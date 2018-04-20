MS-13 gang tells members to murder a Long Island cop ‘like we do in El Salvador’

The notorious MS-13 gang recently told its membership to randomly murder a Long Island cop, with the NYPD in turn placing its officers on high alert, a police source said.
An informant went to the Hempstead police on Wednesday to recount his chilling conversation with a member of the gang, according to an NYPD memo warning of the threat.
The gang-banger declared “the police have been making too many arrests and it’s time to take the streets back and take out a cop like we do in El Salvador,” the memo said.
“Subject stated they need to make a statement. Any member of MS-13 has permission to carry out the attack.”
The NYPD, once appraised of the comments, send a memo to its 35,000 officers advising all to take the threats seriously and stay cognizant both on and off the job.
Word of the memo came on the same day as authorities announced the arrest of a high-ranking MS-13 leader on charges of ordering gang hits and dealing heroin in several states.
The violent gang was blamed for more than 30 murders on Long Island since 2013, but has come under increasing law enforcement scrutiny in the last year.
Last July, a new indictment charged 20 MS-13 members and associates of crimes from murder to racketeering to arson.
One month earlier, cops in Nassau County rounded up 41 suspected gang members linked to 32 crimes.
The chatty gang member, described as a thin Hispanic male with three tattooed dots next to his eye, remained on the streets.
MS13 has pretty much declared war. In a war, you kill the enemy on sight, no “civil” penalties. That’s what we need to do.
Capture these less than animals, skin them alive and then hang them in public!
We apparently have no effective way to deal with this gang. It also appears that their violence is beyond what most on the Left can believe. Reports of their savagery seem to be discount by the Leftist press and politicians…and that includes many Progressive judges. If they are illegals and by chance are deported, what do they have to lose by re-infiltrating the US?
If sentenced, the prevailing attitude seems “but, they are just kids” and should be treated with leniency! Not only do we open our doors to religious zealots who have promised to destroy us, we take vicious MS13 gang members who show up unescorted on our borders, claiming to be minors, and distribute them throughout the states…introducing full fledged gang violence, drugs, rape and prostitution to rural communities where previously the Saturday night mischief was sneaking into the drive-in and cow-tipping!
ANd NY just released criminals into society and are getting ready to pardon same criminals so they can not be deported. Time for voters in NYC and Ca to wake up and stop voting against your own citizens and their safety. Just wait til some important politician has a family member killed by this gang or other illegals.