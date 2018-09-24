More unsubstantiated accusations made against Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied another sexual assault allegation against him on Sunday from a woman who said he harassed her while the two were in college at Yale University roughly 35 years ago.
Deborah Ramirez, who was contacted by the New Yorker, was reluctant to share her story since she had been drinking heavily at the time of the alleged incident.
But after a few days, she decided to talk to the magazine, which published her claim Sunday alleging Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her after drinking with a group of friends in a suite on campus during their 1983-1984 school year.
“I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” Ms. Ramirez told the magazine.
Related Story: White House Slams Second Allegation of Sexual Misconduct by Kavanaugh
Her allegation comes as Democrats have called for an FBI probe into claims made by Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward last week, alleging Judge Kavanaugh forced himself on her when the two were in high school roughly 36 years ago after drinking at a house party.
Judge Kavanaugh, though, denies both incidents and is set to testify about the allegation by Ms. Blasey Ford on Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.
“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple,” said Judge Kavanaugh. “I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”
Related Story: 4th purported witness claims no knowledge of alleged Kavanaugh assault against Ford
The White House is standing behind the president’s nominee, saying this is the latest claim in a “coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man.
“This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh,” said Kerri Kupec, a spokesperson for the White House.
But the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, is calling for Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination be put on hold in light of the new allegation from Ms. Ramirez.
“I also ask that the newest allegations of sexual misconduct be referred to the FBI for investigation and that you join our request for the White House to direct the FBI to investigate the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford as well as these new claims,” Ms. Feinstein said in a letter Sunday to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican.
Meanwhile, the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with the president more than a decade ago, says he has another client with information against the Supreme Court nominee.
“We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee,” Michael Avenatti tweeted Sunday. “The nomination must be withdrawn.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
In previous postings I have stated that the Introduction of psychiatry, instead of the 10 commandments based Constitution, as the final judgment in court cases has brought down our American Court system. After the previous recent attempts of secular Democrats to have secular socialist psychological brainwashed women recall events that never occurred appear last minute to disgrace good conservative men, I am beginning to believe that like the North Koreans and Russians who brainwashed our Manchurian Candidate Korean captives and then sent them home as sleepers to recall and attack American politicians when given a repressed psychological cue, this proposed movie scenario may be indeed now happening, created and manufactured on the mind manipulating psychiatric couches of America through drugs and subliminal planted suggestions, to take down our legitimate government by stealth,,,,,Just a thought? It is no coincidence that Ford’s background is Psychiatry, and had admitted to see one. These are FBI things to be investigated, not unprovable alleged smut.
I cannot say I disagree with you. The democrats are sick with greed and power. They need to be removed of office.
They need to be removed from our society. The democrats are no longer merely the left-leaning folks who believe in spending too much on social programs. Instead, the party has become dominated by neo-Marxists. These people are a cancer in our society and should be excised in a similar fashion.
Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits.
These hateful Liberal Democrats have become followers of the evil one and should be avoided.
NEWS FLASH
If the new Norm is any teenage boy or college male who tried to “COP A FEEL” are no longer eligible for employment .
Then we will have an America with 99.999 percent male Americans without a job.
If you can read this then you can be assured you mom was felt up that led to sex and you were born 9 months later.
Including all the Democrats who are acting as the holy art thou teenage Sex Police.
They just hate Trump and Conseratives.
MAGA
And if the new norm is ‘hang em high, merely because someone accused them’, then NO MAN IS SAFE.
Unfortunately, Scruffy, before we can “avoid” them, we must REMOVE them from our government to put a stop to their destructive rampage against our duly elected President and everything he tries to do. We ELECTED this man to do exactly what he is TRYING to do, and the damned conniving COMMUCRATS need to sit down, SHUT UP, and STOP obstructing the will of the voters and our President to STOP him from doing what we elected him to do!
They are COMMUNISTS and are not even trying very hard to hide it anymore, in their DESPERATION to regain by hook or by CROOK the political power we RIGHTFULLY took from them in the 2016 election–and the way they do things, you can be sure it’ll MOSTLY be by CROOK!
It might be a lot simpler than that. There is already talk that they are being paid. And there is the possibility that they are being blackmailed. Pedophile-related blackmail is a favorite of the liberals.
And we already KNOW, arwenusa that there is a HUGE ring of peodphiles and child sex traffickers composed of wealthy and powerful liberal Dems in DC and Hollyweird–a ring that includes BOTH of the Clintons, by the way! I do NOT doubt this is the source of the Clintons’ apparent POWER over these people–the threat to expose their PEDOPHILIA perversion if they go against what the Clintons want.
I heard that woman Ramirez was at a burn your bra ceremony with Hillary which inspired her to drill a secret Dianne Feinstein hole in the men’s locker room shower wall, and not sure, but thinks it may have been Judge Kavanaugh’s member she was expose to, obsessed with, and watching for several moments every school day throughout her 6-years at a 2-year basket weaving school she was attending while she was really searching to marry a man to support her for life. This woman has earned her royal Obama phone and a go-fund-me page!
Attorney Michael Avenatti was on Tucker Carlson’s show and this scumbag was chastising Trump, for sleeping with Stormy Daniels, while her four month old child was in the house. Hey Michael, why didn’t you chastise Stormy for having sex with a man, while her four month old baby was in the house? What about all of the other men Stormy slept with, while her four month old baby was in the house, Michael? Also, what a disgrace, all of these phony allegations against Kavanaugh, by the criminal left. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, gutless Jeff Sessions should use the Attorney General’s Office to go after these social climbing, phony accusers.
Trump is still denying having ever engaged in sex with Daniels. So who is lying, a porn star registered as a Democrat hoping to gig a Republican president or a multi-billionaire who loses nothing either way?
Time to start investigating Feinstein for holding the letter and Schumer who is the manipulator behind all these false allegations.
I am surprised Tucker would sully himself to have this scumbag on his show.
Unlike the liberal media, FOX provides a hearing to those with which they disagree. Let all sides be heard then hope and pray (for that long shot) that there is adequate wisdom in the Senate to find the real immutable Truth; and act on it.
Let me understand what these women are saying? They claim that suddenly they remembered something from 35 years ago about a man who in public and private has been a devoted Christian husband and father, and all his aquaintences testify that these reports are false. The women are apparently involved in the Socialist Democrat Party and everything they spew is based on an instance when they were drunk. The Propaganda Ministry of Goebbels couldn’t do a better job of false attacks to ensure that they could maintain some power in the their Reich. America, this is what the Socialist Democrat Party is about, smear anyone who may keep them in power or endanger one of their sacrements, abortion. Remember how Obama beat the Republican in his race for Senator? Remember the alleged hair on the Coke can? Remember the vilification of Judge Moore? Pure Alinsky playbook. Senator Grassley, the FBI did six investigations of Kavanaugh. Time to send this to a full Senate vote! Illuminato, I agree with your assessment of current retrogressive psycho-babble. It has been proven not to be accurate.
Perhaps getting caught being under the influence of Alcohol or Drugs while in College should be terms for revocation of their Liberal inspired Scholarships with all federal funds being denied to the Universities who refuse to enforce it. This might just save the American taxpayer millions 35 years down the line when their fogged memories reappear in the dream world that they live in and confuse with reality.
The longer in time from the alleged accusations, the more the credibility diminishes. Add that to the accusations having ZERO evidence, and you have nothing left but another exposed strategy of the democrats that has become their time-tested, default plan of action for disgracing and destroying their opponents. Remember Judge Roy Moore? Here’s my solution: ANY accusation of sexual misconduct against a conservative should be “investigated” first by finding out if the accuser is a democrat. Also, if the accusation is ten, twenty, or thirty plus years past the alleged incident and the accuser has no evidence (such as spunk all over an article of clothing), then the accusation should be dismissed and the accuser arrested and charged with making false accusations, and then placed against a wall (along with her lawyers) and shot by a firing squad of falsly accused men armed with AR-15 “assault” rifles!
They HAD such evidence against Bill Clinton, ctroop! Remember the infamous “blue dress?” And still, they IGNORED the women who accused HIM of rape and/or sexual assault. Funny how their WILLFUL ignoring of “sexual assault” victims does NOT extend to ANY Conservative candidate for ANYTHING who is so accused. As I’ve said before, if not for DOUBLE STANDARDS, the conniving Commucrats would have NO standards at all!
I am puking by now, people are lined up claiming attacked by the honorable judge. I doubt now if harvey weinstein is guilty and not judge k. Let the FBI investigate eternally.
Add to that, WHY ARE THEY WAITING till only now to come forward?? Why did none of them bring up their supposed claims during any of the other instances where Kavenaugh was in the public spotlight? Like say when he got approved by the senate to be an appelate court judge. OR after his name got onto the short list for SCOTUS, before Trump made his selection??
That’s easy to explain, Ituser. His appointment to THOSE positions did not threaten to change the ideological balance of the Supreme Court for the next 30 or 40 years, thereby preventing the conniving Commucrats from using Leftist LOON, Obama-appointed judges in the lower Federal courts to block EVERYTHING Pres. Trump tries to do, thereby STEALING BACK the political power we RIGHTFULLY took away from those conniving, America-hating VERMIN in the 2016 election.
This atrocity is another instance for republicans to again show their political cowardice. They continually accommodate these lunatic leftist who are hell bent on the destruction of this nation. From what I’ve seen the communist/democrats who are insisting on ford’s testifying before the senate are the ones who from the beginning have stated they would not vote for Judge Kavanaugh to begin with ! The idiots in the senate will accomplish one thing for sure by never accusing a communist democrat serial rapest like bill clinton and always dragging a conservative Christian like Kavanaugh through the muck. They will succeed in fixing it to where the American people never believe any woman who accuses a man of rape. Much like the little boy who cried wolf….
The one good thing about this case will be the Democrat party overkill use of last minute rape smears and allegations to steal elections and nominations upon a public who now smells a rat and realizes they need to find a new tactic to illegally and immorally grab power. This one is getting too old and too predictable.
Pity too many folk FALL for it..
Don’t just stop at Clinton, add the Loin of the Senate Ted “Horndog” Kennedy who didn’t stop with aggressive sexual behavior, but used an Olds 88 assault vehicle to rid himself of an “inconvenience.”
And don’t forget Sen Ellis.
The Kennedy boys have long been “the fastest zippers in the east.”
I really suspect that for most of the “Republicans” in Congress, party labels such as “Republican” and “Democrat” don’t mean much anymore. They are CAREER POLITICIANS, who, regardless of party affiliation are more concerned with feathering their OWN nests and sucking up to the lobbyists who fund their campaigns by passing legislation often-times WRITTEN BY the damned lobbyists–and for SURE intended to benefit those “special interests” the lobbyists represent. And to make matters WORSE, a good percentage of those GUTLESS RINOS are most likely GLOBALISTS who are JUST as eager to see the NWO global government ushered in as the conniving Commucrats are!
The FBI does not investigate petty accusations of this nature. It is a local law enforcement case, at best! The FBI has done all the required investigations already. They don’t include such petty stuff!
This allegedly “happened” in a state that has no statute of limitations on “crimes” of this nature. I really feel sorry for those poor cops if some liberal, A-Oriface decides he or she (or a he/she), wants to prosecute this accusation. I am amost anxious to see what kind of “evidence” they will have to plant. How many eye-witnesses they will have to pay. It will be a democrat’s wet dream come (no pun intended) true.
I thought all states had statutes of limitations on rape/sexual assaults..
“The FBI does not investigate petty accusations of this nature”
This is just a plea to deep state operatives to make up some false documents.
Not only should Dianne Feinstein be censured for her role in this outrage, she should be removed from Congress and her Chinese connections that made her and her family wealthy beyond belief seriously investigated. As for Hillary, how does she have the audacity to show her face in connection with sexual abuses when she defended the pervert-in-chief against the charges against him by a multitude of women. One question: where does someone get in line to be paid off by George Soros in return for making false accusations against a decent man? And when does the evil Soros get exiled from our country? Between him and the Clintons our country will never be the same. Please, President Trump, we need you to continue to make America great again despite what these evil people are doing to put roadblocks in your way.
George Soros, now there’s a ripe fruit for FBI picking. Bag this one to jail and they could clean their own slate and regain their reputation as incorruptible.
I’d send a delta team after him.. Just make him disappear.
While that would be gratifying, Ituser, it would not solve the problem! Unless you seize all of Soros’ financial assets, his lousy KIDS–who are just as EVIL as he is–will simply carry on his DEVIL’S WORK after he settles in for that long dirt nap!
You are absolutely right on every point. We need to rid this nation of these horrible people.
It’s honestly to the point, with how some of the liberals i see on other sites are, that if someone developed a drug that could target just conservatives and sterilize or kill them, i can easily see those liberals calling for the MASS production OF said drug, and forced usage..
Or if the reality of the Purge films existed, they’d willfully and gleefully use all the means at their disposal, to try and purge conservatives..
More lying liberal cockroaches oozing out of the cracks. I knew the delay was for them to find more sluts they could hire to make false allegations.
So we investigate this and postpone the vote again. Then Mazie Jacksonville will show up and make an accusation which will have to be investigated and the vote postponed again. Then Vicki Schoonbarger will crawl out and accuse to be investigated and postponed again. And again and again and again. And don’t forget that three eyed Martian that will fly in with a groping charge when the judge was abducted by a flying saucer. It will never end. VOTE NOW! and put him on the bench. (Names made up)
Just like i feel if trump caves in and withdraws Judge Kavenaugh’s nomination, and puts some other name up, we will see the SAME sort of unprovable accusations crawl out of the woodwork at the 11th hour for them too.
Ituser, if the conniving Commucrats succeed in disposing of Kavanaugh, then Pres. Trump’s NEXT SC appointee should be a WOMAN. Let’s see the damned DEMS use that RENT-A-SKANK accuser tactic THEN!
Facing an epic philosophical shift in the Supreme Court, all Democrats can do now is drive an extreme false narrative in hopes of influencing constituents to pressure their Senators to vote no. They can thank 44 for the circumstances they now find themselves in.
What I want to know is: Why is it, IF it wasn’t so important at the time of it happening to bother having a police investigation, then why is it so important 30++ years later to have an F.B.I. investigation.
Just something about all this, screams Fake, BS, and Lies.
DNC: The Party that Cried “Wolf!”
harling, more like the party that cried “RAPE” nowadays!
The really SAD thing is, these lying RENT-A-SKANKS–and the bogus #METOO movement that SPAWNED them is making it nearly IMPOSSIBLE for a REAL victim of sexual assault to come forward and be believed!
They believe they are absolutely right therefore anything goes. Make baseless charges then demand investigations of those baseless charges. Investigate what? And the Left has the audacity to attack the character and integrity of Trump.
But yet, even with evidence of wrong against democrats, NO CHARGES seem to get filed..
The conniving Commucrats would not be NEARLY so successful with this BS if the GUTLESS RINOS didn’t cower down under their desks and ALLOW them to run things the way they do! Grassley should have given that RENT-A-SKANK one deadline, and when she missed THAT one, gone DIRECTLY to the confirmation vote and to HELL with her! But did they do that? NO! Instead, they cowered beneath their desks and let that MORON Diane Feinstein and her partner in crime, CHUCKIE SCHUMER run the show. Un-freaking-believable. It did NO GOOD whatever to give these COWARDS a MAJORITY in Congress, because they absolutely don’t have a CLUE what to do with it, and HOW to use it to shut the damned conniving Commucrats down!
the fbi needs to investigate these women and the democrats behind them.
* Not surprisingly, all the women who have accused Bret Cavanaugh are habitual drunkards, habitual seducers and habitual prostitutes. When these women were drunk upto their eyeballs, how could they ever remember as to where they were, when they were, with whom they were, etc etc etc. CASE CLOSED.
* As to that criminal diane feinstein, a grand jury should be assembled to eventually prosecute her for: i) failure to pay employment taxes on behalf of the illegal border crossing mexican maid she has been employing in her house for decades; ii) her criminal acts of handing over info pertaining to upcoming legislation to her husband who used such insider information to benefit from the stock market beyond leaps and bounds; iii) her aiding and abetting hillary rotten clinton in her criminal e-mail fiasco; iv) and now the chinese spy scandal; …
This is really ugly. This dem party is pulling out all the stops – have no concerns for the rules of justice. The republicans need to do a better job of protecting it and standing up for what we stand for. They need to start playing hardball, and fast. Absolutely astounding.
“This dem party is pulling out all the stops”
What is on display is how depraved and despicable are individuals who would do a partial birth abortion
The very fact they could do it to the most innocent and helpless shows they could and would do it to anyone, and are.
They hold nothing sacred and love nothing but themselves
I’d certainly love to know. IF Someone had the power to show EVERY Dirty deed on every Dem politician, and we found DOZENS UPON DOZENS of them who have WORSE deeds in their history, than flashing or mere groping, that could be proven, HOW MANY OF THEM WOULD be getting asked to step down? How many would be calling for FBI Investigations on those folk?
I honestly feel NOT A SINGLE ONE…
Research the long and wicked history of the Clinton’s from their days in Arkansas until today. IF the Truth were ever revealed, they would likely be in state and federal prisons for the rest of their wretched lives or on death row. Yes, their crimes really are deserving of this.
The Democrats have an “anything goes” mentality. If they get there way we will all wake up one day and find that everything is gone.
“The Democrats have an “anything goes” mentality”
Anyone who would defend a partial birth abortion will do anything and we are seeing it now
They have the same disregard for other’s life as their own baby
I lived for many years in a state where there was no Republican or alternative party. All candidates for every office were Democrats. Democrats performed “dirty tricks” on fellow Democrats. Set them up to take photos and recordings of interactions with girls and boys. When they could not even get the candidates alone to set them up, they would then get women and men to lie on them. The tactics were exactly the same as they are today, except it is against conservative or Constitutionalist Republicans today.
We can help eliminate these “dirty tricks” or “lies and false accusations” by the Democrats. We can vote a larger majority for Republicans in the U.S. Senate and make sure the House stays out of the hands of Pelosi.
“We can help eliminate these “dirty tricks” or “lies and false accusations” by the Democrats. ”
That is the question on the ballot, do you want people who do this doing it to you?
We can also help eliminate those tactics, by start PROSECUTING not just those who ‘they hired’ to set up someone/make false accusations’, BUT THOSE PUSHING TO GET said false claims made..
Further proof that when you give your allegiance to the death cult known as pro-choice, you lose any hope of sanity or decency.
Republicans are becoming more and more useless. Why is it that they always vote yes for whatever liberal sludge the Democrats offer up? A friend of mine actually said to me, what about Roe V Wade? I could have fell off the Earth if not for gravity. We should end all our rights to maintain the right to murder the innocent? Yes, throw the baby out with the bath water. I’m sorry to say for the first time in my adult life, I’m ashamed of my country.
Want more of a behavior reward it, want less of a behavior ignore it or punish it
What is being rewarded?
Individuals making accusations without a shred of evidence and they are being held up as heroes
What is being punished?
A lifetime of hard work and doing the right thing
What can one predict we will see more of and less of?
Well, here is a hint, since the new standard is ZERO EVIDENCE, thanks to Dianne Feinstein
An individual has come forward after 35 years and who had his memories recovered 6 years ago in therapy that Dianne Feinstein has worked most of her life as a prostitute.
He told he got a BJ from her in a park in California. He does not remember which park or when it happened but distinctly remembers her going down on his knob. She also had a side routine with farm animals
Either this ends, or it is the beginning of the end
If Democrats so little value the truth and the legal system, which protects the weak and allows individuals like Dianne Feinstein to even have a place at the table, then they can show everyone their gladiator skills where it is to the death in the arena.
This is the world without equal protection under the law, something the Democrats are destroying for a little temporary political gain
As i said the other day, the dems are pushing to make things “GUILTY till proven innocent”.. rather than how our constitution reads, of “innocent TILL PROVEN guilty”.
“As i said the other day, the dems are pushing to make things “GUILTY till proven innocent”.. rather than how our constitution reads, of “innocent TILL PROVEN guilty”.
What most people do not understand about innocent until proven guilty it a point of logic
If you already know the answer to a question there is no need to ask the question
If you know someone is guilty it is impossible to prove they are innocent
To ask a question when you think you know the answer is a logical fallacy of circular reasoning, assuming the conclusion in the premise and it will ALWAYS prove true, it cannot be falsified
It is the thinking of religious minds. They know nothing more than what they wanted to believe in the first place. It is why they cannot be convinced by a logical argument
They are unfit for any public office
It is hard to believe so many ninnies have made it to the United States Senate. Which shows there are a lot of people dumber than them and that is frightening
“I was drunk and in a bed room, alone, with a group of drunken young men. My parents warned me about situations like this but…they’re old and stuff.
I mean it was 35 years ago but I’ve thought about it for a couple of days and NOW is the time.
I remember him exposing himself because it’s the only one of “those” I’ve ever seen.”
I believe it is time to divert all our attentions to continuing our majority in both houses of congress! These passed weeks with the reoccurring lust from the Democrats to regain control of both houses has demonstrated that there is no length, no lie, no conscience, no demonstration or amount of money great enough that will deter them from this goal. We all need to be sure we turn out the vote and to keep this lunacy from gaining a foothold in our country. I am so sick of this it makes me want to vomit, but instead, I will redirect my efforts to keep them out of office!
David. Really what’s the point in keeping a GOP majority, when so many are spineless, and seem to keep caving INTO the democrats??
For decades decent people have pulled their punches against the monsters that the Democrats/liberals/communists have become.
Fox News just last night referred to a bunch of illegal aliens as “immigrants” – letting the libs off lightly by making their protegees sound legitimate.
Yesterday in a comment on another site I referred to Dems/libs as monsters, and someone objected. I pointed out that virtually ALL of the pedophiles, drug traffickers, human traffickers, satanists, etc. that have been exposed so far have been liberals, and the liberals who have not yet been caught in such crimes are not speaking up about the others. That makes all of them who have normal intelligence monsters (we’ll let the truly mentally deficient off).
Babying them is killing the country; we just can’t keep doing it!
I’m waiting for #metoo to come out and say that the judge stuck a wet lollipop in her hair in 1st grade and she still has flashbacks which have prevented her from forming a loving and trusting relationship with a man so she’s going to have to have species reassignment surgery and become a Saluki. She is also another neighbor of David Axelrod’s and has been known to party with him, his BFF, the Sleazy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti and Sharon Bialek.
The fact that anyone in our so called “legal” system are entertaining any of these totally unproven “allegations” speaks volumes to just how corrupt it has become. 35 years later?? no injury, damage, rape, nothing?? no requirement to provide any proof?? Is this what our “just US” system has degraded to?? After all of this CRYING WOLF, no woman will ever be believed again. . .
Which is why i keep saying, WE NEED TO Start prosecuting the hell out of those who DO make these fake claims.
The communist liberals are monsters. Absolute monsters. There is no depth of depravity which they will not sink to in order to destroy anyone who they view as a threat to their homicidal, baby murdering, abortion mills.
If the GOP truly wants this kind of thing to stop, then they will have to start dealing with it as it exists. SLANDER AND DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER. These are both worthy of a lawsuit. Considering the position under the microscope, I would assume that would be a lawsuit worth several million dollars!
It seems these ingrates won’t stop just because the GOP is taking the high road. It is time to start punishing them!
No evidence of previous indiscretions? No allegations!