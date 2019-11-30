More and more transsexuals speaking out over regretful surgeries

The number of natural-born women having surgery and taking hormone therapy to appear as men and end up returning to identifying as women continues to rise.

“Biological women who have transitioned into men are coming out in droves to de-transition – regretting their initial decision and mental states that allowed them to transition in the first place,” TheBlaze reported.

Regrets and irreparable damage …

One female who returned to her lifestyle as a woman after living nearly two decades as a man found herself in a dilemma when she realized she had made the biggest mistake of her life.

“This was a mistake that should never have happened…How do I go back to being the Debbie that I was?” Debbie – a biological woman – pondered in an interview with BBC News.

Unlike many deciding transition to the opposite sex in early adulthood, Debbie didn’t decide to take the step until her mid-40s.

“Debbie was born a girl and lived most of her life this way, but almost two decades ago, aged 44, she sought help to transition from a woman to a man,” BBC explained.“Debbie underwent a full female-to-male surgical transition, which included having a phalloplasty – where a penis was constructed from skin on her forearm, [and] she changed her name to Lee and spent 17 years on testosterone … masculinizing hormones that can lead to changes such as more facial hair and more muscle developing.”

Debbie is now “de-transitioning” at age 61 to appear as a woman once again after believing and living a lie for decades.

“[I thought transitioning would help me] become accepted in the world,” she shared.

BBC noted that more and more transgenders are now seeking to return to their genetic sexual identity after having gone forward to become the opposite sex – as Debbie had done.

Gender reassignment surgery becoming more popular

Even though an ever-increasing number of transgenders are returning to their original sex, like Debbie, there is an “unprecedented” demand in the United Kingdom of thousands who are waiting two years for specialist services to have gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy to appear as the opposite sex.

“Waiting lists for gender identity clinic services have hit an all-time high [of more than 5,000 gender-confused individuals, and] two providers are reporting average waiting times of more than two years,” HSJ (a division of Wilmington Healthcare based in the U.K.) announced in August. “One expert clinician says his service is ‘four times over-subscribed’ in terms of what it’s funded to deliver.”

Restoration

But others – like Debbie – such as 40-year-old Thain, who started her medical gender transformation process in her 20s, made the decision to stop the transition just a couple of years after starting.

“At 26, Thain sought help from the NHS and was prescribed testosterone, but after two years, she decided to stop taking the hormones and de-transition,” BBC’s Hannah Barnes and Deborah Cohen recounted.

New influences in her life triggered her decision to turn from her transition and remain a female.

“It wasn’t until I discovered a community who were affirming to gender nonconforming people – which is the radical feminist community – that I really made the decision to stop,” Thain explained to BBC News.

Helping those wanting a way out …

Another former transgender is now helping women like her return to their natural sex.

“Charlie Evans, 28, also struggled with her gender identity from a young age, [and] at 15, she started to identify as a boy, shaving her head, binding her breasts and using male pronouns,” Barnes and Cohen recounted. “She never took testosterone, and after several years, went back to identifying as a woman.”

Now she seeks to help others like her – who made the wrong decision – to make things right again.

“She has since set up a support network for de-transitioners and said she had been contacted by about 300 people – including some who had surgically transitioned,” BBC informed.

Confusion and mental challenges spurred many biological females to make the wrong decision.

“Most of us are same-sex attracted, [and] most of us identify as either lesbian or bisexual, and a lot of us are autistic,” she explained to BBC.

Lack of mental clarity at the time these women decided to move forward with the gender-transformation process was found.

“[Many of these women felt – at the time they had sought treatment that] – they were not in a state that they were able to give consent [to medically transition] because they felt so unwell with eating disorders or depression,” the former transgender added.

She told BBC that she was shocked to see so many women reaching out to her support network in order to de-transition back into their fully female form.

Word from the medical field

Experts in transgender matters, such as psychotherapist James Caspian – who has analyzed numerous transgender adults over the past 10 years – has recently been sought out by dozens of transgenders who are seeking to revert back to their former (natural) sex.

“This whole area of transgender medicine is very under-researched,” Caspian asserted, noting that there are common issues de-transitioners told him that they have experienced. “Quite a lot of them seem to have had a very negative experience of being female in a female body – sexual harassment … even abuse.”

They erroneously thought changing sexes would solve their problems, and later discovered a sex change was not the answer.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









