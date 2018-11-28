Money, resources running out for Tijuana migrant shelter

Sounding an alarm, Tijuana’s mayor said the city has only enough resources to support the Central American migrant caravan for two more days and beyond that, there is no guarantee of support.
“We will decide what to do when we get there,” Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said during a press conference Tuesday morning.
Gastelum vowed not to divert tax dollars away from city services while asking Mexico’s federal government to send more money and support. The outgoing administration of Enrique Peña Nieto leaves office Friday while incoming President Andrés Manual López Obrador starts Saturday.
“We won’t compromise the resources of the residents of Tijuana,” Gastelum said. “We won’t raise taxes tomorrow to pay for today’s problem.”
Tijuana’s Treasurer, Ricardo Chavarria, said the city spends about 600,000 pesos a day supporting the migrant caravan or roughly $30,000.
Money is tight right now because the city is near the end of the fiscal year and their top priority is not to cut municipal services, Chavarria said.
Baja California officials said Tuesday that there were about 8,000 members of the Central American caravan in the state, roughly 6,800 in Tijuana and 1,200 in Mexicali.
The majority of the caravan members in Tijuana sleep in an outdoor sports complex in the city’s Zona Norte neighborhood. As more migrants arrive daily, space inside the makeshift shelter gets more crowded each day. There are more than 5,800 in the shelter as of Monday night.
Families set up tents anywhere they can find including under a set of bleachers, inside the dugout of a baseball diamond, among flower beds. About 180 more migrants arrived from Mexicali Tuesday evening.
Many migrants are unsure of when they will be able to ask for asylum in the United States, how long they’ll stay in the shelter, or where they’ll sleep if it closes.
Wilmer Pinto, 38, arrived in Tijuana with his wife and three children three days ago. He left Guatemala with $230 and ran out weeks ago. His family lives off the generosity of others, he said.
Pinto, who said he fled Guatemala because gang members threatened to kill him after he refused to pay them an extortion fee, signed his name on a long informal list of people waiting to request asylum in the United States.
People on that list wait more than a month to go into the U.S. and Wilmer does not know what he and his family will do until their name is called.
“There is nothing to do but wait,” he said.
Other migrants aren’t sure how long they’ll be able to stay in Tijuana’s makeshift shelter.
“This is a shelter so the city could ask us to leave at any moment,” said Daniela Lara, 21, of Honduras.
Lara said the migrants’ situation has gotten more hostile since Sunday, when the U.S. shut down the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the nation’s largest border entrance, after about 500 ran to the border.
Some of the migrants tried to enter the border illegally and threw rocks at U.S. Customs and Border Protection while federal law enforcement officers shot non-lethal pepper gas into the crowd.
Lara did not attend the Sunday’s march.
“I’m fleeing from violence so I didn’t want to participate in violence,” she said.
Resources are so tight in Tijuana that Gastelum said the city doesn’t have enough money to pay for extra tarps for the migrants in preparation of this Thursday’s expected rain.
Local officials in Tijuana have identified multiple sites for a second shelter or somewhere the federal government can set up a migration center, but the current administration has not followed through, Gastelum said.
Federal officials from the local branch of the National Institute of Migration declined to speak with reporters without the authorization of supervisors in Mexico City, which they did not have Tuesday morning.
Gastelum said Peña Nieto’s lame duck status should not prevent them from taking immediate action on the migrant caravan.
“The pretext that they are leaving is not an excuse,” he said. “I, as a citizen, want answers from this government that I pay taxes to.”
Better them instead of US.
The Mexican government brought this on themselves. They should have stopped this mob at their southern border.
So let them starve and no services granted for health or anything else. Maybe then the warriors will rethink and start moving backward to wherever they came from. We don’t care and we will continue our WAR against them and if necessary bullets will help convince them this ain’t their land but ours. Mexico needs to step as Trump has said to remove them to wherever any way they can, but sure n hell not coming onto our soil. By the way, suing us for their child who was hurt? Sorry, but don’t that kid and we ain’t responsible for that child. You are so shut up and take the kid back to wherever and we are not going to hear your case because you have no rights here. Entiendes, Mendez o te explico, federico!
I agree. Better them than us.
AND to all those who feel that my comment is heartless?? Just look at that article from last week showing how large of a homeless community NY has.
WHY, when we have our OWN ‘down trodden’, should we be spending one red cent, on any other country?
“I, as a citizen, want answers from this government that I pay taxes to.”
Answers to which questions?
The first should be “why did you do this to, your own citizens when it could have been stopped 2,000 miles south of here?”
There is no adequate answer for it though. The ever corrupt governments of Mexico will NEVER care about it’s citizens.
Max, apparently the upcoming president has better ideas for the people which have been long overdue. Jobs, more income, etc., etc. Just ask me what more he can do as I lived in Mexico for several years so all should have social security and not just the elite (surprisingly I could get it and also special entry to stores), and apparently Mexico is opening up more jobs. Sounds good, but we wait and see if that happens. However, these warriors are from:
El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Grenada, Guyana, Japan, Germany, Poland, Italy, Korea and Haiti,Angola, Pakistan. Just a few countries sending us illegals and not with good intentions as are paid by Soros and other globalists, democrats (think Beto of Texas), and even the UN, so the purpose is to takeover our Republic. We will let that happen and we are many thousands of well armed American citizens who can prove that you started this WAR and we will end it for you.
[The ever corrupt governments of Mexico will NEVER care about it’s citizens.]
Then maybe the citizenry needs to think about CHANGING ITS government.
Let’s see it costs the city of Tijuana roughly $30,000 a day to support the migrant caravan. How much is it going to cost the U.S. over the long haul if all of those “refugees” enter our land? I say let the Demorats take 10 or 15 home with them; feed them; provide health care; and educate them. It’s easy for a Liberal to say “Let Them In!” but who’s going to pay the bill? I have to laugh at the idiot who says “these people aren’t criminals” … his home will be the first burglarized and torched.
As i said the other day. Even if we could some how trust the dems, that they WOULD ensure the illegals brought in, get paid for and housed by those dems. HOW LONG would it be, before those illegals leave and become everyone else’s problem?
Het mexico, you should/could have stopped this “caravan?” at YOUR southern boder. Ask george soros for some cash, his pals organized the “caravan?”. Please don’t use tear gas on them, it’s not fair.
Duh, because “takers” use resources and other people’s money without giving back.