More corporations punish NRA members for Florida shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association is facing a corporate backlash as companies take a closer look at their investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre.
A handful of companies have ended discount programs with the NRA as the group aggressively resists calls for stricter gun control after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.
The moves came as petitions circulated online targeting companies offering discounts to NRA members on its website. #BoycottNRA was trending on Twitter.
Members of the NRA have access to special offers from partner companies on its website, ranging from life insurance to wine clubs. But the insurance company MetLife Inc. discontinued its discount program with the NRA on Friday. Car rental company Hertz and Symantec Corp., the software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology, did the same.
“We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz,” the company tweeted Friday.
Insurer Chubb Ltd. said it is ending participation in the NRA’s gun-owner insurance program, but it provided notice three months ago. The program that provided coverage for people involved in gun-related incidents or accidents had been under scrutiny by regulators over marketing issues.
Those defections arrived after car rental company Enterprise Holdings, which also owns Alamo and National, said it was cutting off discounts for NRA members. First National Bank of Omaha, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks, announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.
Other companies, including Wyndham Hotels and Best Western hotels, have let social media users know they are no longer affiliated with the NRA, though they did not make clear when the partnerships ended.
The swiftness of the corporate reaction against the NRA has differed from that of past shootings, including the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre that claimed 26 lives and the killing of 58 people in Las Vegas last fall, said Bob Spitzer, a political scientist at SUNY Cortland and a scholar on gun politics. Spitzer said the reaction was likely a reaction to the student mobilization that followed the Florida shooting, but he said it was too soon tell how significantly it will sway the country’s wider gun debate
“If this is as far as it goes, it probably won’t have any measurable effect. If other companies continue to (cut ties) it can start to have an adverse public relations effect,” Spitzer said. “Usually what happens is that the storm passes, and the NRA counts on that.”
Spitzer noted that it was not the first time big business has been pulled into the gun debate. In 2014, Chipotle asked customers not to bring firearms into its stores after gun-rights advocates brought military-style rifles into one of its Texas restaurants. A year earlier, Starbucks Corp. made a similar statement after the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting.
Larry Hutcher, an attorney who specializes in commercial law and litigation, said companies are reacting to a perception that public opinion is shifting on gun regulation. Polls show growing support for gun control measures, including 97 percent backing for universal background checks in a Quinnipiac University survey released Tuesday.
“It’s based on the fact that these companies and their marketing officers are reading the tea leaves. It makes economic sense to get on the side of the majority of Americans,” said Hutcher, co-managing partner of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP.
NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference that those advocating for stricter gun control are exploiting the Florida shooting.
President Donald Trump has aligned himself with the NRA, suggesting some teachers could be armed so that they could fire on any attacker. However, Trump has also called for raising the minimum age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, a move the NRA opposes.
On Friday, a large Wall Street money management firm said that it wanted to engage with major weapons manufacturers about what comes next.
Blackrock Inc., which manages $6 trillion in assets, has become one of the largest stakeholders gun manufacturers like Sturm Ruger & Co., American Outdoor Brands Corp. and Vista Outdoor Inc. through indirect investments. The money is placed in index funds, so Blackrock cannot sell shares of individual companies within the index. Its fund clients invest in indexes that might contain companies like Ruger.
On Friday, spokesman Ed Sweeney said Blackrock will be “engaging with weapons manufacturers and distributors to understand their response to recent events.”
Blackrock, through indirect investments, holds a 16.18 percent stake in Sturm Ruger, an 11.91 percent stake in Vista, and a 10.5 percent stake in American Outdoor, according to the data firm FactSet.
Just more companies we can boycott. Of course this is what happens when there are a bunch liberal communist Obama clones that run companies.
Remember this: AAA causes traffic deaths; the PTA causes classroom disruptions; AARP causes death in senior citizens.
just renewed my membership today.
Boycott anything and everything these libs are connected with, Wonder if they are going to get this poor performance Sheriff and deputies take their job and pensions for not doing what they took an oath to do .
Those of us that support the NRA will have no more affiliations with these companies. Guns don’t kill, no matter what type, caliber or how it has been modified. People kill. If someone wants to kill, he will find a way.
Time to boycott these companies. The American people have power and we will use it. We elected Donald Trump and we can (and will if necessary) bankrupt those who oppose the NRA.
This is emotional blackmail on a nationwide scale. Companies that cave to this type of pressure deserve to lose money.
Boycott these companies, yes. Join the NRA, yes. These people blaming the NRA when the real culprits are local, state, and federal failures are sheep, led by liberal manipulators. The 2nd Amendment protects the other bill of rights amendments. Don’t they understand this. America is unique and exceptional. It will not be when we have lost our individual freedoms and are controlled by socialist masters.
I thought about joining the NRA for decades. These businesses’ cowardice caused me to finally joined, and for 5 years to boot instead of just an annual.
All these companys are running and deserve to loos money. They are no diffrent than the Hillary snowflakes. Yep gun stayed right next to me last night and never left the bed room to kill. All her bullets are still loaded.
If you re-read the article you will notice what the sheriff deputies did, they hid, this shooting was a set up, any cop or sheriff worth their weight in salt or anything else would have gone into that school and stopped it before there were people hurt. There is even an article out that said that those same deputies watched the shooter go into the school, NOW if that is not a set up then what is?.. Those creatures known as anti gun nuts I think are behind some of these, after all what type of buildings are these nuts going after? That’s right the schools why THEY ARE GUN FREE ZONES, those signs might as well just say target rich environments. The kid that did this had been reported since the first part of last year something like 32 times of more the police were at his home at least that many times, then there is the fbi which ignored and did nothing about it when it was reported that he planned to go after and shoot up a school. No these companies that are ATTACKING the NRA are doing this because of the anti gun liberal nuts that are out there; the only thing they want is to disarm this nation and therefore drive the crime rate even higher. They disarm the country and you can bet things like this will be an everyday occurrence, instead of guns knives will be used, and the injuries will be even more gruesome than they are now. The only thing that will help stop things like this from happening again is to go after the types of creatures that threaten to do this stuff.
How can America not understand that the NRA is the foremost non-profit organization to PROTECT Americans from gun violence? They have been teaching gun safety and responsible, legal gun ownership since 1871! NRA members are NOT the problem, and are among the most law abiding citizens in the USA! The NRA does not condone criminals, illegal aliens, gang members or terrorists misusing guns to accomplish their criminal and terrorist actions! Any of these fools who are boycotting the NRA deserve to have no business from any true American Patriots! Publish the list of those companies opposing the NRA and lets let them know we refuse to do business with them! We are the NRA, and we protect America!
No problem, hopefully more companies leave. The NRA is not the problem all the BS from the last administration is still In effect. We don’t need to be told how to protect ourselves, we need more CHG individual and people willing to help in any situation as long as they have the resources to defend themselves and anyone else.
So, the writer of this article thinks there are more people in America who don’t carry or own guns than members of the NRA or other gun organizations. I beg to differ with this writer. The corporations dropping discounts for the NRA will suffer much more than the NRA.
No more staying in Best Western for me and my family !!
News Flash.
The NRA is the solution, not the Problem.
Along with the Officers that failed the kids they were to “Serve and Protect.”
So far from what I have seen the only officer to go inside was the one who was OFF DUTY, that wife and child was in the school. As always someone has to be blamed, and few if any take responsibility for their non actions.
Raise our school taxes and put armed security in every school. Have it administered by the local law enforcement , not Federal. After making sure that local law enforcement have no issues of not addressing a potential NUT JOB.
I am always fascinated by the public perception of risk. The fact of the matter is we are among the safest nations on the planet and though each of these mass shootings are tragic, the risk of being involved in one is vanishingly small. The NRA is an organization of roughly 5,000,000 members that believe rightfully in defending their families, their homes, their businesses AND the Bill of Rights in its entirety. They are each aware of the fact that without the 2nd Amendment there is no defense of the other 9 Amendments to the Constitution and complete loss of liberty is very nearly guaranteed if the Constitution and the Bill of Rights become a Bill of Privileges with the central government the grantor of those privileges. Boycott completely any company that tries to punish NRA members for that which they are clearly not responsible.
I hope the NRA sends members a list of all companies that are backing out of contractual discounts with them so members can avoid patronizing them. Likely there are more NRA members than anti-gun zealots and we are probably more loyal and believe more strongly in our right to self protection than the anti-gun lobby and politicians who walk around with armed body guards.
On the NRA’s web site a list can be found of all entities who donate to anti-second amendment organizations and activists.
What is interesting to me is the gargantuan level of misunderstanding residing in the far-left thinking processes. It would appear, on the surface of almost every debate, they have no real grasp of the situation. Nancy Pelosi being the poster girl for DUH! (See viral video of town meeting)
The NRA membership does not exist because the NRA protects a very large group of frightened “gun owners”. The NRA exists because a very large group of people who support the Constitution of the United States of America, as gun owners, decided to form an active Organization of “gun owners” to peacefully address a Socialist movement in this country ,plotting to abolish the Constitution of the United States of America one Amendment at a time, in an openly adversarial format!
My personal take, as a Patriot and Citizen by birth, is that these clueless people believe they can force their will on all Americans and eventually reach their nefarious goals unscathed.
My take on that scenario is that you will pay dearly if the right thinking Citizens of this land cannot defeat you at your own game. Do a little research on American Patriotism. Peruse the history of the War of 1812.. When you attempt to deprive the Tree of Liberty of its sustenance, there is a terrible price to pay..
The Head of this snake is the Membership, not the Organization. And, as that renowned Japanese Admiral said some 70 + years ago, there is one of us behind every blade of grass!
Yea let’s punish the innocent, it is so much easier than actually fighting crime
So after this is all said and done, nothing is done to stop the villains, like do an investigation when the FBI was warned a month earlier, but just create more victims
This is my partial solution to the corporate boycotts: I went directly to the Think Progress web site and found that their lead page is crowing about the companies they have blackmailed into snubbing the NRA. There is a list right there. I looked through the list and wrote to each company that I did business with and terminated that relationship stating the obvious reason. No yelling, no ranting just, “I don’t like what you did but you certainly have the right to do so. I also have the right to keep my money and do all future business with a company that shares my core beliefs. Bye.” I also dropped an email to the other companies to let them know that I would never consider doing business with them and why. The bottom line is the way to the corporate heart.
These “snowflake” companies will see the error of their ways when NRA Members start boycotting them.
The NRA, as GUNS, is not the problem. The problem rests with people who are in a mindset of destruction. Why don’t these companies do the right thing, and stop blaming the NRA for acts which it, and likely it’s members, did not commit?. This is full discrimination, and should not be a part of the American way. I, for one, will cease to do business with these Companies, Corporations, and Businesses which discriminate a organization, for acts perpetrated by people who own hate, do evil, and ignore the innocents of those they murder in cold blood.
Truth be known, had a few NRA members been at that school, they would have confronted the shooter, and possibly saved many of those innocent lives taken. It is obvious that the officers who stood outside cowering while the Murders were taking place, did nothing, although they were armed, supposedly had the skills, and so, equipped to at least try and save those Children. It was their job, and sworn duty to do so, but their lives were more important than those screaming, helpless people in that school. SHAME on those officers, why not blame them, instead of the NRA?.
They won’t blame the Sheriff or his deputies – the Sheriff is a hard-core Democrat and Hillary supporter – there are pictures of him posing with Hillary, Bernie, etc. and he has been investigated in the past for using his Department for political purposes.
No big surprise there. Hillary doesn’t give half a damn about regular people, and neither do her supporters. “WE WANT TO HELP YOU!”
No you don’t. You want to help yourself. Literally thank God she’s not the Queen of the USA.
Jezebel II
“Spitzer said the reaction was likely a reaction to the student mobilization that followed the Florida shooting” ….the mobilization totally manufactured by Soros funded organizations, and a reaction to social media posts from Soros-paid posters. Totally an orchestrated attack on conservatives and the NRA. The left have absolutely no interest in school safety, only in political games-man ship – otherwise the Obama administration would have pushed for stricter gun control laws when Democrats had a super-majority in Congress. Instead Obama authorized the selling of bump-stocks (against the recommendation of the ATF), TWICE!
I will be keeping track of the cowardly companies that are quick to bow to pressure from the hysterical left. Any company that jumps on this anti-NRA bandwagon will be losing my business.
While the business are leaving i’m signing up with the NRA !!