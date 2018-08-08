More than 700,000 foreigners overstayed visas last year

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 700,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the United States during a recent 12-month period overstayed their visas, the Homeland Security Department said Tuesday.
President Donald Trump has focused border security efforts on erecting a multibillion-dollar wall with Mexico. But the latest annual figures underscore how visa overstays are a big driver of illegal immigration. An estimated 40 percent of the roughly 11 million people in the country illegally stayed past their visas.
There were 701,900 visa overstays from October 2016 through September 2017 among visitors who arrived by plane or ship — more than the population of Vermont or Wyoming.
The total number of overstays is much larger but has not been quantified because it doesn’t include how many people leave by land.
The cost and technological hurdles to develop a checkout system at congested land crossings are enormous. Last year, authorities occasionally captured fingerprints from people in vehicles at three crossings with Mexico and plan to test facial recognition technology on pedestrians at two Arizona crossings with Mexico.
In 2016, Homeland Security published the number of overstays for the first time in at least two decades. From October 2015 through September 2016, there were 739,478 overstays among visitors who arrived by plane or ship.
Overstays accounted for 1.3 percent of the 52.7 million visitors who arrived by plane or ship during the latest period, an improvement from the overstay rate of 1.5 percent a year earlier.
Canada again occupied the top slot for overstays, followed by Mexico, Venezuela, the United Kingdom and Colombia. Nigeria, China, France, Spain and Germany rounded out the top 10.
The overstay rate was much higher among students and foreign exchange visitors, with 4.2 percent staying after their visas expired, a decline from 5.5 percent the previous year.
The penalty for over-staying a visa is for the federal government to send them home. So, what is the incentive for anyone to leave on their own accord before their visa expires? If there was a real penalty attached, such as denying a future visa; and a reduction of visitor, student, & work visas issued to the top-ten offending countries, I’m willing to bet that the home countries would be willing to work with the US and assist in the process of having their citizens leave BEFORE their visa expires; and, help the US track foreign citizens departing the US.
Not just that, but i’ve known and heard of other countries, where THEIR immigration control people, CALL/VISIT YOU within 24hrs of when your visa is up, to ENSURE you are going to be leaving..
SO WHAT the hell is the issue, with us doing the same?
If we had 700,000 overstays last year, it stands to reason our country has 25 to 30 million (or more) folks ILLEGALLY in the country.
ANd if that’s just Last year. THink of how many millions have overstayed in just the past decade alone..
At this rate, even with an effective wall, we’ll need thousands more ICE agents just to track down & deport these illegal aliens. I’d expect a large number of them came here to attend schools, and then found jobs, even though they have no valid permit to work, and then just stayed. There needs to be a fine of $100/day of overstay, collected when deported, and if the illegal alien hasn’t sufficient funds to pay the fine; they are FOREVER forbidden entry to the US. After we round up the first couple of thousand, and banish them forever penniless, a bunch of them will start “getting out of Dodge”.
BTW, $100/day for 365 days for 739,400 illegals is ~ $27 BILLION, enough to pay for that wall.