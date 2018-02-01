Mom of teen murdered by MS-13 praises Trump’s State of the Union recognition

From top left, Robert Mickens, Elizabeth Alvarado, Evelyn Rodriguez, Freddy Cuevas, parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to have been killed by MS-13 gang members, during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The mom of a teenage girl murdered on Long Island by MS-13 gang members praised President Trump’s recognition of her and other victims’ families, saying she had “no words” for Trump’s televised nod during the State of the Union address.

Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of Kayla Cuevas, who was beaten and dumped in a wooded area of Long Island in September 2016, told FOX5 NY she was speechless when Trump honored her and the parents of Nisa Mickens, Cuevas’ 15-year-old best friend who was also killed by the vicious gang.

“Everyone in America is grieving for you,” Trump said during the Tuesday speech. “…I want you to know that 320 million hearts are right now breaking for you. We love you. Thank you.”

Read more at Fox News

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 4.0/10 (1 vote cast)