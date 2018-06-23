MS-13 gang members, including 10 illegal aliens, charged in deaths of Virginia teens

Eleven MS-13 gang members — all of whom are illegal aliens except one — are facing life in prison after being charged in the kidnappings and deaths of two teens whose bodies were dug up in a Virginia park last year.

The ages of the male gang members charged Friday ranged from 20 to 27. All of them are from El Salvador and only one — who is believed to have fled the country — is not in police custody, according to NBC Washington.

Police uncovered the bodies of 17-year-old Edvin Escobar Mendez and 14-year-old Sergio Arita Triminio at Holmes Run Park in March 2017 after receiving a tip.

The names of those charged are Elmer Zelaya Martinez, 27, Erick Palacios Ruiz, 20, Ronald Herrera Contreras, 20, Josue Vigil Mejia, 21, Henry Zelaya Martinez, 24, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, Yonathan Melgar Martinez, 21, Pablo Miguel Barrera Velasco, 20, Anderson Villatoro, 21, Francisco Avila Avalos, 20 and Fredys Baires Abarca, 20. Their gang member aliases included nicknames such as “Killer”, “Horror” and “Lil Clandestino”.

