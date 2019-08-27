- Advertisement -
Mormon leaders prohibit guns in church

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 6:55 am August 27, 2019
8

FILE -(AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Most members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints already knew they were discouraged from taking their guns to church on Sunday, but it is making sure that message is crystal clear by tweaking the policy to prohibit all “lethal weapons.”

The previous policy called it “inappropriate” to have weapons on church property. It still includes an exception for law enforcement officers.

The clarification comes one year after a fatal shooting inside one of its churches in rural Nevada and as religions around the country grapple with how to deal with gun violence that has spread to places of worship.

Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for the Utah-based faith, confirmed Monday that the church policy handbook had been changed after it was first discovered Saturday by a website that tracks church happenings. The prohibition also applies to concealed weapons holders.

“Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world,” it says. “With the exception of current law enforcement officers, the carrying of lethal weapons on church property, concealed or otherwise, is prohibited.”

Woodruff didn’t immediately answer questions about why the change was made now and how it would be communicated to members.

The handbook where the language was changed isn’t commonly read by church members so how this is disseminated will affect how much impact it has at the congregational level, said Matthew Bowman, an associate professor of history and religion and Howard W. Hunter Chair in Mormon Studies at Claremont Graduate University in California.

The move is likely driven by rising awareness of gun violence in the U.S. Bowman said it also seems to fit with the church’s attempt to adapt to being a more global religion, representative of cultures other than the American West that is steeped in hunting and guns.

“It is illustrative of the church’s slow evolution away from being a largely Western rural church which it has been for a long, long time toward a more cosmopolitan, international organization,” Bowman said.

Today, more than half of the religion’s 16 million members live outside the United States. Church President Russell M. Nelson is currently on another global ministry trip, this time to Latin America.

Scott Gordon, president of FairMormon, a volunteer organization that supports the church, said it’s pretty rare for people to bring weapons to church but that the faith seems to want to eliminate any ambiguity about the rule.

“In any organization, you have people who might desire to protect or take the law into their own hands, and I think the church in this policy is saying, ‘Please don’t. Church is a place of peace,'” Gordon said.

Recent shootings in places of worship include a gunman who killed 11 during services last October at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. More than two dozen people were killed by a gunman in 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. In Charleston, South Carolina, eight black parishioners and their pastor were killed in a racist shooting in 2015.

The fatal shooting in the Latter-day Saints church occurred in July 2018 in Fallon, Nevada, when a man opened fire during Sunday services and killing one man and wounding the victim’s brother.

baitfish
8:23 am August 27, 2019 at 8:23 am

I carry concealed in church all the time. Our church leadership encourages it. Why make yourself a soft target? The crazy people who shoot up churches, schools, places of employment, shopping malls, etc., are counting on unarmed targets.

Bill 32958
8:55 am August 27, 2019 at 8:55 am

It’s been proven time and again that hanging a sign saying “This is a Gun-Free Zone” doesn’t work very well.

fredk
9:06 am August 27, 2019 at 9:06 am

I guess we will be seeing more massacres at Mormon churches in the future.

AnnArborMI
9:06 am August 27, 2019 at 9:06 am

Well, it helps to be confident of your afterlife. The only risk is an early start on eternity.

4freedom
9:13 am August 27, 2019 at 9:13 am

Apparently they want their members to be sitting ducks. I’d be looking to pray somewhere else.

litebulb
9:22 am August 27, 2019 at 9:22 am

Oh, great, another “Gun-Free Zone” just waiting for some crazy to decide to target defenseless people for 15 minutes of fame….I’d be urging people to go somewhere else to worship…Did they forget the early history of the Mormon church?

jbscpo
9:25 am August 27, 2019 at 9:25 am

Looks like Liberals have taken over the Mormon Church!

columba
9:30 am August 27, 2019 at 9:30 am

Even aside from the expectation that prospective murderers will follow the rules in a handbook, “lethal weapons” is a pretty broad term. Even a knitting needle or a baseball bat can be used as a lethal weapon. In fact, professional boxers’ fists are legally classified as “deadly weapons” when they’re used in an attack on someone outside the ring.

(Note: The following is half-joking.) But maybe that’s the idea: if someone goes on a rampage, any object he uses, maybe even including a collection basket, could be considered a “lethal weapon” if he manages to kill someone with it. Unfortunately, then collection baskets would have to be banned from the premises from then on. Ah, everything becomes a problem when you’re trying to save the world….

