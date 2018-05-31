Mother claims IHOP discriminated against her 3-year-old son who was born without arms

A family claims a manager at an IHOP restaurant in Arkansas discriminated against her 3-year-old son who was born without arms.
Alexis Bancroft said her son, William, learned how to feed himself by sitting on the table and using his feet.
While the family was dining at an IHOP in Hot Springs, the manager took issue with the technique — saying William was not allowed to sit on the table and use his toes to grip the syrup bottles because it created a health hazard.
“He’s three years old. That’s all he knows,” Bancroft told NBC-affiliate Kark.com. “That’s what he was taught from therapy.”
Bancroft said she often dines out with her son and no other restaurant has ever taken issue with his eating style.
“All he wanted was some pancakes,” Bancroft told Kark.com.
Instead the family was never served, and left the restaurant without paying for their drinks.
Bancroft said she washed William’s feet as soon as they got to the restaurant.
She said she asked the general manager if she asks all customers if their hands are clean before they touch the syrup bottles.
The manager reportedly apologized to Bancroft — but it was too late.
“She was the one who discriminated against my son for having a physical disability,” Bancroft said.
Bancroft garnered support on Facebook, where she shared her story. She said several IHOP employees have reached out to her to express their regret over the incident.
The manager involved claimed it “was all a misunderstanding. I would never do that to your son intentionally or otherwise. That’s not what I was trying to do,” the manager reportedly said.
Bancroft said her son was shaken by the encounter.
“The very next day, he didn’t want to sit on the table to eat. He wanted to sit in a chair, which he can’t really do,” she said.
Days later William returned to the table and resumed feeding himself.
Bancroft remains protective of her son.
“Other people may think it’s not a big deal, but that is my child,” she said.
“I’m his advocate, and you’re not going to treat my kid like that.”
IHOP President Darren Rebelez said the restaurant chain does not tolerate discrimination.
“The franchisee at this location has been in touch with the guest to express his sincerest apologies and will continue to be in communication with her to resolve this issue,” Rebelez said.
The franchise also said it will re-train its staff on how to treat guests with disabilities.
“For 60 years, IHOP and our franchises have strived to create a warm and hospitable dining experience for all guests, and this incident is not reflective of that ongoing commitment,” the statement read.
The manager was reportedly placed on leave following the incident.
Join the discussion
Big deal… EVERYTHING. TODAY. IS. A . BIG. DEAL.
Which means nothing is. That is why we can ignore real problems to talk about 1 illegal alien ripped apart from its mother, no,not at planned parenthood, at the border.
So, let’s get this straight: We are going crazy with all of the perversion and destruction of decent values that socialists are forcing upon normalcy. The parents KNEW this was going to be a problem, and wanted to make a statement for fame and fortune.
Okay, since you have a child which has special needs and accommodations, it should go without saying that when you go to a restaurant, the polite thing to do would be to first ask for the manger, explain what those needs are, and explain that you will be insuring that the feet of your child are clean and sanitary.
If I was the manager and someone did that, I would go out of my way to make sure their experience was a good one.
In this case, if the parents did that, it wasn’t stated in the article.
Unless the parents explain what the situation is, then the manger has no way of knowing what, if any, preparations and precautions were taken by the parents. There is also the consideration that 3 year olds are generally not potty trained and diapers can leak. If they’re sitting on the table then….well, you get the picture.
Yes, I understand, that is a bit more trouble, but it is also being respectful of the establishment and the other customers.
It seems the parents have adopted a “By God!…we’re going to do it the way we want and if you don’t like it, well then F you!”…attitude.
The manager seems to have gotten caught in the middle of a public relations nightmare which was intentionally created by the parents.
Just because “no one else has ever said anything”, doesn’t mean no one ever will, nor does the fact that your child has special needs give you the right to forego being considerate of others.
If you want people to be respectful and accommodating to you, then show a bit of that humility yourself before making assumptions.
I was on a road trip in a brand new car and was heading out for my second day of driving. As I exited the building I saw my new car with a child of about 8 years of age bouncing a basketball off the trunk.
His parents were right there.
“Please stop bouncing your ball off my car.” I said.
That was answered with “He’s autistic!”
“Please stop your autistic child from bouncing his ball off my car.”
They took the ball away and had no problems with the child. Why did they let him do it in the first place?
Wait til she and her son dine with Muslims!
I heard the same story in the 70’s, except it was a girl that got the same treatment. The problem is that today, places are forced to hire and promote the stupid (low unemployment does that) and they aren’t allowed to think and understand the situation. When he gets a little bigger, he will be able to sit on the chairs and eat.
Maybe baby Bancroft wanted pancakes but mommy Bancroft wanted to unleash some of her hostility unto a manager whose only fault was being cautious regarding public health and who may handle those pancake syrup bottles afterwards. Which I think was exercising good judgment not discrimination as is being claimed here. Besides this kid is only 3 years old with an obvious disability. Would it have been asking the kid’s mother too much to pour the syrup for her own child or is there a problem with that as well? Nowadays you just can’t ever know who will be offended over the stupidest of stupid things and are even actively looking to create a sh*tstorm controversy just to file a lawsuit. Will tell you this much, if I were going to be seated at a table where the kid just poured his own syrup with his feet, I don’t care who tells me “Yeah but his feet are clean or were disinfected prior to touching anything” I am asking for other bottles of syrup or even syrup in the sealed, to go containers. Is that me being discriminatory? Well then I can turn the argument around on that person by claiming I am being discriminated because I am a germ-o-phobe. Pretty sure we haven’t heard the last of mommy Bancroft in the news as I am sure there will be a lawsuit filed against IHOP which has very deep pockets and would rather settle out of court then fight it out and be subjected to all types of negative press resulting from it.
Common sense would allow for serving the family and then cleaning the setting. I detest “common” condiments in any event.
I watched a professional athlete eat in a Seattle area restaurant. He had fries that he was dipping into the ketchup then taking a nibble and dipping again…and again…and again. When he left he simply capped the bottle and placed it back into the little caddy.
May I suggest to her to contact Loveshriners because they will outfit the child with arms. They do marvelous work and have for eons and all at little or no cost. I have watched and seen how many of the children/teenagers there have replaced leg(s), arms, and are taught to be strong and one even now is running and winning in olympic style contests. There are ways and means to help people today, so why not research and find out what exists and what can be done. Reminds me of St. Jude Hosp. as well who work with cancer in infants and older children and up to 90% success. I agree she should have talked to the manager first and they didn’t, so it is difficult to feel sympathy for them. So, she said other restaurants did not complain so which ones were they and why did they not return to them?
A little “Toe Jam” on your toast anyone? Anyone……….? Guess not….
Does anyone want to actually solve problems these days or cause them and be on the news? The mother could have prepared the child’s food for him, butter, syrup, etc. and he’d learn that eating at a restaurant differs from eating at home! She could have discussed the family’s needs upon entry, as suggested above. She could have brought a small container of syrup with her, she knew it could be a health issue that’s why she washed his feet. But noooo, let’s do as we please and then when the restaurant has a problem generated by health issues and protecting other guests (not discrimination) let’s raise a stink & cry victim of discrimination. How much money will they seek from IHOP, news shows, talk shows, etc? Good God what have we come to? Big, bad, ugly America picks on all the downtrodden vs. God bless America where everyone has opportunity!