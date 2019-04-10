Mom subject to big fine and jail time because 3 yr. old peed in parking lot

Everyone knows toilet training is a process, especially when one is just starting out.

Well, almost everyone.

A pregnant mom found out the hard way that some people are in fact not clued into the inevitable potential for accidents during toilet training.

Driving in Augusta, Georgia, last week, eight-months-pregnant Brooke Johns heard a peep from the backseat.

“Mom, I’ve got to pee. I’ve got to pee!” yelped her son, 3-year-old Cohen.

She pulled into a gas station parking lot.

“Momma, I’m about to pee in my pants!” is what Johns heard next, she told local news station WRDW.

She couldn’t pick him up because she’s supposed to take it easy.

Realizing they wouldn’t make it to the bathroom, Johns simply had the tot pull down his pants and pee in the parking lot.

But as luck would have it, they were spotted by a cop. A cop who apparently does not understand that even the most seasoned of us sometimes have to make a run to the bathroom, and that a 3-year-old in the middle of learning his body signals is prone to accidents.

“She allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot,” the diligent deputy T. Beasley jotted on the ticket, which was obtained by WRDW. “I observed the male’s genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location.”

Child-rearing sites are full of advice on toilet training, all of it assuring parents that they can expect the occasional mishap. They all emphasize not judging the child.

“Expect accidents, and clean them up calmly,” says the Child Development Institute.

“If your child has an accident while in training pants, do not punish,” says the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Be calm and clean up without making a fuss about it.”

Nowhere do the child-rearing sites call for jail time.

Johns could get 60 days behind bars and a $5,000 fine, CNN reported.

She’s due in court on April 30. Her baby girl is due in the world just days later.

