More unsubstantiated accusations made against Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied another sexual assault allegation against him on Sunday from a woman who said he harassed her while the two were in college at Yale University roughly 35 years ago.

Deborah Ramirez, who was contacted by the New Yorker, was reluctant to share her story since she had been drinking heavily at the time of the alleged incident.

But after a few days, she decided to talk to the magazine, which published her claim Sunday alleging Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her after drinking with a group of friends in a suite on campus during their 1983-1984 school year.

“I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” Ms. Ramirez told the magazine.

Related Story: White House Slams Second Allegation of Sexual Misconduct by Kavanaugh

Her allegation comes as Democrats have called for an FBI probe into claims made by Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward last week, alleging Judge Kavanaugh forced himself on her when the two were in high school roughly 36 years ago after drinking at a house party.

Judge Kavanaugh, though, denies both incidents and is set to testify about the allegation by Ms. Blasey Ford on Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple,” said Judge Kavanaugh. “I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

Related Story: 4th purported witness claims no knowledge of alleged Kavanaugh assault against Ford

The White House is standing behind the president’s nominee, saying this is the latest claim in a “coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man.

“This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh,” said Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the White House.

You Might Like







But the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, is calling for Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination be put on hold in light of the new allegation from Ms. Ramirez.

“I also ask that the newest allegations of sexual misconduct be referred to the FBI for investigation and that you join our request for the White House to direct the FBI to investigate the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford as well as these new claims,” Ms. Feinstein said in a letter Sunday to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican.

Meanwhile, the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with the president more than a decade ago, says he has another client with information against the Supreme Court nominee.

“We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee,” Michael Avenatti tweeted Sunday. “The nomination must be withdrawn.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 2.9/10 (9 votes cast)