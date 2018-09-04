Mollie Tibbetts’ dad pens scathing editorial aimed at those politicizing daughter’s death

The father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts penned a blistering editorial ripping those using his daughter’s death to advance political agendas and promote racist views.
Ron Tibbetts wrote in the Des Moines Register Saturday that he and his family have already appealed to politicians to quit including Mollie in their debates and arguments, and that they have listened and stopped.
What the family hasn’t been able to quell, however, are those who have pounced upon the fact that Mollie’s alleged killer is suspected to be an illegal immigrant.
“I encourage the debate on immigration; there is great merit in reasonable outcome,” Tibbetts wrote. “But do not appropriate Mollie’s soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist.”
Tibbetts continued, declaring that his daughter is not “a pawn in others’ debate,” and that including the Tibbetts family in racist rhetoric is impeding upon their ability to “grieve in privacy and with dignity.”
“The person who is accused of taking Mollie’s life is no more a reflection of the Hispanic community as white supremacists are of all white people. To suggest otherwise is a lie,” he wrote. “Justice in my America is blind. This person will receive a fair trial, as it should be. If convicted, he will face the consequences society has set. Beyond that, he deserves no more attention.”
The grieving father offered an arm of support to the Hispanic community, and praised its contributions to American culture.
He also wrote that embracing hate goes directly against American values.
“It is the opposite of leadership. It is the opposite of humanity. It is heartless. It is despicable. It is shameful,” he wrote.
Cristhian Rivera, who worked locally on a farm, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death.
Authorities suspect she was abducted, while an autopsy revealed she died of stab wounds.
Ron Tibbetts has previously spoken out about the politicization of Mollie’s murder, and said last month that he didn’t want the Hispanic community ostracized, as they are just Iowans “with better food.”
Join the discussion
This father is telling lies about his political opponents. (That concerns about illegal immigration means only hispanic immigration and that it’s not even about illegal immigration, but hostility towards all hispanics.)
And he’s using his daughter’s murder to try to claim these lies are the moral high ground?!?
This is absolutely disgusting!
I agree. This guy lives In California. His ex-wife and daughter lived in Iowa. He was clearly not a part of their lives. From the beginning I could see it was all about him and not his daughter as he dived in front every camera he could find. His undeserved “15 minutes” is now over, yet he is trying his best to squeeze a few extra. Very sick!
I guess her father is not bothered by the fact his daughter would still be ALIVE if this *** was kept out of our country. Seems like he just wants a platform to spout off from.
This is a classic example how disgusting and low the left are. It looks like the one politicizing it the most is Mollie’s father.
Mollie’s death, plain and simple would not have happened, if we had secure borders. Secondly, the majority of the American people, like myself, are not prejudiced against Hispanic people. We simply do not want illegal aliens in our Country, no matter what the color of their skin is!
We can certainly sympathize with this man’s pain and understand it must be horrific. But in his pain and grief he is being blind to the truth (and clinging to his misguided beliefs, which I suppose it is only natural to suppress the possibility that your wrong belief helped contribute to the loss of your child).., an undesirable illegal alien has again taken an innocent life of a citizen.., we are not opposed to proper legal immigration of people who wish to come here to contribute, to help make this country stronger; and it is NOT racist to oppose illegal invaders, who offer us next to nothing and will surely be a net drain to this nation. Their ethnicity is not the issue.
Molly’s Dad just explained why his daughter was murdered. Molly couldn’t possibly known her killer was here illegally & besides if she had known, she would have felt safer because according to leftists, everyone knows illegal alien brown skinned men are more law abiding & safer to be around than any other race of American men. So, when Molly saw this man’s his skin color she couldn’t run away.
Molly was raised to believe running away from a brown skinned man would mean she was just as racist as all those Americans who want a wall & immigration laws enforced even if it means hurting the feeling of illegal immigrants who 80-90% of time have brown because coincidentally 80-90% of illegal immigrants are from brown skinned 3rd world countries run by Hispanic folks.
He must not have cared much for his daughter. I would have been fighting the cause that allowed this to happen.
What RACE is he speaking of? There is no such race as “Hispanicoid.” There are three main races: Caucasoid, Mongoloid, and Negroid.
Except in certain areas (Brazil, for example) Latinos are mostly a mix of Mongoloid and Caucasoid, and many are classed as “hispanic Caucasians,” leaving others to be called “non-hispanic Caucasians.”
This man (who from what I’ve read is not what we would call commendable) seems to WANT more illegals here …. so that more young women can be killed?
He’s actually the one who seems to think that lawbreakers do represent the “Hispanic community.” Otherwise, he wouldn’t assume that references to illegals applied to all Hispanics – or, for that matter, only to Hispanics. Leftists get tangled up in their own prejudiced assumptions when they try to accuse others of prejudice.
Who’s even talking about “hispanic immigration?” This is about ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION no matter where it comes from. But I guess it was ok for Mollie and is ok for Ron Tibbetts if more innocents get murdered or otherwise killed and more parents are bereaved because nothing was done to stop illegal immigration. And that nothing includes both Democrats and Republicans who support illegal aliens each for their own reasons.
ILLEGAL is not a race. All ILLEGALS are CRIMINALS.
Wow…the EX in CA opens his big mouth and stupid follows. It’s not the “Hispanic community”, it’s the Illegal immigrants who are CRIMINALS, breaking the law and shouldn’t be here in the first damn place!!