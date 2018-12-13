‘Morning Joe’ co-host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for homophobic slur against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologized Wednesday after her attack on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was accused of being homophobic.

On “Fox & Friends” earlier that morning, Pompeo had spoken about the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which he called a “tragic incident,” but reiterated that Saudi Arabia is still “an important ally.”

During an interview on “Morning Joe.” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) criticized President Trump’s reluctance to condemn the Saudis, but Brzezinski was more focused on Pompeo’s remarks.

“I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t care…but why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now?” she said. “Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on ‘Fox & Friends,’ is that a patriot speaking? Or a wannabe dictator’s butt boy?”

Her audio cut out quickly after.

Brzezinski’s comments were immediately chastised online, including by a photographer who accused her of trying to “equate homosexuality with Mike Pompeo carrying water for the murderous regime in Saudi Arabia.”

The “Morning Joe” host apologized online after the backlash.

“Totally agree with you — SUPER BAD choice of words,” she tweeted.”I should have said ‘water boy’… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY!”

The President’s eldest son also expressed outrage comparing the remarks to the recently resurfaced homophobic tweets from Kevin Hart.

“This is disgusting!” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “How can @KevinHart4real essentially be forced to lose his Oscar’s gig for comments he made years ago as a comedian, but Mika can make a seriously homophobic slur on a major news station, have the network try to cover it up & its not an issue? Give me a break!”

Brzezinski and co-host/husband Joe Scarborough rebranded as staunch critics of President Trump post-election after a strong friendship with him during the campaign.

