the 26th defendant to plead guilty in a sweeping indictment that netted 61 suspects in 2016.

