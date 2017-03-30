Mother of 8 Rang Up $118K in Welfare Fraud in 18 Months

Long suspicious that a Fridley mother of eight was cheating the state out of various welfare benefits, authorities have charged her Tuesday receiving more than $118,000 in government aid over roughly a 1 1/2 -year period.
Authorities say that as she collected benefits, Fozia S. Dualeh falsely claimed that the children’s father, who was gainfully employed, was not financially supporting or living with the family.
Dualeh, 39, was charged by summons in Anoka County District Court with felony theft ahead of an April 12 initial court appearance.
Dualeh illegally tapped three public benefits from January 2014 to August 2015: $85,582 in child care aid, $24,176 in food support and $8,996 in medical assistance overpayments, the complaint read.
A search of the home by authorities in late October 2015 led to Dualeh’s husband, and the children’s father, Abdikhadar Y. Ismail, being found in bed under the blankets in the master bedroom, charges said. Men’s clothing was in a dresser, and mail and other documents with his name on them were found throughout the residence.
Messages were left Tuesday for Dualeh seeking her reaction to the allegations. Ismail said, “We are very innocent” but declined to say more.
Dualeh’s attorney, Nahid Abuelhassan, disputed the criminal charge and said a civil effort last year by Anoka County to collect the money was thwarted by an appeals examiner.
According to the complaint, Dualeh reported in March 2013 to Anoka County Human Services that Ismail had moved out and was not providing support.
Case workers started looking into whether Ismail had indeed relocated about the time Dualeh was pregnant with her eighth child. Authorities also noted that Dualeh and Ismail made a down payment on a vehicle, providing driver’s license and insurance information listing them both at the same address.
Also, school records for their children listed Ismail as living with Dualeh, as did 10 bank accounts, though Dualeh’s application for public aid indicated she alone had one account.
Ismail listed the family’s address on two vehicles and with his employer, a home health care business. The complaint did not say whether Dualeh was employed.
In October 2015, authorities twice spotted Ismail’s vehicle parked in the family’s designated spot. Dualeh said Ismail sometimes visited but never slept there or shared meals. Later that month, the search found him under the covers.
Another fine upstanding welfare momma, who had her husband living at home. Throw her and her husband in prison!
So Ismail didn’t sleep there, guess he just stopped over to screw there. You know what I mean screw the American Tax Payer.
What a guy.
Bigger issue here, women now have the ability to control their bodies, ask Cher, through abortion and birth control. So why should the Government pay for children she CHOOSES to have?
Good question.
I think what everyone is missing here is their names. These are Muslim Somali’s they are robbing our citizens. Refugees
Exactly
Good point, Deb.
I don’t know who will support all the Muslim refugees and illegal aliens when the rest of us give up and go on welfare too.
And, just wait until the 8 (or more) grow up and follow in their parent’s footsteps! Civilization jihad at work!
These people are giving Minnesota a bad name and they’re not helping Al Franken much either.
The other Senator says on her website: “I will continue to work to make sure that our children grow up healthy and safe, and that our families have the resources they need to deal successfully with today’s challenges.”
Now I understand what she meant.
The very fact that the voters of Minnesota elected an idiot like Al Franken as a political representative should tell you something. Prior to his election he was a failed stand up commedian. He is due more laughs in the Senate than he ever received on stage.
My son, his wife and my grand-kids live in Minnesota. I want to go on record that they are four votes that Al Franken didn’t get. I don’t know what is the matter with everybody else. Maybe they spend too much time at the Mall.
joan and micheal, Regarding the voters electing Franken, maybe that is a fraud. There was a large number of felons that were convicted of voter fraud for voting in that election and that does not include any others that voted illegally. Franken won by a very small margin. http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/york-when-1099-felons-vote-in-race-won-by-312-ballots/article/2504163
Not only are the citizens on Minnesota stuck with Franken but his was the 60th vote for closure/obamacare. How different this country migh be if there was voter ID and Franken was not elected.
This entire American Welfare system is set up for pilfering & corruption. everyone needs a little help at some point in their lives, but it’s only common sense that once a person applies for & is accepted to the welfare system they should not be allowed to continue to bring more children into the fray. What ever happened to the concept that if a person can’t afford a child one doesn’t have a child? Education is offered to every American citizen, but is all too often not taken advantage of & that in itself is the 1st.step into dependency on the U.S. government. I became a mother at the age of 17, but I had a high school education, had always worked since age 14 & never took a dime from anyone in raising my son & especially not from the government. All it takes to succeed in life is dignity, self respect & ambition enough to work hard, give a day’s worth of work for a day’s pay. It’s OLD SCHOOL traditions that make life worth living not becoming a human parasite & leeching on everyone else.
“Dualeh illegally tapped three public benefits from January 2014 to August 2015: $85,582 in child care aid, $24,176 in food support…”
Over 18 months, that’s $1,343 per month in food stamps! I spend less than $800/ month with two VERY hungry teenage boys! I get she has more kids, but WHY does she eat better than me and my family, who are paying for her to eat?
OUTRAGEOUS!!
This “demographic jihad” is very common all over Europe. Muslim men can have numerous children from up to 4 different wives, and have them all on welfare. It is a type of jihad. Go to a non-Islamic nation, and outbreed them at their own expense. European nation are even worse than the USA in terms of having enough children to replace their dead. Muslims know that in just a few decades they can turn a Western nation Muslim.
I am told that U.S.A will allow a muslim to bring 4 wives with him AND get welfare for all the kids etc.
No need to worry they’re the only ones doing this, all is good they’ve been cough. The system works just ask al freaken the dems and msm.
There is rampant welfare fraud sad to say and it hurts everyone.
I am willing to donate some money to get her spayed and the husband neutered. I will also only send money to the doctor that performs the surgery and can verify that the procedure was done.
We just don’t seem to learn. Keep electing those libs and its not going to go away.
They just can’t help themselves when it comes to giving other people’s money away.
That’s how they perpetuate they’re existence.
This morning I read that the people that videoed Planned Parenthood were being indicted for recording someone without their knowledge, when what they videoed was P. P. selling human body parts. Go figure!!
There are so many things wrong about this, it’s difficult to choose a starting point. Minnesota is one of the preferred locations for re-settlement by Muslims precisely because of the ease with which these “refugees” can milk the taxpayers for support they’re not supposed to get! Why is that? Well, as in other such places, Michigan, California, New York, as just three examples, the Leftist governments and bureaucracy, in their oh, so compassionate, paradisical diversity and multi-cultural world, delusional as it is easily proved, don’t ask questions of applicants of any significance but name and address, so they know where to send the checks. Oversight, investigations into applicants’ actual circumstances, are so lax and intermittent, that the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of theft and fraud going undetected and then, of course, unpunished. Even when such abuse is discovered, the consequences are trivial, if there are any at all, because “the innocent children” will becomes wards of the State if parents are separated from them. Well, what are they now, if not wards of the State? Are taxpayers given a choice about how their tax dollars will be spent? (continued)
(continued) Only at the ballot box, and as history fails to teach these hapless voters, electing Leftists, then re-electing them, insures the criminality, the abuses, the fraud, the grand theft, by not only Muslim “refugees,” but by hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of human parasites. The irony, the hypocrisy, the bald disdain for their American citizen hosts by many “refugees” are damnable. Part of the Muslim strategy to establish a world caliphate and rule the world thereby, is to out-breed us. Just look at the birth numbers among them versus among the rest of us, worldwide. And if they can do that while bamboozling us into paying for their brood of future oppressors, what could be sweeter?
If this case follows the usual course, she will get,at best, a slap on he wrist. There’s little no likelihood that she can or will ever repay the amount she has stolen from the tax payers. Jail time for her would mean that her kids become the responsibility of the state, at a cost likely to exceed the amount she stole. Put her “husband” in jail and the same thing happens. In the final analysis, she comes out ahead, and she probably had that figured out well in advance. These welfare cheats often know the system’s rules and regulations better than their case workers do, and know how to take advantage of the smallest loophole.
clean out the banking accts- and deport deport deport with no hope of returning.
“This we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”
(II Thess. 3:10) “Study to show yourself approved unto God.” (II Tim. 2:15)
Two very important factors contributed to the greatness of this nation: Hard
work and education.
The Muslims actually consider these welfare payments to be jizya, i.e., the financial tribute-tax or protection money that dhimmis (infidels subjugated to Muslims) must pay. Many of the imams in the UK have stated this publicly about the Muslims on welfare there, and it’s getting to be the same thing here in the USA.
Anybody now for Sterilization of the Inner Cities and Immigrants?
Lol….thats Minnesota….full of worthles muslims and the libs feed these leeches. Im not sure which stte is worse….Illinois, Comifornia, Mussichussettes or Muslimsota? Whay I do know is that these states have high taxes to sustain the criminal and illegl element.
Michigan is just as bad. This state is full of Muzzies and they’re opening tons of gas stations and multiplying like crazy! My state is a big joke.
There are tons of this exact problem going on ALL over USA. Mom lives with dad and don’t get married and get state / fed aid is another HUGE prob thanks to prez. LBJ.
Slightly off topic, but any welfare mother should be required to identify the father of the children, so the state can collect compensation from the father. If the mother refuses she loses all benefits.
But if any of this stealing/thievery is brought up to our illustrious Congress people, they tell us it is anecdotal and a “few” slip the cracks now and again. I guess when you are overpaid and underworked like they are, none of this affects your paycheck. You just grant yourself a raise when need be.