Most Vocal Republican Critics of Trump Are the Least Popular

A new list of approval polls for all 50 U.S. senators released this week seems to indicate that the Republican senators with the lowest popularity among voters at home are those who have been the most vocally critical of President Donald Trump — and who have historically supported amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The least popular GOP senators, according to the series of polls from Morning Consult, were — in this order — Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). McConnell, McCain, and Flake were the three least popular senators overall, regardless of party affiliation.

Nearly half — 48 percent — of voters disapprove of McConnell. Nearly as many voters, 47 percent, disapprove of McCain. Flake has a disapproval rating of 45 percent, while 38 percent of voters disapprove of Graham.

Read more at Polizette

